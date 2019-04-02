Turnip Green Soup

Mmm, love turnip soup! With cornbread. I modified somewhat using what I had on hand (1 northern, 1 black-eyed, 1 pinto) and a can of Rotel tomatoes instead of the vegetable mix. Love the combination of spices in this soup.
Delicious! Great on a cold winter day. I have been making this for some time and everyone that has tried it loved it. I don't use the pepper sauce since I use hot sausage but that is just my preference.
Took this to a church pot luck and it got great reviews. I omitted the tabasco and added shredded chicken and purple hull peas and a little okra. Make sure to use low sodium broth, I didn't and it was a little too salty.
I love some turnip greens but in soup? Really? Really!! I loved it. DH isn't any kind of green fan BUT he even liked it. I read the reviews & added a can of Rotel and frozen corn. Couldn't find pork Kielbasa so it was turkey for us. Served it with cornbread sticks to totally blow my diet. The only thing I will do different next time is double the amount of Kielbasa and quarter the slices--the 1" chunks were too large. Thanks for the great recipe!
I’ve been looking for this recipe since I moved away to college. We use Conecuh County Sausage instead because it’s my favorite.
vanlane
Rating: 4 stars
03/27/2018
Surprisingly, it was a great soup. I was not a fan of turnips , this soup gives me options to eat turnips. I made some modifications based on what was in my kitchen at the time, that was similar to what the receipe called for. Therefore I gave it four stars though it was equal to five. Since I made changes I couldn't rate it higher.
I got this recipe by way of my sister. It sounded strange but it is so easy and so good. It's also very forgiving if you make any changes in the ingredients to accommodate what you have in the pantry. Love it!
