Sauteed Radishes
I had too many radishes in the garden and needed a way to use them besides an addition to salad. These turn really sweet.
I thought this was amazingly good. Sort of skeptical at first but I'm a convert. Used 1/2 butter and 1/2 Olive oil. Used a bunch of fresh radishes from the grocery store. Cut them in about 1 inch chunks and seasoned with just salt and pepper. Sauteed on med/med high and turned them occasionally as they browned. Not EXACTLY like potatoes but close enough to satisfy that starchy thing. Low carb too. I think the one person who thought this was bitter must have used old radishes. I was very pleasantly surprised at the creamy mild flavor. Definitely a keeper.
I substituted olive oil for the butter and added some red onion. I can't believe how good they were! This side dish is a great substitute for fried potatoes for someone on a diet that restricts carbs. This recipe is a keeper!
Yum! For a flavor twist try adding some thyme ...
These were well received amongst non radish lovers so I take that as a positive endorsement. I used olive oil instead of butter as previous reviewers mentioned and added some garlic powder to the seasoning but other than that made as written. I would make these again...easy preparation and worth a try...
Whoa. I'm in love with radishes now. Sauteed??? Who knew??? My husband and I agree the taste and texture are like a fusion of sauteed mushroom, cabbage, and potato slices. Delicious. I cooked as directed but added minced garlic. Also served with sauteed mushrooms. This side begs to accompany a juicy steak!!!
I don't like radishes but I got a bunch with my CSA share so wanted a way to use them. This recipe was wonderful!! I made it exactly as written and the radishes were delicious. Will definitely make these again.
I am not a big fan of radishes, but I made this because I for some reason had radishes at home and one of my middle sons wanted me to make them. They turned out pretty good! Because of this recipe my son now often requests them and most of the kids fight over them before I can even put them on the dish and they often make them on their own (ages 11 and 13)
I would have never occurred to me to fry radishes but this is amazing. Raw they are take or leave for me, but fried like this....sooo tasty!
This was awesome. I wanted to try it for my husband, who loves radishes. I don't like them. Anyway, one night I tried one while cooking, and they are AMAZING. Taste like potatoes. I will be making these more, and will be eating them myself from now on. One night, I added some garlic and paprika and my husband liked them that way as well.
Used coconut oil instead of butter. I've made these several times. My family loves them. I've even sautéed the radishes with halved brussel sprouts, and it was soooo yummy!!!
OMG! This is excellent! I had no idea radishes could be so easy and so tasty! I had some "pink beauty" radishes from my CSA with no idea how to cook them. I will absolutely buy radishes now for a quick and easy side dish. I did add a bit of garlic scape for flavor but otherwise followed the directions exactly. Yum!!
We LOVE radishes, but have never had anything like this...SO GOOD! Simple ingredients and preparation make this a wonderful side for just about anything. We loved the sweetness that came out of the radishes from cooking them. This is a definite keeper~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Good basic recipe. I added red onion, minced garlic and thyme. Without those additions it would have been a little plain.
I used a daikon radish for this and added some chopped onion and peanuts at the end. I really enjoyed it!
I don't usually comment but I was given a lot of radishes and started looking for recipes (other than salt and eat). Thought I would try this( nothing to lose). My husband, who doesn't care for radishes, loved it. Radishes had a more mild taste when cooked.Will definitely make again. No changes.
So easy to make! The flavor profile of the radishes completely changes when you sautee them! I added a little garlic powder in addition to the salt and pepper. Definitely a great recipe for those extra radishes from your garden or CSA box!
Such a great alternative to potatoes, eliminating the starch/carb...A must try , thanks!
I never really knew what to do with my radishes from the garden but just eat and put in salads. I came across this recipe. I never would have thought to saute them like this. I put half butter and a little olive oil. It is a nice substitute for potatoes. I was amazed how tasty they were like this. I am definitely going to make these again.
