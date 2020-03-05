Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)
"Char siu" literally means "fork roast"—"char" being "fork" (both noun and verb) and "siu" being "roast"—after the traditional cooking method for the dish: long strips of seasoned boneless pork are skewered with long forks and placed in a covered oven or over a fire. This is best cooked over charcoal, but it's important to cook with indirect heat.
If you can find red bean curd, use 2 tablespoons in place of the red food coloring.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.