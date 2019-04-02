Slow Cooker Chicken Tinga

This was a nice change for our standard Taco Tuesday dinner night. Topped with lettuce, chopped cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, cilantro, guacamole, and plain Greek yogurt (instead of sour cream). Were it not for the toppings, this might have been a little too spicy for us (& we love hot & spicy) but the toppings helped cool the heat plus the cherry tomatoes added a touch of sweetness that paired well with the spicy heat. My only complaints are: 1) chorizo is VERY greasy, even when well-drained, but that's just how chorizo is so it wouldn't be fair to take away a star just for that. Next time, I'll halve the amount of chorizo, just for my personal health preferences. 2) I'm not a fan of having to use a skillet pan when prepping a slow cooker meal, esp. when the recipe adds this extra step midway through the cooking time. The beauty of crockpot cooking is being able to just throw everything in and have it ready by dinnertime, so to make this easier, I put everything in the crockpot except the chorizo and onion (& used frozen chicken breasts directly from the freezer) and let it cook during the day. Right before dinner, while crisping up the tostada shells in the oven, I cooked the chorizo and onions in my skillet and stirred it into the chicken mixture right before serving. I also cheated by using dried minced onions since I didn't feel like chopping up an onion. Faster and easier to make this way & every bit as tasty!