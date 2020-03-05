Simple Char Siu Pork Marinade

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I made this one night when I only had a few ingredients on hand. These four simple ingredients give the pork a wonderful flavor. For best results, put pork in a resealable bag and pour the marinade over the pork; marinate overnight.

By eviltwin

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Mix brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic powder, and crushed red pepper in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 0.2g; sodium 910.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

akwalker
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2017
Wonderful marinade. I used it on boneless pork ribs that my husband grilled and it was a hit. Half of the ribs were eaten before I could bring them back into the kitchen! Salty/sweet Asian type flavor. Read More

BrownSugar
Rating: 1 stars
05/26/2017
This is not char siu this is teriyaki sauce. Read More
BrownSugar
Rating: 1 stars
05/26/2017
This is not char siu this is teriyaki sauce. Read More
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2017
Great marinade! I used this for bone-in pork chops that I marinated overnight. So tender and flavorful! The only thing I will do differently next time is add some salt as we thought it really needed it. This is a definite keeper YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
akwalker
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2017
Wonderful marinade. I used it on boneless pork ribs that my husband grilled and it was a hit. Half of the ribs were eaten before I could bring them back into the kitchen! Salty/sweet Asian type flavor. Read More
