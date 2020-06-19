Broccoli Salad with Red Grapes, Bacon, and Sunflower Seeds

I made this twice. The first time was a disaster and I ended up throwing a lot of it away but the second time was excellent. I don't know what I did the first time but the sauce was very runny. Instead of coating the broccoli, it collected at the bottom of the bowl. The broccoli was very bland. Take 2: I refrigerated the sauce overnight which resulted in a thicker consistency and I also only added enough sauce to coat the broccoli. Much better! Another change is that I didn't blanch the broccoli first. Ugh. Don't do that! The broccoli turned yellow overnight in the fridge and hmm, it just occurred to me that the extra moisture from cooking and rinsing the broccoli might have been what made the sauce runny. I also added a very small amount of red onion the second time around because IMO a little onion goes a long way in a cold dish like this. Lastly, despite my best efforts to wait until the last minute to buy grapes and carefully hide them in the fridge, it was not enough to prevent my children from laying waste to the entire bag in record time. So I substituted craisins instead. Grapes would probably be just fine but now I'm in love with the craisin version. It was amazing and I got lots of compliments. There it is. I hope someone else can learn from my mistakes!