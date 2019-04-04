Healthy Red Beans and Rice

If you want real Cajun, you have to try red beans and rice. Often, this simple dish is loaded with fat and sodium. Try this reworked healthy red beans and rice recipe that everyone loves! No one will ever know it's the healthy version! My daughters love this!

Recipe by Dale Tadlock

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Put red beans in a large pot with enough water to cover by several inches. Soak 8 hours to overnight.

  • Drain and rinse beans. Pour hot water into the pot. Add beans, sausage, onions, bell pepper, celery, cayenne pepper, salt, and bay leaf to the pot; stir. Place pot over medium heat, put a cover on the pot, and simmer, stirring frequently, for 30 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low and continue cooking at a simmer until the beans are tender, about 30 minutes more. Remove and discard bay leaf before serving.

Cook's Note:

If you aren't concerned with the fat content, try different sausages to vary the flavor. I recommend tasso ham or andouille sausage for a true Cajun flavor.

In place of the ground red pepper, I like to use 1/2 teaspoon of Penzys Spices Ground Red Chipotle Pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of Penzys Spices 33rd & Galena Seasoning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 57.1g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 26.7mg; sodium 872.4mg. Full Nutrition
