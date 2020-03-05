Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

"Char siu" literally means "fork roast"—"char" being "fork" (both noun and verb) and "siu" being "roast"—after the traditional cooking method for the dish: long strips of seasoned boneless pork are skewered with long forks and placed in a covered oven or over a fire. This is best cooked over charcoal, but it's important to cook with indirect heat.

By DavidAndrea

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut pork with the grain into strips 1 1/2- to 2-inches long; put into a large resealable plastic bag.

  • Stir soy sauce, honey, ketchup, brown sugar, rice wine, hoisin sauce, red food coloring or red bean curd (see Cook's Note), and Chinese five-spice powder together in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook and stir until just combined and slightly warm, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the marinade into the bag with the pork, squeeze air from the bag, and seal. Turn bag a few times to coat all pork pieces in marinade.

  • Marinate pork in refrigerator, 2 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove pork from marinade and shake to remove excess liquid. Discard remaining marinade.

  • Cook pork on preheated grill for 20 minutes. Put a small container of water onto the grill and continue cooking, turning the pork regularly, until cooked through, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Cook's Notes:

If you can find red bean curd, use 2 tablespoons in place of the red food coloring.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
483 calories; protein 43.8g; carbohydrates 53.5g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 126.7mg; sodium 2249.8mg. Full Nutrition
