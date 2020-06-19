Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Brownies
I am a huge fan of cheesecake and chocolate and this one of my favorite desserts!
I am a huge fan of cheesecake and chocolate and this one of my favorite desserts!
The only thing I did not have was a jelly roll pan. I used an 11" by 7" glass pan. It worked perfectly. My kids LOVE this recipe. I had a similar one and lost it. This is now stored in my Allrecipes box. Thanks for sharing. ??Read More
The only thing I did not have was a jelly roll pan. I used an 11" by 7" glass pan. It worked perfectly. My kids LOVE this recipe. I had a similar one and lost it. This is now stored in my Allrecipes box. Thanks for sharing. ??
These are insane!!! So amazingly delish. I bought 2 packs the cookies that were already cut- the kind in a flat pack. I placed one pack in the bottom of an 11X7 glass pan. I only used one brick of cheese because I thought mine would be smaller. I'll use 2 next time. I flattened out the cookies for the top and tried to be perfect, but I wasn't. The brownies came out great. Had to bake 10 more minutes because of the thicker brownie.
This is an incredibly fun dessert to make, and if you need something fast (within a day's notice) this is IT! Keep an extra roll of cookie dough in the freezer! I used one, pared the recipe down so that it would fit into a smaller baking dish. I whip egg whites separate, and added the rest of the ingredients and the cream cheese filling was so incredibly yummy! I do use parchment paper because it cleans up so nice! After baking and sitting for about 30 mins, I refrigerated the finished product. I believe I made a bit too much filling, but it was yummy regardless if it slipped out the top. Easy dish for pot lucks, and small gathering events.
Definitely saving this one for sure!
VERY good! Simple to make. I LOVE cheesecake in any form, so I really enjoyed these, as did the rest of the family. I would make these again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Great recipe. I am always leery of these kind of pre package recipes but this one blows all other out of the water. My family loved it from 8 yr old to 80 yr old and all in between. Not to sweet not greasy just perfect. So easy to make my granddaughter loves to make it. A++++
This recipe uses readily available convenience items to make a great layered dessert. I cut the recipe in half, except for using one egg, and I prepared an 8-inch square cake pan. I lined the cake pan with parchment paper to fit the pan, plus 4 extra inches. The extra inches came up on two sides, to make a sling. Because the cookie dough I purchased was pre-cut into thick cubes, I decided to let it come to room temperature, so it could easily be rolled to single thin layers. I rolled each half of the dough to an 8-inch square, about 1/4" thick. One square went in the parchment-lined pan, then I poured on the cheesecake filling. I carefully lifted and fit the other square on top of the cheesecake filling. I baked about 33 minutes. I let the bars cool completely, before using the sling to lift out of the pan. I used a bench scraper to cut into 16 squares. This recipe is easy, and quick, but it is very sweet, and the tangy flavor of the cheesecake is nearly lost. I will decrease the sugar proportionately, next time.
Normally I'm a good baker, so I'm not sure what I did wrong on this. The cream cheese mixture flowed above and below the cookies so it didn't look like a "sandwich" like the picture. They were also really gooey. But people ate them right up so the flavor was good.
These were very good. Per other suggestions, we cut the sugar in half and laid the cookies out like sheets, to make a crust on the top and bottom. So glad we did it this way. 1 cup if sugsr would have been entirely too much. Laying it out in sheets made it prettier and easy to cut. My sons absolutely loved them. They kept going back for more. Pretty sure half of it went to school with them today!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections