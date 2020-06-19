Savory Chicken Brine

The chicken was juicy, yes. But there was no discernable flavor imparted by the brine. Full disclosure: I forgot to add the seasoned salt. But if that's the only thing that added flavor, then I'd rather use a different recipe.
The chicken was juicy, yes. But there was no discernable flavor imparted by the brine. Full disclosure: I forgot to add the seasoned salt. But if that's the only thing that added flavor, then I'd rather use a different recipe.
I used this brine before grilling chicken halves. The meat was probably the BEST chicken I have ever grilled. Period. It was moist, flavorful, perfect. I brined my chicken for about 8 hours. I will definitely use this recipe again!
I have recently discovered the value of brining chicken and my kids have also fallen in love with it. We started with a rather sweet recipe that they enjoyed but then I found this one and they equally loved it and appreciated that it wasn't as sweet as their other favorite. This will be our other go to for brine!
We brined a large chicken and I let it sit on the fridge overnight. We split the chicken up the back and flattened it and cooked it indirect on the Webber and it was wonderful. This is the best brine that we have tried.
This is a wonderful brine! Followed the recipe as written. I thought the soy sauce would be overpowering, but you only get a hint of it. My chicken was moist and tender. I did it in an air fryer for my Thanksgiving meal. Will definitely use again.
This was great! I decreased salt/sodium a bit, & sugar, due to family members with health issues - but you have to use enough to allow the flavored liquids to get into the meat. Used "Red Robin" seasoning salt for that ingredient; Used chopped celery - didn't have celery seed. I was only able to brine for 2 hrs. I did both split chicken parts & boneless/skinless chicken breasts. Conv roasted the split whole chicken; grilled the chicken breasts. Everyone loved the flavor & the juiciness.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.