Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Brownies

This recipe uses readily available convenience items to make a great layered dessert. I cut the recipe in half, except for using one egg, and I prepared an 8-inch square cake pan. I lined the cake pan with parchment paper to fit the pan, plus 4 extra inches. The extra inches came up on two sides, to make a sling. Because the cookie dough I purchased was pre-cut into thick cubes, I decided to let it come to room temperature, so it could easily be rolled to single thin layers. I rolled each half of the dough to an 8-inch square, about 1/4" thick. One square went in the parchment-lined pan, then I poured on the cheesecake filling. I carefully lifted and fit the other square on top of the cheesecake filling. I baked about 33 minutes. I let the bars cool completely, before using the sling to lift out of the pan. I used a bench scraper to cut into 16 squares. This recipe is easy, and quick, but it is very sweet, and the tangy flavor of the cheesecake is nearly lost. I will decrease the sugar proportionately, next time.