I liked the spiciness of the radishes with the simplicity of the butter and pepper. Plus, it was easy! LOL
This was really good, I added a little tarragon and garlic just because it was in the main dish I was making, I paired them with broccoli... really good.
my family loved it and so did I and now we have a new recipe in the house HOLLLLLA
These were excellent! My 4 year old wanted to try radishes but didn't like them raw. Now we have another healthy side dish we all can enjoy that's not full of carbs. Thanks so much!
I'm really trying my best to reduce weight... This recipe is great!!! Thanks for sharing this...
Who knew cooked radishes could taste so good!
I love radishes, but I really did not like this. However, my husband who isn't a big fan of radishes, thought it was good. To me they tasted bitter, not sweet.
I never knew you could cook these. They are surprisingly good. Will make again the next time I have an abundance of radishes.
I’m impressed! I received some radishes in a produce box and wasn’t sure if I would even like them. I ate one raw and enjoyed the peppery flavor. I used this recipe for the remainder (only sub was I baked them instead of pan frying) and they were yummy!!! I’m actually looking forward to my next batch of radishes and plan to prepare them the same way!
I love this! I have never been a big radish fan, but then I had never tried them cooked! They do become softer, with a slightly sweet, peppery taste. I would not change a thing in this recipe - it is great as is, and a little-bit-different side dish!
I thought it was great! I wasn't sure if I was going to like it, but I would make it again. Delish! Also, I substituted olive oil because I forgot when I went to make it that it called for butter.
This was amazing . They almost tasted like mini potatoes. Delicious
I hate radishes! Not anymore. Sauteed Radishes are a revelation! I wasn't sure about the recipe. So I played it safe! I mixed radishes with baby potatoes, olive oil, onions, garlic, thyme, season salt, white pepper. And the dish was an absolute joy. Cooking radishes take the bite out of them. They are sweet and juicy.
After looking to see what I could do with leftover radishes, I found this. I liked it and my teenager asked for more.
Pretty tasty, nice change from raw radishes. Will make again.
I have never had cooked radishes. I had never even considered the possibility. These are pretty good. They almost taste like red hot cinnamon candies which surprised me. It was a nice change from the vegetables we usually eat.
First time I've ever eaten these. I used butter, salt, pepper and mushrooms . Taste amazing.
We bought some radishes at the store to try something different without a clue what to do with them. This turned out to be super yummy! I sliced them instead of chunking them and let them they get a little brown in the butter...this one is a keeper!
I would never have thought that radishes would be good cooked, but to my surprise - they are delicious!! First of all I used about 1 T coconut oil. I cut a whole package of radishes (about 15) thin and added about 1/4 c thin sliced sweet onion. I cooked them on a medium high heat for about 5-7 minutes. Add a little salt and pepper. My family loved them! They are low in calories and make a great side for any meal. So glad I tried them!!!
This is yummy. I sliced thin so the radishes got a little crispy, added a little onion and fresh thyme. Sautéing takes the bite out.
Mixed it with asparagus .. YUM!!
I would've never thought to cook radishes, but I really enjoyed this! My husband who ordinarily doesn't care for raw radishes thought they were just ok cooked.(no surprise there!) Cooking them takes the bite out of the radish and makes them pretty savory. I used half butter, half olive oil. I will definitely make again.
Like another reviewer, I had so many radishes with my CSA. Had them as crudité, on a bread and butter sandwich, and on my spring green salads. I sautéed them in ghee (clarified butter) and separated them to try different seasonings. I live in the backyard of Penzey's spices. They are delicious with Fox Point and Sunny Paris. The sautéing really changes the flavor from spicy to mild.
Um, these were okay. I didn't really see them as a potato sub like others commented, but I'm a big potatoe lover and not a fan of radishes in general. My family liked them, but no one really loved them. Not because of the recipe more just that we aren't big radish fans...
4.4.18 Sprouts has had beautiful radishes for the last few weeks, big, beautiful radishes, two bunches for a dollar. I found my fridge overflowing with radishes so started looking for new ways to use radishes. I'm not on a low carb diet (probably should be), but if you are, consider giving this recipe a try. I had a little piece of red onion in the fridge, so threw that into the skillet, used olive oil instead of butter, and these radishes turned out pretty darn tasty. O.K., they’re not quite as good as home fries, but I gotta tell you, they measure up well and are a compromise I could make. Next time, I’ll probably steam them for a minute or two in the microwave before they head to the skillet for sauteeing, but I definitely will be making this recipe again. Thanks for sharing this recipe, and you Keto Diet people, pay attention, this is pretty good!
