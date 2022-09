Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Brownies

This is an incredibly fun dessert to make, and if you need something fast (within a day's notice) this is IT! Keep an extra roll of cookie dough in the freezer! I used one, pared the recipe down so that it would fit into a smaller baking dish. I whip egg whites separate, and added the rest of the ingredients and the cream cheese filling was so incredibly yummy! I do use parchment paper because it cleans up so nice! After baking and sitting for about 30 mins, I refrigerated the finished product. I believe I made a bit too much filling, but it was yummy regardless if it slipped out the top. Easy dish for pot lucks, and small gathering events.

Definitely saving this one for sure!