Italian Pizza Dough

My home-made pizza dough; I make it 3 to 4 times a week.

By Ignazia Vella

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir yeast and sugar into lukewarm water, using a fork. Let stand in a warm place until a creamy layer forms on top of the water, about 10 minutes.n

  • Mix flour and salt in a large bowl. Mix olive oil into flour and stir for 2 minutes. Pour yeast mixture and beaten egg into flour mixture and stir to make a stiff dough. Turn dough out onto a floured work surface and knead until springy and smooth, about 8 minutes. Place dough into a floured bowl and cover with a piece of plastic wrap wiped with a thin film of olive oil.n

  • Let dough rise until doubled, about 1 hour. Punch down and roll out to desired shape.n

To make a pizza, roll dough out into a circle about 12 inches in diameter. Top with your favorite pizza ingredients and bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 20 minutes.

208 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 207.5mg. Full Nutrition