Wow!!! We grew radishes in our garden for the first time this year. I got on Allrecipes looking for something to do with our first batch. Unbelievably good and so simple. Had you blindfolded me and asked me what I was eating I never would have guessed it was radishes. We will be making this recipe again with future harvests.
You cannot believe how good sautéed radishes are! Not at all spicy. I add a touch of honey - delicious!
I followed the recipe to the ‘T’ except cut the radishes smaller and added sliced red onions.... Delicious! (I did use he radishes from my garden though)
So I am not a huge fan of potato chunks like the recipe called for so I sliced mine thinly instead. I took the advice of others and cooked with olive oil, onion, garlic and fresh ground pepper and pan fried them until slightly browned and slightly crisped. Good stuff!!
Delish. Doesn't have any of the "bite" a normal radish has. I added garlic powder while cooking and a small amount of parmesan cheese once I plated it.
Not much flavor to these. Edible, but won't make them again,
Did not care for this. Very Bitter. I had much higher hopes for this one. Sorry, just not that good to us
Radishes are my least favorite root vegetable. I have always avoided them because they are always too hot to eat fresh. I enjoyed eating them cooked. I only had 2-3 to use up so I cut back on the butter and oil. I also halved them and and then sliced them up.
Easy and simple; I love that. I may add some spices next time, but good as is!
I had some extra radishes that I was looking for a way to use up. I'm really surprised at how good this was! When prepared this way, they don't even taste like radishes! To me, they take on the flavor of turnips or cabbage, with the texture of a fried potato. I added some olive oil to the butter, as well as a little garlic powder. Who would have thought?
We became radish fans! This changed our thoughts on eating radishes. This recipe makes them become more like potatoes. Threw in some garlic while they were in the pan and they rocked! Great side dish!
first time making these, I always have just eaten them raw which I still like, but these were so good I will be hanging on this recipe for life, thanks!
Yum! I have always wanted to try this, why did I wait so long!
We used a mix of red radishes and daikon and added some baby potatoes and a couple cloves of garlic. Made this with breakfast and sauteed everything with bacon fat, a pinch of italian seasoning flakes, salt and pepper.
Wow! Cannot believe how good these are! Who knew you could cook radishes?
This was quite a surprise, I enjoyed them. I did cook over medium-high heat, not low as suggested. That just felt like the way they should be cooked, and they turned out well. Crunchy but juicy, slightly sweet. Try it, very small investment in time and ingredients
Very good
Picked a large batch of radishes and some where a bit tough for fresh eating so used them in this recipe. This is a great recipe and the whole family liked it, even the radish haters, they thought they were potatoes. I did add garlic and will add other spices since it could be highlighted by them.
I gave this a shot because I had received a bunch of radishes from my produce delivery service. I was really hopeful and they looked so pretty in the pan. Unfortunately, it wasn't for me. I tried my best to eat them, but eventually had to accept defeat and toss them. I might feel differently if I was a big radish lover.
My husband and I really like these for our low-carb diet but I have to cook them for a lot longer than 10 minutes to get them tender. Our preference is definitely to have them nice and tender. I will be making this again very soon thank you.
Unique and easy side to make and a great way to use my garden radishes.
I used this as a base for another recipe too. Instead of halving the radishes I sliced them on my new mandoline at 1/16". I added some fresh celery sliced at 1/16" and finely diced. I added a liberal sprinkling of granulated garlic as well as the salt and pepper. Being thinly sliced they saute up very fast.
I sauteed some salt pork in place of butter/oil, added a few garlic cloves cut in half and then wilted the radish greens the last min or two of cooking. FABULOUS! PS...everything's better with bacon.
Delicious! I also sautéed in olive oil with onions and mushrooms, garlic, salt, pepper, then let it simmer in a little chicken stock. It was a great side dish to our entree!
