Savory Chicken Brine

Brining a chicken with soy sauce makes a juicier and more flavorful chicken. Great for baked, grilled or fried chicken.

By Kikkoman

prep:
4 hrs 15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Remove giblets from chicken cavity, rinse chicken inside and out.

  • In a large stock pot or container, mix water, sage, celery seed, thyme, salt, sugar and soy sauce to create brine. Stir well until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Place the chicken in the brine, cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

  • Remove chicken from the brine and rinse well inside and out. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of seasoned salt. Bake the chicken at 400 degrees F for 45 minutes.

Editor's Note: The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the brine ingredients. The actual amount of the brine consumed will vary.

Per Serving:
626 calories; protein 61.4g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 227.9mg; sodium 14333.1mg. Full Nutrition
