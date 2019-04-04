If you want real Cajun, you have to try red beans and rice. Often, this simple dish is loaded with fat and sodium. Try this reworked healthy red beans and rice recipe that everyone loves! No one will ever know it's the healthy version! My daughters love this!
FINALLY, a recipe with the word "healthy" in the title that is really just that! I love that it calls for dry beans instead of canned and water instead of bouillon. My family loved it. A nice, low-sodium meal. I made mine with Simple Truth nitrate and nitrite free sausage. I didn't bother with low-fat turkey sausage because I felt like I could splurge since the rest of the meal was so healthy. Thanks a lot, I will definitely make this my go-to Cajun rice and beans recipe!
Our adjustments were to add two cups less water, and add four(ish) tablespoons of an msg-free chicken broth/soup base. I simmered my beans for an additional half-hour after an overnight / most-of-the-day-soak, then rinsed them again and started with fresh water for following the recipe. We've made it with both green peppers and green chiles, and love it both ways. My brown rice is never as done as I want it to be, so I mix it (after it's been simmering for 45 unsuccessful minutes) in for the last 15 minutes or so. Without it, the beans are soupy but delicious. With it, it's a bit more like a stick-to-your-ribs standard beans 'n rice recipe. Either way, my family loves it, more than I expected them to, and with or without sausage of any kind.
I used lower fat Hillshire Farms Chicken Hardwood Smoked Sausage instead of turkey sausage. It did take longer than 30 minutes to cook the liquid down, but the end result was a very tasty red beans and rice dish. The 1 tsp cayenne gave this dish a mild to medium heat, so if you like "spicy," keep your bottle of hot sauce nearby (we gave it a good shake or two).
I upped the health and the flavor of this recipe. I used Aidell's All Natural Cajun Style Andouille which is all pork, more protein, less carbs and salt, about the same fat, and no added chemicals. And I used Cajun seasoning which has lots of flavor and very little salt. Also, I used only enough water to cover the beans by 1 inch and simmered the beans until tender (occasionally adding water to keep beans submerged, about 2-3 hours) which made them saucy instead of watery.
I also followed this recipe to the last detail and it did not turn out at all. Too watery, bland, and the cayenne pepper gave the dish a "rubber band" taste. The turkey sausage I used tasted awesome. Gotta try a different recipe! :(
I agree with the other review that it was extremely watery. I cooked it for about two hours instead of just the hour it called for. It was pretty tasteless, probably because it was so watery. I won't be making this again.
I made this with canned kidney beans and andouille sausage and just dumped the can right in. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly. It was indeed watery, but hey, isn’t this exactly how you’d make a homemade soup stock? Now I have a cajun pork broth for other recipes. Who knows what I’ll be able to make with it, but i’m excited
