Cheesy Chicken and Pineapple

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A super easy dinner that my kids cannot get enough of. Perfect with a side of rice and green beans. The amount of pineapple is to your taste.

By Mistie V

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange chicken breast slices on a baking sheet in a single layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, about 20 minutes. Top each slice of chicken with 1 to 1 1/2 pineapple rings and a slice of Monterey Jack cheese.

  • Continue baking in the oven until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

For more flavor, you can use the juice of the canned pineapple to marinate the chicken for 30 minutes before cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 33.6g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 100.4mg; sodium 264.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
old bill
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2020
I used the ingredients listed, but being a cranky old man I just winged it for the amounts of each thing used. The breast halves were large and my knife was very sharp so the thickness of the slices varied. I used fresh pineapple chunks because that was what I had. I used garlic salt, thyme and creole seasoning and everything came out good! Next time I think I'll try some well aged white cheddar cheese. Read More
