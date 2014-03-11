Asparagus, Lemon, and Mint Soup

Mint adds an unusual and tasty addition. I made this exactly as written- perhaps a first. I seldom use AR recipes with no reviews, but had everything on hand for this, so I gave it a try. There is no need to heat another pan of water just to cook the garnish tips. Put them in the pureed soup for a few minutes, and then strain them out with a slotted spoon. The verdict of the recipe as written I would give it 3 stars. It needed a bit more of something! As I started to serve it, I added another 1 tablespoon of finely chopped mint and another 1 tsp of lemon zest and 1/4 cup of cream. The egg was pretty as a garnish, but did not add much to the flavor or appearance. As we ate it, we wondered what it would taste like chilled. I set aside some and tasted it the next day. It was just as yummy and would be refreshing in the summer months and can be made ahead. This is a good start for a recipe, but tweak it as your taste dictates. As a finished product, I give it 4 stars. I’ll make it again with changes and probably will serve it chilled. The serving size and the timing was accurate
I made exactly as written, including the hard boiled egg. It was delicious and so easy to make! I thought the egg was an unusual touch but it gave it a nice flavor (and added protein). I loved it so much that I am giving it my very first review. Thank you for posting it.
Loved it. I used some scallions instead of shallot because that is what I had on hand. I didn't add the hard boiled egg but I would. Fresh mint and lemon are a wonderful combination. Very flavorful.
The lemon and mint combination worked well with the asparagus. I skipped the egg and substituted some diced ham.
Turned out pretty good! I had to modify the recipe slightly as I didn't have a lemon and substituted it with a lime. I also added a dash of red pepper flakes for a little zing. Then at the end I added cream....quite tasty.
I added a little cayenne and extra salt for flavoring. I also added about 1/3 C of cream while it was blending in the food processor. Next time I would add more lemon zest because I'm fond of lemon flavor. It was very good and would be good Easter menu dish.
Forgot the lemon. Made the soup for 16 retired old men and 4 others. The mint was fresh from my garden. Everyone loved it.
I added a diced chicken breast as well. Three people liked it but my husband was not keen about the egg in it.
When I make this I cut the tips off of all of the spears and set aside. When the soup has cooked and I've blended it I return the soup to heat and add the tips for about 5 minutes along with a few cans of sliced mushrooms. I serve with a sliced boiled egg and it's delicious.
I did not find the mint flavor appealing. However this is a good base recipe for asparagus soup.