I added mushrooms, shallots, garlic, fresh sage, ground nutmeg, and ground white pepper. With plenty of salt. Gives it a very hearty and homey taste...
Perfect side dish
Delicious!! Who knew! LOL. I added fresh rosemary and garlic. So good!!
I was skeptical but was pleasantly surprised. I used watermelon radishes which are very large. I sliced and quartered them. The radishes were sweet and tangy. A new taste treat for us. Definitely will make them again.
Sprinkled with thyme at the end, while still in the pan to let it warm. So, so good
I cut them thinner and added a few more spices (garlic, hot sauce and teriyaki) and served on cheese whiz. Yum!
I used a lot of butter and covered them and let it simmer. So delish! I never knew!
Excellent..we have been low-carb eating for a couple years and this was a great addition to our recipes.
I was skeptical, but this is delicious! I added a bit of fresh garlic and browned the butter first. What a rich side dish for minimal effort!
I tried these. I guess I'll stick to the raw ones and save the extra work. The flavor didn't change much.
I followed the recipe, using garlic powder as a seasoning. I was also making a sauteed cabbage side dish which I often use with shrimp. It is seasoned with only a little soy sauce. I combined the finished radishes with the cabbage which gave the cabbage a little added garlic flavor and complemented the radishes perfectly. I asked my husband if he liked the "new vegetable" with the cabbage (he had been eating it without comment) and he looked surprised. He said, "Sure, I always like these baby potatoes." When I told him that they were radishes he just raised his eyebrows and continued to eat. That constitutes high praise. The added benefit is that we are fighting diabetes and this was a great substitute for the higher carb potatoes that he loves and I no longer serve very often. We'll be eating this again.
I don't know how to feel about this one. I really love raw radishes, and had never had them cooked before. The problem is that when you cook a radish, it loses its bite, so if that's what you like about radishes, you might not like these. They turn out almost like a roasted carrot. Probably a good recipe for those who don't really love radishes?
I bought a bag of radishes because they were cheap, and then of course I thought...what now? This recipe is super easy and it really is like a healthier alternative to potatoes. Definitely make sure the radishes are cooked all the way through, though! It took me about 10 more minutes of cooking time than the recipe stated.
Excellent will definitely make again
Didn't like it. Not much flavour.
....too much work for a radish...
To kick them up a notch add crumbled cooked bacon, it was a big hit.
i love the allrecipes website but this is the first time i made something i didnt like. after all the butter, garlic and salt i added, i still couldnt make these have any taste. they looked awsome, like little fried potatoes, but i will stick to raw radishes in my salad.
Added crushed habanero & crushed Sriracha absolutely delicious!!!!
This dish was amazingly divine. I was skeptical at first. This is amazing.
We belong to a local produce/dairy club and this week we received a couple of bunches of radishes, not our most favorite food. Found this recipe and was delighted. Not only are they very good for us, but now we LOVE radishes cooked this way. I am now adding them to stir fries. Thank you. Who knew?
I tried this recipe,using olive oil and red onions,I loved them.I just begun eating Radishes, and while my boyfriend loves them raw, I will surprise him and use this recipe. Best part is, this can be a snack or side dish.
served on toast with easy over egg.
I didn't find that they are sweet at all.
We loved these.. The second time I made them I quartered them, added a little garlic, and took them out when still a bit firm. Yum!!
i added unshelled snap peas in with the radishes and squirt of lemon and this was delicious sautéed with butter. Thank you.
I never liked radishes and would always pick them out of my salad. But these are FANTASTIC. I will definitely make them again. Wow. Who knew?
I added a small scallion and we thought it was very tasty. I will certainly fix it again.
Can’t say I made this recipe exactly but I did roast a bunch of salted and peppered radishes then buttered them after roasting.some were eaten right out of the oven and the rest went into a sausage and veggie soup along with some roasted parsnips.delicious. Radishes take on a completely different flavor when cooked.will definitely try them in a pan next time
Flavor surprised me. Is like young potatoes. I did make with olive oil not butter to try vegan variety. Had a little onion, thyme, sage added. These were mixed organic radishes so they look and taste great.
