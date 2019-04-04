Crispy Juicy Oven-Fried Chicken Breasts

I had a cup of buttermilk leftover that I needed to use, so I scaled this recipe down to two servings. I allowed the chicken to marinate in the buttermilk all afternoon. To assemble, I skipped the water and just used beaten egg when coating the chicken. I didn’t want to risk losing my breading when flipping them, but I also didn’t want the underside to get soggy, so I just coated the top side of the chicken with the flour mixture, then egg, and then the stuffing crumbs. I also drizzled a little melted butter over the top for a little extra flavor. That all worked out just fine. I didn’t lose my breading and it was nice and crisp, and not soggy on the bottom. My chicken was perfectly done and still moist in 25 minutes. I’ll make this again with my changes.