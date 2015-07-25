Easy Teriyaki Kabobs from DOLE®

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars This was super easy and very delicious. I used red peppers and added red onion. I also cut the recipe in half for 4 meals. My husband who is not easy to impress commented these were some of the best kabobs he has seen and tasted. Easy cleanup a plus and great for a warm summer day. We'll add these to our rotation. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was amazing! Absolutely love the pineapple with the chicken. My new favorite skewer recipe Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Made for dinner tonight. Turned out awesome! When using bamboo skewers make sure to soak for at least 30 minutes. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! I’ve been cooking for a long time. Always trying new recipes! This one I did not take serious because it was so simple, best thing I ever made! No rice though, had it with corn on the Cobb. Do this one you will not regret it!!!!

Rating: 5 stars Delicious and Sooooooo easy. Mi used a a all can of pinapple and it was enough.