Broccoli Salad with Red Grapes, Bacon, and Sunflower Seeds

This splendid broccoli salad with grapes is a refreshing yet hearty family recipe that has been adopted by all our friends. We never steam a bushel of crabs without having a huge bowl of this salad and corn on the cob on the table. This dish is simply mandatory at every BBQ, potluck, or pitch-in event!
Made it for the first time and it is very easy and tasty as heck. I used half of the large bag of pre-cut fresh broccoli, six slices of bacon instead of eight, used pecans instead of sunflower seeds and real mayo. Mixing the pecans in with the warm bacon, warms them up & mixes their flavors, so I would not recommend using store-bought bacon bits. I'm reading comments about skipping the red onion, but I would say to just cut them smaller...the red onion adds so much to the overall success of this dish. It was a hit and my picky-eater son polished off the left-overs for breakfast this morning. Next time I'll initially cut back on the sugar then add to taste, but I plan on making it again tonight!
The first time I made this I followed the directions exactly. The second time I diced the bacon before cooking it, Then I mixed everything together and put it in the fridge overnight. We all like it better this way. We all thought it had more flavor. I added a handful of chopped Walnuts too.
I made this twice. The first time was a disaster and I ended up throwing a lot of it away but the second time was excellent. I don't know what I did the first time but the sauce was very runny. Instead of coating the broccoli, it collected at the bottom of the bowl. The broccoli was very bland. Take 2: I refrigerated the sauce overnight which resulted in a thicker consistency and I also only added enough sauce to coat the broccoli. Much better! Another change is that I didn't blanch the broccoli first. Ugh. Don't do that! The broccoli turned yellow overnight in the fridge and hmm, it just occurred to me that the extra moisture from cooking and rinsing the broccoli might have been what made the sauce runny. I also added a very small amount of red onion the second time around because IMO a little onion goes a long way in a cold dish like this. Lastly, despite my best efforts to wait until the last minute to buy grapes and carefully hide them in the fridge, it was not enough to prevent my children from laying waste to the entire bag in record time. So I substituted craisins instead. Grapes would probably be just fine but now I'm in love with the craisin version. It was amazing and I got lots of compliments. There it is. I hope someone else can learn from my mistakes!
Made this for a bring a dish potluck. Even though the directions state to not substitute anything for the grapes, I used apples. Turned out awesome, with zero left overs...and by no leftovers, I mean someone scraped the bowl clean.
I substitute red wine vinegar for the cider vinegar and marinate the salad in tight container in frig by turning over and allowing the dressing to permeate the whole salad, upside down. Good! Husband loves it, too.
Tripled this for a wedding luncheon. It was a hit and had multiple requests for the recipe. Only change I made was using sliced almonds and roasted them to bring out the flavor in place of the sunflower seeds because its what I had on hand.
I have made this a few times and its always a hit! Instead of regular sunflower seeds, I use some that are "butter toffee". I find these at Dollar General (for $1!!) and they add a great sweet, brulee-type flavor to the salad. This year I am using "Cotton Candy" Grapes, too!
I had been looking for a great Broccoli Salad recipe and found it in this one. The only changes that I made were that I added some extra mayo (the apple cider vinegar flavor seemed stronger than expected) - and I added some golden grapes and some chopped pecans to fill things out a bit (since I had a little extra sauce). I also let it marinade overnight. It was perfect for our Mother's Day BBQ and will be a staple throughout our Summer cookouts for sure!
So delicious & different! It was well received by my husband & my dad who are both a bit particular about salads. I made mine with a 50/50 mix of green & red seedless grapes. Making it again today, only a double batch as the last time I made it we all had one good sized serving & there was only enough leftover for one more serving lol. Try this, it's tasty. My tip is to chop up all the bacon before you cook it so you don't have to fight crumbling the fattier pieces.
This is delicious! I didn't know broccoli salad could get any better! I was out of sunflower seeds so added the only seed or nut I had, pistachios. I also made another half batch and added cauliflower to use up. Both were tasty and easy! Keeper.
