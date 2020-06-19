Champagne Julep

It's a mint julep, where cognac and sparkling wine replace the bourbon. If you don't have crushed ice, put some in a towel and whack it with a mallet. Or add ice to a shaker and shake vigorously to crack it.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.