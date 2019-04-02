Turnip Green Soup

This recipe was given to me by my aunt. I've never heard of it before but it is really good. A mixture of turnip greens, northern beans, kielbasa sausage, and seasonings. Great served with cornbread.

By DEBBIE ADAMS

Hfbtx2003

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings: 12
12
Yield:
12 servings
  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir kielbasa and onion in the hot oil until the onion is tender, 5 to 7 minutes; set aside.

  • Stir chicken broth, turnip greens, great Northern beans, vegetable soup mix, hot pepper sauce, garlic powder, Creole seasoning, salt, and black pepper together in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir kielbasa mixture into the boiling broth mixture, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook at a simmer for 2 hours.

Cook's Note:

I put mine in a large slow cooker and simmer on low for 4 to 5 hours.

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 687.2mg. Full Nutrition
