Cucumber and Onion Relish

I confess, I did cut the sugar amount in half and I did not stir up 60 servings or can any of this. But it really was delectable, sweet, sour, slightly spicy, with a nice little crunch. I was looking for a recipe to use one of those rogue cucumbers from the garden that grew about 20 inches long. This filled the bill nicely. Can't wait to slap some on a burger, hot dog, or grilled chicken breast. I think it would go very nicely with ribs or roasted anything too. I put some on a leftover baked potato and it really was nice. Thank you for the recipe!
I've made this recipe 4 times so far this growing season. My husband and family loves it! Hubby even puts it on his eggs! Thank you so much for sharing. (I wasn't sure about the 7 large cucumbers as they come in so many sizes that could be considered large. I weighed my first batch before preparing and 3lbs. Was the magic weight for us.)
Made as written minus the ginger and the end result was much that of bread and butter flavor which I hate but hubs likes. If you like bread and butter pickles then you should really give this one a try. I'm positive you will like it.
Still to taste it. Couldn't get powdered ginger so didn't add it. After placing them on a table to cool, how long do we leave it? Also do they give the pop sound after few seconds of placing them on the table?! Well, they sure do sound spooky on a wintery evening!
I am very pleased to say that this recipe is a success! I made this exactly as directed and it came out beautifully. A huge bag of cucumbers showed up on my desk and I am happy that I came across this recipe :-) I will be making this next year as well.
This is what we call Granny's Relish in our house. I used allrecipes to double check ingredient amounts and find some instruction .... dontcha know Granny's recipes are always skimpy in details! Used my food processor to grate the cukes and onions. My first relish -making attempt. Soooooo easy and soooooo delicious! Very happy to have a stash in the cupboard again for sandwiches.
I've literally just made this as I had sooo many cucumbers in the garden. I made 5 x 500ml jars + a little extra. It tastes delicious and I'm extremely excited to have it with some strong, sharp cheddar cheese. YUM!
Absolutely love this recipe. We love spicy so I added just a shake of chilli powder. First time ever doing a preserve (and I’m 74) So easy and tastes yummy. Looking forward to cheese and bickies topped with this relish. Oh not to mention the glass of wine that is a necessary accompaniment.
