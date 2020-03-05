Keufels (Original)

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An Amish take on butter tarts. Very tasty but if you're counting calories, don't try this!

By thatscountry

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen keufels
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 24 muffin cups.

  • Mix 1 cup and 2 tablespoons flour, margarine, and cream cheese in a bowl using a fork. Form dough into 24 small balls. Press and shape each ball to form a shell in the prepared muffin cups.

  • Mix brown sugar, nuts, butter, egg, vanilla extract, and salt in a bowl. Spoon mixture into the prepared dough.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until keufels are lightly browned and filling is bubbling, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I usually use the regular size muffin tin and make 12 large ones and I use 1 cup of very finely chopped walnuts for a very nutty taste.

I use my food processor fitted with the pastry attachment to mix the dough.

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 14.2mg; sodium 91mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Irene Y
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2017
This is an interesting recipe. The filling does not set completely--it is a little gooey but not runny. A delicate flaky crust forms on the top of the filling after baking similar to the one on a chess pie and it cracks attractively if you aren't gentle when removing from the tin. The pastry is probably my favourite part of the tart (but it's all good!) Some tips: Although the recipe did not state to do so I cut the cream cheese into the flour because that's how I make rugelach. I eyeballed the amount of nuts and put them into the muffin cups before spooning in the filling. After baking I cooled the tarts in the tin on a rack for about 10 minutes before taking them out. EDIT: I have since made these with butter-flavoured shortening instead of butter in the crust. Still good! Read More
tonia.st
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2015
The consensus at our house was that these were great! The recipe was easy to follow and the cooking time was perfect. I substituted butter for margarine and raisins for nuts as that is what I had in the house. The only issue I had is my muffin pan sizes. I have what I term mini medium and large. I started to use the large but quickly realised I needed to use my medium ones. Read More
Canadian Cook
Rating: 4 stars
02/06/2015
I love this recipe the only thing that was all little difficult was the filling did not set in 20mins i had to put it back in for another 11 minutes other than that the tarts were vary good i would defiantly made this again Read More
