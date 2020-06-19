Italian Pizza Dough

Is it the perfect looking and forming dough? Yes. It is easy to shape and it keeps. It keeps shape very well. Is it the best tasting crust? No. It reminds me of the crust of the frozen pizzas. It hold the toppings, but taste a little like cardboard. It lacks flavour. The only difference in this recipe and may others are the added Egg and Olive Oil. I can't see why these items would detract from the taste. The salt is the same. I can only guess there is a reason it's not a normal pizza recipe. After the dough was done rising, I could see something was wrong. Something inhibits the elasticity. The gluten was not acting normally. Which allowed it to be shaped very easily, but just was not right. Sorry, I am not trying to be mean. I think it is perfect for on the go family, that needs to make a quick no fuss pizza crust. I have struggled with dough being hard to make shape in the past. I did like how easy it was to work with, but the flavour matter more to me.