Easy Teriyaki Kabobs from DOLE®

Rating: 5 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These simple, delicious teriyaki chicken kabobs with tomatoes and bell pepper come together in no time.

By Dole

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce, 2 tablespoons pineapple juice and oil; pour over meat pieces in shallow glass dish. Refrigerate; marinate 1 hour, turning occasionally. Thread meat on skewers alternating with vegetables and pineapple chunks. Discard remaining marinade.

    Advertisement

  • Grill 4 to 5 inches from heat, turning skewers and brushing with additional marinade, about 15 minutes or until desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 520.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Joylyn
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2014
This was super easy and very delicious. I used red peppers and added red onion. I also cut the recipe in half for 4 meals. My husband who is not easy to impress commented these were some of the best kabobs he has seen and tasted. Easy cleanup a plus and great for a warm summer day. We'll add these to our rotation. Read More
Helpful
(4)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Joylyn
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2014
This was super easy and very delicious. I used red peppers and added red onion. I also cut the recipe in half for 4 meals. My husband who is not easy to impress commented these were some of the best kabobs he has seen and tasted. Easy cleanup a plus and great for a warm summer day. We'll add these to our rotation. Read More
Helpful
(4)
USMCwife
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2014
This recipe was amazing! Absolutely love the pineapple with the chicken. My new favorite skewer recipe Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ryan
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2015
Made for dinner tonight. Turned out awesome! When using bamboo skewers make sure to soak for at least 30 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
kev
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2021
Wow! I’ve been cooking for a long time. Always trying new recipes! This one I did not take serious because it was so simple, best thing I ever made! No rice though, had it with corn on the Cobb. Do this one you will not regret it!!!! Read More
Likes to cook
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2016
Delicious and Sooooooo easy. Mi used a a all can of pinapple and it was enough. Read More
Jessica Ayers
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2017
My whole family plus 1 enjoyed it soo much! They said the pineapple was the best addition. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022