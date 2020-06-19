Italian Pizza Dough

Pretty good and easy dough. The instructions, however, are missing a step--there's an egg in this recipe but it's not clear when to add it. After trying this, I've now realized it goes into the dough--you need 1 1/4 cups of liquid, and the egg is the 1/4 cup. I made this in the bread machine--more out of laziness and wanting to multitask than anything else--and forgot to check it until it was done. That's when I realized it needed more liquid. No big; I just added in liquid (put in water bc I wasn't thinking) and let it go again. This made for a light, quick pizza dough that is perfect for a regular thick crust. If you like thin crust, you'd probably want to make two crusts out of it. Made it for D's Taco Pizza recipe and it worked well. thanks for the recipe!
First of all let me say that this recipe was really easy to fix, easy to follow instructions. We didn't like the texture of the finished product though and I have to agree with another person who wrote a review that the bread lacked flavor. We decided to give it another try and add herbs to the dough to see if that changes the flavor to where we like it. Since we just moved into this house and the oven is pretty new to us, we cut down the temp and left it in for almost the time that was suggested but the cheese was getting dark so we took it out earlier.
I make this dough all the time. I love that it can be ready in about 90 minutes. I make one deviation from the recipe - I make a well in the flour and salt mixture and pour in the eggs (beaten), olive oil and yeast mixture and then I mix everything together to form the dough. My family now prefers homemade pizza to delivery.
I wasn't sure how to rate this. I didn't follow it very well. I started out with the intention of following it, but discovered I didn't have any eggs. Turns out, I'm glad I didn't. The egg makes the dough too cakeish. I wanted a lighter dough. I substituted about a quarter cup of hot tap water. The step I liked was stirring the oil and flour together. It seems to lighten the crust. I also didn't knead it but about two minutes. The more you knead it, the smaller and more uniform the holes in the crust made by the yeast are. I wanted more variation. It was easily elastic enough. It turned out just right as far as texture goes. Next time I'll add a bit more salt. I also don't understand people who want tons of flavor in the crust. Isn't that what you put the stuff on top for?
It's all about the egg! The name says Italian but the egg screams FRENCH!!! Great formula... The crust is crunchier on the outside, softer on the inside and has incredible color all thanks to the "incredible edible egg". Plus if you take the time to egg wash the edge... Wowza! A few pennies and you get a shiny golden gleam around your pie and Wala, all of a sudden your crust isn't the foundation, it's the star of the show! This formula easily sized up for 50-12" pies, stored well, acted the same fresh and the next day as well. This dough is a keeper! I'm a classically trained bakery pastry chef and I know a winner from a loser. My money's on this one in every race!
This was pretty easy recipe to follow. After I had started, I remembered that I didn't have any eggs so I used a suggestion from a couple reviews that said to use 1/4 cup of hot water. The dough rose and rolled quite well. I have tried a few other recipes and they were flavorless so I added a healthy sprinkle of Johnny's Garlic Spread & Seasoning to it. It smelled amazing while it was cooking. The recipe itself is missing the instructions on how to cook it once the dough is complete. I rolled mine fairly thin, so I baked it at 425° for 15 minutes. The crust is nice and golden. Enjoy!
Very Easy to make! Add your own seasonings into the dough mixture according to your own taste. Not everyone likes the same toppings on there pizza in my home. I put pulled pork with red onions on one side and turkey taco left overs with fresh tomato and onions on the other added mozzarella all over a little more seasoning it came out great! I suggest 17 to 18 mins of cook time at 425 instead of 20 mins.
Loved the recipe as it was, however, I did change out the flour to use Caputo Double 0 Pizza Flour. It makes a big difference! My Italian Store carries it... U can also get it online from Amazon..Also, I use corn meal mixed with Olive Oil on the bottom of the Pizza Pan. Really bring the texture and taste of the dough alive...
Overall, it was a pretty good recipe. It was a bit too dry at first but i added a bit of oil and set it out to rise for a bit and it was perfect. Just before the pizza went into the oven, I dabbed some garlic herb butter on the crust and it was wonderful. Definitely recommend and will make again.
CrystaRose
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2016
So easy and delicious. My go to recipe every time.
I have been looking for a light but not crispy pizza dough ever since we visited Italy this summer. This one is great and so easy. If I were to make a big batch and freeze it would I freeze it before or after rising?
I'm looking for a pizza dough recipe to make with my young grand children. I tried this one. Its the first time I ever made dough. It was indeed easy to make, but I wasn't crazy about the texture.. Grandpop
My daughter makes this recipe every week and we have pizza for two days. I can't eat tomatoes so mine is brushed with olive oil and minced garlic and covered with onions, olives and mushrooms. My kids have bbq chicken pizzas, pepperoni pizzas, veggie pizzas.... whatever strikes their fancy! It's so much cheaper than takeout and so delicious!
miki
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2019
This is the best dough recipe i ever used. it was nice and crispy.
Great pizza dough. This has been my new go to for a few months now. Using it tonight for a ham and cheese calzone. I messed up and forgot the egg. After I had mixed everything I noticed that the dough seemed dry. Went and double checked the recipe when I noticed I forgot the egg. Took a chance and added it in anyway with a bit more flower and it's right back to where it's supposed to be. Can't wait to get it into the oven
This recipe is a scaled down version of my favorite bun recipe, so it was fairly easy to put it together. I love cooking with my three and a half year old Granddaughter, especially when it comes to the food that she likes. Making pizza with her is always a joy. A simple dough that is consistent, and repeatable adds to that joy
I made 5 pizzas over the weekend for the family. This recipe was the above average recipe. Most liked the Master Pizza Dough recipe, but this came in second. It was good and the pizza went, so I probably will make it again.
just made this. super easy. required a bit more water Than the recipe called for, but I also added in basil, oregano, garlic powder, and grated ('fake') paremesean cheese. everyone loved it. Kids loved getting to make their own pies. I recommend making the dough and then preheating the oven and getting your toppings prepped so that you're not sitting there staring at a ball of dough willing it to rise. I only let mine rest for about 30 minutes - I'll make this again when I am better prepared and have more time to let the yeast work its magic. thank you very much for posting this recipe. I really appreciate it.
Is it the perfect looking and forming dough? Yes. It is easy to shape and it keeps. It keeps shape very well. Is it the best tasting crust? No. It reminds me of the crust of the frozen pizzas. It hold the toppings, but taste a little like cardboard. It lacks flavour. The only difference in this recipe and may others are the added Egg and Olive Oil. I can't see why these items would detract from the taste. The salt is the same. I can only guess there is a reason it's not a normal pizza recipe. After the dough was done rising, I could see something was wrong. Something inhibits the elasticity. The gluten was not acting normally. Which allowed it to be shaped very easily, but just was not right. Sorry, I am not trying to be mean. I think it is perfect for on the go family, that needs to make a quick no fuss pizza crust. I have struggled with dough being hard to make shape in the past. I did like how easy it was to work with, but the flavour matter more to me.
