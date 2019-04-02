Sauteed Radishes

4.4.18 Sprouts has had beautiful radishes for the last few weeks, big, beautiful radishes, two bunches for a dollar. I found my fridge overflowing with radishes so started looking for new ways to use radishes. I'm not on a low carb diet (probably should be), but if you are, consider giving this recipe a try. I had a little piece of red onion in the fridge, so threw that into the skillet, used olive oil instead of butter, and these radishes turned out pretty darn tasty. O.K., they’re not quite as good as home fries, but I gotta tell you, they measure up well and are a compromise I could make. Next time, I’ll probably steam them for a minute or two in the microwave before they head to the skillet for sauteeing, but I definitely will be making this recipe again. Thanks for sharing this recipe, and you Keto Diet people, pay attention, this is pretty good!