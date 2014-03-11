Asparagus, Lemon, and Mint Soup

Rating: 4.6 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This soup is easy to make. Asparagus has a strong flavor by itself, so I chose to add a few mint leaves and lemon zest to give it a wonderfully fresh aroma!

By fromgardentosoupbowl.com

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut tips from 6 asparagus spears, about 1 1/2 inches from the top; reserve for garnish later. Chop the remaining asparagus into chunks.

  • Heat olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat; cook and stir shallot in the hot oil until softened, about 3 minutes. Add chopped asparagus; season with mint, salt, and pepper. Cook until asparagus are slightly tender, about 3 minutes.

  • Pour chicken stock into asparagus mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until asparagus are tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in lemon zest.

  • Blend soup using a hand blender or a food processor until smooth.

  • Bring a small pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook asparagus tips in the boiling water until just turning bright green, about 2 minutes. Strain asparagus tips and run under cold water to stop the cooking process. Garnish soup with asparagus tips and hard-boiled egg.

Cook's Note:

You may substitute a leek for the shallot, if desired.

173 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 106.7mg; sodium 884.4mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

coloradocookie
Rating: 4 stars
05/13/2013
Mint adds an unusual and tasty addition. I made this exactly as written- perhaps a first. I seldom use AR recipes with no reviews, but had everything on hand for this, so I gave it a try. There is no need to heat another pan of water just to cook the garnish tips. Put them in the pureed soup for a few minutes, and then strain them out with a slotted spoon. The verdict of the recipe as written I would give it 3 stars. It needed a bit more of something! As I started to serve it, I added another 1 tablespoon of finely chopped mint and another 1 tsp of lemon zest and 1/4 cup of cream. The egg was pretty as a garnish, but did not add much to the flavor or appearance. As we ate it, we wondered what it would taste like chilled. I set aside some and tasted it the next day. It was just as yummy and would be refreshing in the summer months and can be made ahead. This is a good start for a recipe, but tweak it as your taste dictates. As a finished product, I give it 4 stars. I’ll make it again with changes and probably will serve it chilled. The serving size and the timing was accurate Read More
Most helpful critical review

Vivienne
Rating: 3 stars
03/07/2019
I did not find the mint flavor appealing. However this is a good base recipe for asparagus soup. Read More
mem
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2013
I made exactly as written, including the hard boiled egg. It was delicious and so easy to make! I thought the egg was an unusual touch but it gave it a nice flavor (and added protein). I loved it so much that I am giving it my very first review. Thank you for posting it. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2013
Loved it. I used some scallions instead of shallot because that is what I had on hand. I didn't add the hard boiled egg but I would. Fresh mint and lemon are a wonderful combination. Very flavorful. Read More
Helpful
(7)
marsu
Rating: 4 stars
12/09/2014
The lemon and mint combination worked well with the asparagus. I skipped the egg and substituted some diced ham. Read More
Helpful
(4)
April
Rating: 4 stars
05/22/2014
Turned out pretty good! I had to modify the recipe slightly as I didn't have a lemon and substituted it with a lime. I also added a dash of red pepper flakes for a little zing. Then at the end I added cream....quite tasty. Read More
Helpful
(3)
laredhead
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2017
I added a little cayenne and extra salt for flavoring. I also added about 1/3 C of cream while it was blending in the food processor. Next time I would add more lemon zest because I'm fond of lemon flavor. It was very good and would be good Easter menu dish. Read More
CurlyC
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2018
Forgot the lemon. Made the soup for 16 retired old men and 4 others. The mint was fresh from my garden. Everyone loved it. Read More
Pam Findlay
Rating: 3 stars
04/05/2017
I added a diced chicken breast as well. Three people liked it but my husband was not keen about the egg in it. Read More
Chad Jaeger
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2018
When I make this I cut the tips off of all of the spears and set aside. When the soup has cooked and I've blended it I return the soup to heat and add the tips for about 5 minutes along with a few cans of sliced mushrooms. I serve with a sliced boiled egg and it's delicious. Read More
Vivienne
Rating: 3 stars
03/07/2019
I did not find the mint flavor appealing. However this is a good base recipe for asparagus soup. Read More
