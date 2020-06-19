Fresh Cranberry Cake
This cranberry cake looks beautiful and is easy to make! Great for the holiday season and even better in the summer with any fresh berries you have on hand.
Best desert EVER!!!! My old-time favorite recipe is almost identical with the following changes. Evaporated milk instead of regular, no eggs in the cake, and increase the heavy cream in the sauce to 1 cup. Increase bake time to 30-40 minutes, and heat sauce to a rolling boil then simmer 10 minutes.Read More
The biggest problem I had with this cake was the cream syrup. Yes, the syrup was tasty, but IMO there simply was too much of it. It totally saturated the cake making it sticky and gooey. I understand that it added moisture, but the cake was soggy from top to bottom. When I poured on all of the syrup, there was so much that I thought there was no way it would soak into the cake. I used a toothpick and poked holes in the top of the cake to help the syrup seep in. And how you're supposed to get a cake baked in a 9x13 pan that has been saturated with syrup removed in one piece from the pan to a wire rack after 10 minutes is beyond me. When first baked, I sliced a small piece, tasted it, and there was a decent flavor balance between the tart cranberries and the sweet glaze. However, later in the day, the berries discolored to purple and the sweet syrup just overpowered the cranberries. The cake's presentation was not good, and I ended up just piling whipped cream on the top to serve as a Christmas dessert. If I were to make this again, the first thing I would do is cut the amount of syrup in half. Sorry dday515 for the critical review, but this was a disappointment and just didn't work in this house.Read More
Enjoyed this Recipe for Cranberry cake better then any other that i have tried. I served it with a Orange liquer sauce. Very good.
This cake is fabulous and very pretty! Everyone loved it. I made just minor changes. I used 2 cups and 4 tablespoons of cake flour instead of the all purpose and I only used half of the cream glaze. I didn't want it to be soggy.
I made this yesterday and the family loved it! The only alteration I made was to add a tsp of Saigon cinnamon to the dry ingredients because I love the taste of cranberries and cinnamon.
This cake is delicious! The only alteration I made was what others suggested on halfing the sauce. Perfect recommendation. In the sauce I used cinnamon and cloves instead of vanilla extract. It was a wonderful combination.
I was looking for my recipe and couldn’t find it so I made this one. Got compliments on it but will keep hunting got my recipe. Thanks for submitting it.
I added 1/2 sugar to the batter, as a similar cake I tried called for the same amount, and it was too tart. However, 1 cup would've been sufficient, because of the addition of the sweet sauce on top. The cake was moist, sweet and tart, and delicious. It got rave reviews at the holiday party!
I made this cake as directed except I didn't have heavy cream for sauce so I used sweet cream (cold stone) creamer. I used a bundt cake pan and poked holes in cake before pouring sauce. I also added a little cinnamon to sauce. Very delicious. Will make again.
Love it, followed the recipe as is. The sweetness and the tartiness together is simply amazing and the cake is so light. Kids and the husband love it. Will definitely make it again
I made no changes. This cake is excellent. I especially like the tangy taste of the berries against the sweet sauce.
Great recipe! Loved the sauce--it took away some of the tartness of the cranberries.
I didn't make any changes except for the fact that I didn't have brown sugar and vanilla extract. Substituted brown sugar with white sugar and reduced the total amount by 25%. I took it for my daughter's preschool Christmas party. It got over. Needless to say, I will make it again.
Made 2 cakes in 8" square pans. One to keep, one to give away. I used all but 1/2 cup of the sauce and make ice cream sundaes with it.
I have some very picky dessert eaters in my family and they loved this cake so much that I've already been asked to make it again. It was a good balance of sweet and sour and was perfectly moist. I followed some of the other reviewers suggestions and only made half of the sauce. Thanks so much for the recipe! I think I have a new fall staple at our house!
1.13.17 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/232698/fresh-cranberry-cake/ ... As I poured it in the dish, this looked like one of those cakeoverthefruit type cobblers. It isn't, but it's not exactly typical cake either. 'Didn't attempt (wouldn't if I were you) to take it out of the pan. The sauce makes an already delicate cake (because it isn't very high & full of fruit) more likely to cause - well, it wouldn't be pretty. Mine took longer to bake. The sauce should, too. The reviewer that suggested boiling then simmering had the right idea, I think. Mine has a very slight "crinkle" when cut; not cooked long enough. Because of it being not as thick, it didn't spread evenly, but the taste was good. Another reviewer that served it on the side may have the best result - an almost attractive bar that tastes good. I subbed one cup with blueberries since all my crans weren't "happy" so it was a little darker, but similar.
This was way better the second day. The poured mixture didn’t seem to soak in very well at first. Kids loves it though, we ate it right out of the pan with whip cream!
My family loved this cake. I made it for Thanksgiving and it was the perfect cranberry dessert. The only comment I have is I could taste the baking soda in the cake. When I made it a second time I reduced the baking soda to 2 tsp and I could not taste the soda. Is there another option other than baking soda for this cake to rise?
The cake is not moist without the hot syrup but more like a coffee cake. I think the flavor of the cake would be better with the addition of vanilla. I made the syrup with only 2/3 cups sugar and added the hot syrup just before serving. It was just the right amount of sweetness to complement the tang of the fresh cranberries and of moisture to eliminate the dryness.
I made it exactly as written and it was delish! Most people added whipped cream as a topping, since we had some. Next time I will double the sauce and save half of it back so people can add a little more sweetness to the VERY tart cranberries.
This is a tasty cake & very easy & quick to make. I did feel there was too much sugar sauce for the top, so I cut it in half - 1/4 c. Butter, 1/2 c. Sugar, 1/4 c. Whipping cream or milk. I also put almond extract in the batter as well as the topping. Also put Cool Whip & almonds on top.
