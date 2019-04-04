Crispy Juicy Oven-Fried Chicken Breasts

Three & a half for moistness. Two & a half for taste. I even had all the right ingredients, too. (Rarely happens) Well ... kinda like not hard, but densely flavored stuffing coated chicken? 'Not that it was bad, but ... I'll season up Nanny's version with breadcrumbs & panko next time. 'Heard about buttermilk marinade before, but this was the first time trying. It's good, & easy.
I had a cup of buttermilk leftover that I needed to use, so I scaled this recipe down to two servings. I allowed the chicken to marinate in the buttermilk all afternoon. To assemble, I skipped the water and just used beaten egg when coating the chicken. I didn’t want to risk losing my breading when flipping them, but I also didn’t want the underside to get soggy, so I just coated the top side of the chicken with the flour mixture, then egg, and then the stuffing crumbs. I also drizzled a little melted butter over the top for a little extra flavor. That all worked out just fine. I didn’t lose my breading and it was nice and crisp, and not soggy on the bottom. My chicken was perfectly done and still moist in 25 minutes. I’ll make this again with my changes.
If you look at the photo I submitted - there is no need to turn the chicken if you bake it on a rack. Just remember to spray with Pam before putting in the oven. The only change I would do next time - is I like extra moist chicken - so instead of the egg dip - I would use mayo instead. Thanks for a great recipe!
A big hit with my family. I found it a bit bland. I didn't have peanut oil so I used 1 1/2 Tbsp of olive oil and 1/2 Tbsp of sesame oil which gave a slight nutty taste. I used chicken strips and cut the cooking time to 20 min/20 min. Accidentally got Vidalia onion salad dressing on the chicken [on the plate] and it was tasty so plan on adding some of that to the egg mixture next time.
This is a very good chicken dish. I made a couple of changes as I am lactose intolerant. I used lactose free milk with lemon added to it to make it like buttermilk. I used my own seasoned breadcrumbs( personal preference) I used olive oil, that is what I had, and I added some fresh rosemary to it cause I like rosemary with chicken. I will make this again. Thank you Judy in Delaware for this wonderful recipe.
We really, really liked this! I didn't have the herb seasoned stuffing so I used some Italian breadcrumbs. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly!! I really appreciated the hint by the submitter to use a spatula instead of tongs so as not to lose that yummy coating. I think the buttermilk made it very tasty and tender. I had to use a little more oil to let them "fry" in the oven.. excellent dinner with a baked potato!!
I had a small frying chicken but really wanted to try this recipe. Had to substitute panko bread crumbs for the stuffing mix. I added some Bada Bing Bada Banged Potato "spice mixture" (AR recipe) to the crumbs. Baked on a foil-lined cooking sheet. It's the first time I've used a buttermilk marinade and I'll now be trying it with other chicken recipes as well. The chicken was delicious ... very moist and tender. Thanks so much for sharing your recipe Judy.
This recipe was everything it claimed to be. I did not have herb seasoned stuffing, but processed Stove Top Chicken Stuffing in the food processor and it worked fine! I love fried chicken and this satisfied without the greasy mess.
Excellent! This will be my go-to oven-fried recipe from now on. As suggested by the submitter, I used a spatula to turn over. Next time I will heed the suggestion of another cook to coat the chicken and place the pan in the fridge for about 10 minutes to hold the coating a bit better, as I do this with my chicken parm recipe and the coating holds up better.
This was so good! I made it with split breasts because that's what I had and sprayed both the pan and chicken with Pam rather than using oil, but it was a hit! We'll make it again. Thanks for submitting!
Family loved it, even picky 6yo grandson. I did add extra spices, onion powder, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and seasoning salt. Used milk and lemon juice rather than butter milk. Everything else according to recipe. Thank you for sharing this!
I soaked in butter milk all day, then after i coated chicken i let it sit for another hour or so coated. I added french fried onion (the kind you add to a green bean caserole) to my Italian bread crumbs and it gave it a flavor. Easy and good. I would make this again.
Great recipe - made exactly as written. Chicken was moist and coating was crisp. Had a hard time because much of the coating fell off, but I've never made oven fried chicken where this didn't happen. Will definitely make again.
Simple and tasty recipe. I followed the recipe except I used canola oil because I did't have peanut oil. I had lots of seasoned flour and stuffing mix left over. I will cut those by half or use more chicken next time. Thanks for a delicious recipe!
This recipe works very well and is a great alternative to frying chicken in a lot of oil. I used coconut oil in stead of the peanut oil in the oven pan. I used chicken breasts that had been cut up into thirds so the cooking time was reduced. I also added some garlic powder and cayenne pepper for extra flavors I like. This chicken goes great with a honey mustard sauce or hot sauce. I went all-the-way Southern and served it with cheese grits and sauteed garlic & kale.
Makes a great coating but even though I doubled the salt and pepper and added poultry seasoning, there was little flavor to this chicken. I may try it again and add more spices but so far this is a thumbs down if you want flavor.
I have made this chicken before but never left a review. I feel this is one of the best recipes for oven fried chicken. I add additional spices to my flour to enhance the flavor. I will continue to use this one. No other changes needed. Thanks for posting
I'm the cook in this house and love to try new recipes. One thing that irritates me is the number of posters who change the recipe. If you don't use the recipe to make the dish don't rate it. It's not what the recipe states.
