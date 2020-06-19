Broccoli Salad with Red Grapes, Bacon, and Sunflower Seeds

This splendid broccoli salad with grapes is a refreshing yet hearty family recipe that has been adopted by all our friends. We never steam a bushel of crabs without having a huge bowl of this salad and corn on the cob on the table. This dish is simply mandatory at every BBQ, potluck, or pitch-in event!

Recipe by Coastal Roots

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels. Crumble 7 slices of bacon; mix with sunflower seeds in a resealable plastic bag and set aside.

  • Combine broccoli, grapes, and onion in a large bowl.

  • Whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, and black pepper together in a separate bowl; crumble remaining slice of bacon and fold into dressing.

  • Pour dressing over broccoli mixture; toss to coat evenly. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for flavors to blend, about 2 hours. Sprinkle bacon-sunflower seed mixture over salad before serving; mix well.

Tips

We sometimes substitute the sunflower seeds with chopped pecans or toasted sliced almonds.

We always add the crumbled bacon and sunflower seed mixture when it's time to serve. That way, it stays nice and crunchy which enhances the overall texture and flavor of the dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 29g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 382.4mg. Full Nutrition
