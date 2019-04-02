Slow Cooker Guinness Beef Stew

This slow cooker Guinness beef stew is a recipe my husband got from one of his co-workers. He absolutely loves this!

Recipe by Sandy Ross

Recipe Summary
prep:

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs 15 mins
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
8
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish. Add beef pieces to flour mixture; toss to coat each piece evenly. Reserve remaining flour mixture for later.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, cook and stir beef in hot oil until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes per batch. Transfer beef to a slow cooker.

  • Cook and stir onion in the same skillet over medium heat until golden, about 5 minutes. Add beer and garlic; bring to a boil for 1 minute, scraping browned bits of food from the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Pour onion mixture into the slow cooker.

  • Mix beef broth, parsley, thyme, and bay leaves into beef mixture in the slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low until beef is almost tender, 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Sprinkle in reserved flour mixture; stir well. Add potatoes and carrots. Cook on High until potatoes are tender, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Arrange puff pastry on baking sheets; pierce each piece several times with a fork.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and crispy, about 10 minutes. Ladle stew into individual dishes; top each with a pastry square.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
738 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 48.5g; cholesterol 77.3mg; sodium 677.7mg. Full Nutrition
