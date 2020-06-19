Fresh Cranberry Cake

The biggest problem I had with this cake was the cream syrup. Yes, the syrup was tasty, but IMO there simply was too much of it. It totally saturated the cake making it sticky and gooey. I understand that it added moisture, but the cake was soggy from top to bottom. When I poured on all of the syrup, there was so much that I thought there was no way it would soak into the cake. I used a toothpick and poked holes in the top of the cake to help the syrup seep in. And how you're supposed to get a cake baked in a 9x13 pan that has been saturated with syrup removed in one piece from the pan to a wire rack after 10 minutes is beyond me. When first baked, I sliced a small piece, tasted it, and there was a decent flavor balance between the tart cranberries and the sweet glaze. However, later in the day, the berries discolored to purple and the sweet syrup just overpowered the cranberries. The cake's presentation was not good, and I ended up just piling whipped cream on the top to serve as a Christmas dessert. If I were to make this again, the first thing I would do is cut the amount of syrup in half. Sorry dday515 for the critical review, but this was a disappointment and just didn't work in this house.

