Romaine Salad with Strawberries, Mangoes, and Barley
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 441.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.5g 11 %
carbohydrates: 34.8g 11 %
dietary fiber: 8.5g 34 %
sugars: 8.4g
fat: 32.3g 50 %
saturated fat: 4.4g 22 %
vitamin a iu: 3536.6IU 71 %
niacin equivalents: 3.3mg 25 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 42.1mg 70 %
folate: 97.6mcg 24 %
calcium: 49.8mg 5 %
iron: 2.1mg 12 %
magnesium: 63.4mg 23 %
potassium: 434.3mg 12 %
sodium: 235.4mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 32 %
calories from fat: 290.9
