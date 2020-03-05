Keufels (Original)

Rating: 4 stars

This is an interesting recipe. The filling does not set completely--it is a little gooey but not runny. A delicate flaky crust forms on the top of the filling after baking similar to the one on a chess pie and it cracks attractively if you aren't gentle when removing from the tin. The pastry is probably my favourite part of the tart (but it's all good!) Some tips: Although the recipe did not state to do so I cut the cream cheese into the flour because that's how I make rugelach. I eyeballed the amount of nuts and put them into the muffin cups before spooning in the filling. After baking I cooled the tarts in the tin on a rack for about 10 minutes before taking them out. EDIT: I have since made these with butter-flavoured shortening instead of butter in the crust. Still good!