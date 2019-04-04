Healthy Red Beans and Rice

Our adjustments were to add two cups less water, and add four(ish) tablespoons of an msg-free chicken broth/soup base. I simmered my beans for an additional half-hour after an overnight / most-of-the-day-soak, then rinsed them again and started with fresh water for following the recipe. We've made it with both green peppers and green chiles, and love it both ways. My brown rice is never as done as I want it to be, so I mix it (after it's been simmering for 45 unsuccessful minutes) in for the last 15 minutes or so. Without it, the beans are soupy but delicious. With it, it's a bit more like a stick-to-your-ribs standard beans 'n rice recipe. Either way, my family loves it, more than I expected them to, and with or without sausage of any kind.