Fresh Cranberry Cake

This cranberry cake looks beautiful and is easy to make! Great for the holiday season and even better in the summer with any fresh berries you have on hand.

Recipe by Deborah Day

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cake:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Make the cake: Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk 1 cup sugar and 3 tablespoons melted butter together in a separate large bowl; add eggs and beat until smooth. Stir flour mixture and milk into egg mixture until batter is well blended. Fold in cranberries until just combined; pour batter into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes.

  • Make the sauce: Heat 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup butter, heavy cream, and vanilla extract in a saucepan over medium-low heat; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved, about 10 minutes. Pour hot sauce over hot cake. Allow cake to cool in the baking dish for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 53.5g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 74.2mg; sodium 587.1mg. Full Nutrition