A friend just gave me a recipe similar to this and asked me to make it for him. I checked out AR for tips and what not on prep. They are all basically the same views...which is saying that it is a good solid recipe! They vary with slices of bacon, amount of mayo, what seed, sugar, kind of vinegar, etc... So basically like any salad add more if you like it and less if you don't! Thank God for Mothers !
Will make again. Finely, finely diced red onion, so it was the size of the sunflower seeds. Good flavor. Maybe could reduce amount of mayo because makes a lot of dressing, but vinegar and sugar were sufficient. Broccoli got a bit soft/chewy, lost some of its crunch on subsequent days. Not sure how to fix.
My family loved this! My Dr had told me to eat broccoli more because of it’s anti-inflammatory properties. Problem isn’t I have hated it my whole life. Tasted bitter to me. But this salad changed that! I subbed red vine vinegar for the other kind and a little less red onion but other than that......this entire salad was eaten in one night so I turned around and made it again the next night. And yes, if it sits overnight in the fridge, it gets even better! This will be regular at my house now. (BE sure and keep bacon and sunflower seeds separate till right before serving.)
So yummy and a lot like the one I love at the grocery store. What I love the most is you can sub or omit anything, except the broccoli, mayo, and vinegar, and it’s still great. I’ve made it with cranberries or raisins instead of grapes, sausage or pepperoni instead of bacon, and any kind of seeds or nuts I have on hand!
Ok hard to give anything that's mainly broccoli 4 stars even but this does it. I made a few changes to make it even more healthy, changing to yogurt instead of mayonnaise, honey VS white sugar and added raisins. Oh ya and I left out the bacon. Sinful almost I know but it's a lot healthier and faster to make. This is great for men past 30 to block estrogen. Fast and easy to make and take anywhere.
I used this for a guideline but wanted to make it lighter. Subbed fat free plain greek yogurt for all but 1/4 cup mayo, used dried grapes (because I needed to use them) , green onions, no bacon, and stevia. Same basic flavors (except the bacon) and a bit healthier.
This is a superb recipe and it is in constant demand from family and friends. I have shared copies of the recipe with all my foodie friends. It is somewhat labor intensive with the chopping of the broccoli and onions plus cutting the seedless grapes in half. But my oh my the results are FANTASTIC!
Assembled recipe as printed except replaced red grapes with fresh blueberries. Big hit with BBQ guests and as to legitimize the compliments many requests for recipe. Thanks Allrecipes and all contributors.
I first tasted a similar salad when I traveled to North Carolina. My friend made the salad with broccoli and grapes. We poured the sauce over it. This version is now one of my go to's at my house. I did change 2 items. I omitted the onion and sunflower seeds. I added sliced almonds instead and it's delicious. I adjust the ACV to taste. Some like it heavier and some very light. Love the bacon and almonds. Just the right crunch
I got this recipe from a coworker at an office BBQ and fell in love. I doubled the amount . In doing so I found that it was saucy. I would only recommend that if you do DBL the recipe, to visually judge how saucy you like as it does not absorb into or thicken. I added every amount for this round as a test run. Kept the recipe exactly to the letter with the exception I used Light Mayo.... Just delicious!!!! Will be making again, makes a great meal.
This is one of my favorite salads. One change I always make to it is rather than bacon, I chop up some hard-smoke salmon. I live in Alaska, so it's probably easier for me to find than people in the rest of the country, but it's a great substitution for people who don't eat pork.
Broccoli Salad with Red Grapes, Bacon, and Sunflower Seeds
Servings Per Recipe: 8 Calories: 326.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.3g 13 %
carbohydrates: 12.5g 4 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 8g
fat: 29g 45 %
saturated fat: 4.8g 24 %
cholesterol: 20.5mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 360.1IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 2.9mg 23 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 24 %
vitamin c: 40.2mg 67 %
folate: 43.8mcg 11 %
calcium: 32.1mg 3 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 34mg 12 %
potassium: 279.2mg 8 %
sodium: 382.4mg 15 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 25 %
calories from fat: 261.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.