Asparagus, Lemon, and Mint Soup

Rating: 4 stars Mint adds an unusual and tasty addition. I made this exactly as written- perhaps a first. I seldom use AR recipes with no reviews, but had everything on hand for this, so I gave it a try. There is no need to heat another pan of water just to cook the garnish tips. Put them in the pureed soup for a few minutes, and then strain them out with a slotted spoon. The verdict of the recipe as written I would give it 3 stars. It needed a bit more of something! As I started to serve it, I added another 1 tablespoon of finely chopped mint and another 1 tsp of lemon zest and 1/4 cup of cream. The egg was pretty as a garnish, but did not add much to the flavor or appearance. As we ate it, we wondered what it would taste like chilled. I set aside some and tasted it the next day. It was just as yummy and would be refreshing in the summer months and can be made ahead. This is a good start for a recipe, but tweak it as your taste dictates. As a finished product, I give it 4 stars. I’ll make it again with changes and probably will serve it chilled. The serving size and the timing was accurate Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I made exactly as written, including the hard boiled egg. It was delicious and so easy to make! I thought the egg was an unusual touch but it gave it a nice flavor (and added protein). I loved it so much that I am giving it my very first review. Thank you for posting it. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it. I used some scallions instead of shallot because that is what I had on hand. I didn't add the hard boiled egg but I would. Fresh mint and lemon are a wonderful combination. Very flavorful. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars The lemon and mint combination worked well with the asparagus. I skipped the egg and substituted some diced ham. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Turned out pretty good! I had to modify the recipe slightly as I didn't have a lemon and substituted it with a lime. I also added a dash of red pepper flakes for a little zing. Then at the end I added cream....quite tasty. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I added a little cayenne and extra salt for flavoring. I also added about 1/3 C of cream while it was blending in the food processor. Next time I would add more lemon zest because I'm fond of lemon flavor. It was very good and would be good Easter menu dish.

Rating: 4 stars Forgot the lemon. Made the soup for 16 retired old men and 4 others. The mint was fresh from my garden. Everyone loved it.

Rating: 3 stars I added a diced chicken breast as well. Three people liked it but my husband was not keen about the egg in it.

Rating: 5 stars When I make this I cut the tips off of all of the spears and set aside. When the soup has cooked and I've blended it I return the soup to heat and add the tips for about 5 minutes along with a few cans of sliced mushrooms. I serve with a sliced boiled egg and it's delicious.