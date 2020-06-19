Champagne Julep

It's a mint julep, where cognac and sparkling wine replace the bourbon. If you don't have crushed ice, put some in a towel and whack it with a mallet. Or add ice to a shaker and shake vigorously to crack it.

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 julep
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place mint leaves in a tall cocktail glass. Add sugar and warm water; muddle gently. Add crushed ice. Pour in cognac; stir. Top with sparkling wine.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.8g; sodium 4.1mg. Full Nutrition
