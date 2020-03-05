Romaine Salad with Strawberries, Mangoes, and Barley

Excellent salad, beautiful presentation, and will make your taste buds happy!

By bbqgirl

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Balsamic Vinaigrette:
Salad:

Directions

  • Whisk balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, brown sugar, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a bowl until mixed. Stream olive oil into the vinegar mixture, whisking until smoothly incorporated.

  • Pile romaine in a mound on a large platter. Arrange strawberries, mango, and jicama atop the lettuce. Combine barley, celery, and pecans in a bowl; sprinkle over the salad. Serve with the vinaigrette.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 32.3g; sodium 235.4mg. Full Nutrition
