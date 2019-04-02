Sauteed Radishes

137 Ratings
  • 5 85
  • 4 34
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

I had too many radishes in the garden and needed a way to use them besides an addition to salad. These turn really sweet.

By jennifer263

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat butter in a skillet over low heat; arrange radishes, cut side-down, in the melted butter. Season with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until radishes are browned and softened, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 29.2mg. Full Nutrition
