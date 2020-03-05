Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

I like this recipe and have made it three times, with modifications the second and third time. Some observations: Chinese use pork butt for Char Siu because we love the fat and it really is part and parcel to the authentic dish. That said, I used tenderloin the first time, pork sirloin roast the second, and pork shoulder the last. The latter/fatter cut was better in flavor and juiciness, but of course, less healthy. I do like pretty red colored char siu but against my better judgement, I used the full 2 tablespoons of food color which was huge overkill. I went with 1 tablespoon the second time and it was still way too much and stained my cutting board. Food coloring is terrible for our bodies so cut it way back, or not at all, or as suggested, substitute red bean paste or boil down some beets if you want it red. I also like five spice, but take care how much you use. It will overpower all other ingredients. I suggest 1/2 teaspoon or less. Reserve 1/2 cup of the marinade for non-cross contaminated basting before you bag up the meat, and marinate it no less than overnight. It needs to be in the soup that long to penetrate. Don't cook it for an hour or you'll overcook. Use a thermometer and pull it at 145 degrees and let it rest. The water pan is a good suggestion if you are using leaner cuts. A whole butt roast makes a lot, so I portion it up and freeze pieces for later use. I just made Char Siu, doufu, fan (BBQ pork tofu over rice) using bean paste as the main seasoning f

Read More