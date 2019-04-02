Slow Cooker Guinness Beef Stew
This slow cooker Guinness beef stew is a recipe my husband got from one of his co-workers. He absolutely loves this!
Super delicious! The best slow cooker recipe yet. My modifications: Added 1/2 pound sliced mushrooms, dry fried at high heat just after meat was removed and just before onions were browned. Used same volume of potatoes but cut them in to halves and added to crock pot with browned onions, meat and carrots. Cooked on low for 8 hours - came out perfect, and much less hassle Left off puff pastry. It's delicious, but so unhealthy
Made it exactly as written. It's very easy, and the meat was tender. The rest was a little bland. Next time I'll tweak it with some spices.Read More
This was easy to make and made the house smell delicious. Even though I used small potatoes, it took much longer than the recipe stated to cook - close to 2 hours instead of 1. My husband loved this, but my daughter said the meat was weird but the sauce was delicious. Thanks!
Have made this twice following the recipe pretty closely. My kids and husband ate it all in one cold afternoon! Used Fosters Lager the first time since I was out of stout, was still awesome! Took a little more beef broth both times-a cup or so. Second time used potato starch for flour to go gluten free...still deliscious!
This was absolutely delicious and reheated beautifully. Just be careful, this is a HUGE recipe. I had to use less of almost everything so that I could fit it in my slow cooker.
Everyone loved this dish! I added a little more broth and Guinness beer to the slow cooker as others suggested. Plus quartered the potatoes instead of halved to cook faster. Cooked on high for 5 hrs as others suggested as well. Will make this again! Great alternative to the traditional St. Patrick's Day meals.
Very disappointed. Followed the recipe exactly as instructed and the vegetables were extremely hard and undercooked. Needs much more time in the crock pot.
Vegetables were completely undercooked, recipe tasted like flour. Will not make again.
Pleased my picky brood! I was skeptical about using the Guinness, but it came out so great I won't make a beef stew without it now. I doubled the vegetables and broth but kept everything else the same. Even the kids were asking for second servings. And chuck is definitely the way to go! I've used bottom rounds for other stews, but I think the chuck is more flavorful.
I made this recipe for a company st. Pattys day potluck. I did sear the meat, I did not cut up the meat either (I don't like to do this as a personal choice). I cooked it low overnight in the crockpot. I also added a ton of spices in the a.m. After a taste test. Thyme, minced garlic, pepper, salt, minced onion, parsley. Generous amounts. I also added some cornstarch to thicken it up.
My family loves this recipe.
Good but a little bland
Delicious, simple and scrumptious comfort food.
This is a very good recipe. I skipped the puff pastry and used a craft brewery stout from Seattle. I cubed up an eye of chuck. It is more tender and less grainy than regular chuck.
Super easy and my family loves it!!!
Yummy! I followed the recipe exactly except I used an Instant Pot. Used the saute function for the first half of the recipe. Then 30 min and done!
Would absolutely make it again. I took a chance at my St. Patty's day dinner and everyone raved about it.
I followed this recipe to a t. It did take longer for the veggies. But I cooked them on low. Made the house smell fantastic. Served this for a neighbor dinner night. Everyone had seconds! Thanks for sharing
Great flavor. Meat was too soft and all the veggies melted down and nearly disappeared because I cooked it too long. Next time I'll shorten the time in the crock pot.
I made this for dinner last night. Was easy to put together. only thing I did differently was used gluten free AP flour and used baby carrots instead of big ones. Followed everything else to a T but my carrots were not done and the meat was a little tough for me. The rest of the family still lived it and I only had 1 leftover I sent home with my son-in-law. He's my leftover eater. will make this again with a better cut of meat and cook it much longer. 6 to 8 hrs. Thanks for posting.
Best, easiest stew I've made! Did substitute the beer with Sam Adams Ruby Mild.
Excellent, easy to follow recipe! The taste was great! I did add celery and it did take some time for the veggies to cook through, but we all enjoyed it!
phenomenal..... Also added a little ground hamburger and a little more flour than called for to thicken things up. This recipe is amazing :)
Eliminated the pastry puffs,but overall dish was very good.
This was fantastic! Substituted shallots for the onion and added 3 chopped celery stalks. Put all ingredients in the crock pot for 7 hours on low. There wasn't any left! Great St Paddy's day meal!!
This recipe turned out great! I was half afraid to use the Guinness, but you couldn't even taste it in the end. My only complaint is that it took WAY longer to cook than stated, even though I followed the ingredients/directions exactly.
It’s so easy to cook and it smells wonderful
Wonderful meal. I served it with sour bread fresh from the bakery. Reminds me of my time spent in Dublin.
Very tasty, has been a hit each time I've made it. Definitely needs more spices than recipe calls for-add extra salt, pepper, garlic, etc. Also, carrots and potatoes take way longer than one hour to cook at the end.
I made it almost exactly like the recipe. I had to add a little more liquid because it was drying out so I ended up having to use mashed potato flakes to thicken it. I also added a little celery. I also didn't have the fresh herbs so I used dried. But everyone loved it and I will be making this again.
This was simple to make and very good. It may take a few attempts to refine it to your tastes, but quite good as presented. Personally, I'd add more of the spices and more Guinness - couldn't really taste it in finished dish. I left it cook cook all day in the crock pot, everything was amazingly tender.
