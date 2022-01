Asparagus, Lemon, and Mint Soup

Mint adds an unusual and tasty addition. I made this exactly as written- perhaps a first. I seldom use AR recipes with no reviews, but had everything on hand for this, so I gave it a try. There is no need to heat another pan of water just to cook the garnish tips. Put them in the pureed soup for a few minutes, and then strain them out with a slotted spoon. The verdict of the recipe as written I would give it 3 stars. It needed a bit more of something! As I started to serve it, I added another 1 tablespoon of finely chopped mint and another 1 tsp of lemon zest and 1/4 cup of cream. The egg was pretty as a garnish, but did not add much to the flavor or appearance. As we ate it, we wondered what it would taste like chilled. I set aside some and tasted it the next day. It was just as yummy and would be refreshing in the summer months and can be made ahead. This is a good start for a recipe, but tweak it as your taste dictates. As a finished product, I give it 4 stars. I’ll make it again with changes and probably will serve it chilled. The serving size and the timing was accurate