Slow Cooker Chicken Tinga

A spicy chicken and chile dish. A good friend of mine from Guadalajara who works hard to make this on the stove inspired me to make my own version in the slow cooker. Serve on tostada shells and garnish with chopped cilantro and onions.
This was awesome! My husband, who has been spoiled by California authentic mexican food, said it was restaurant worthy! I omitted the red pepper flakes and left in the adobe seeds and sauce and it was plenty spicy! In serving, I used flat corn tostada shells and layered the following: lettuce, chicken mixture, monterrey jack cheese, avacado slices, chopped tomato, cilantro cream (Which cut the spice - used allrecipes "Amy's cilantro cream sauce"), & few leaves of cilantro for garnish!!! This is now a favorite in our house! Great recipe, thanks for sharing!
Great recipe! I was worried that the full can of chiles in adobo would be too spicy (and I love spicy food, but recall having once ruined a recipe from using too many of them) so I only used half, but I definitely should have used the whole can--with all of the tomato sauce, it actually came out pretty mild. 2-3 hours on low was just the right amount of time to cook the chicken. I skipped the chorizo and just made this until step 2 and returned the shredded chicken to the slow cooker for about another 40 minutes. This was fantastic as tacos on soft corn tortillas with chopped onion and fresh cilantro! Made great lunch leftovers for the next day, too!
chicken plus all the pepper and tomato made this a must try for me. so easy to do. Cooked mine for 4 hours on high and then added the chorizo. I also added a can of corn and also green chiles. I used both pork and beef chorizo. ake sure to drain well after browning it. I layered paper towels on an oven pan and let all the grease soak into the paper. moved it around with a spatula. it came out fantastic! Don't forget some avocado too!
Loved this recipe! I omitted the jalapeño and red pepper flakes. I only used 3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (seeded) and 3 boneless, skinless chicken breast only because my husband and son don't like things as spicy as I do. I also added 1/4 cup chicken broth. I served it with a tostada with homemade refried beans smeared over it and chopped green leaf lettuce and tomatoes for garnish. I also included a side of avocado slices. My husband put shredded Mexican cheese on his as well. He loved it so much he ate 3!
This was a nice change for our standard Taco Tuesday dinner night. Topped with lettuce, chopped cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, cilantro, guacamole, and plain Greek yogurt (instead of sour cream). Were it not for the toppings, this might have been a little too spicy for us (& we love hot & spicy) but the toppings helped cool the heat plus the cherry tomatoes added a touch of sweetness that paired well with the spicy heat. My only complaints are: 1) chorizo is VERY greasy, even when well-drained, but that's just how chorizo is so it wouldn't be fair to take away a star just for that. Next time, I'll halve the amount of chorizo, just for my personal health preferences. 2) I'm not a fan of having to use a skillet pan when prepping a slow cooker meal, esp. when the recipe adds this extra step midway through the cooking time. The beauty of crockpot cooking is being able to just throw everything in and have it ready by dinnertime, so to make this easier, I put everything in the crockpot except the chorizo and onion (& used frozen chicken breasts directly from the freezer) and let it cook during the day. Right before dinner, while crisping up the tostada shells in the oven, I cooked the chorizo and onions in my skillet and stirred it into the chicken mixture right before serving. I also cheated by using dried minced onions since I didn't feel like chopping up an onion. Faster and easier to make this way & every bit as tasty!
DELICIOUS! I did make a slight alteration since I was afraid of the heat - I omitted the red pepper flakes and only used 1 jalapeño - and the heat is definitely manageable. Next time I will use 2 jalapeños and I think it will be perfect for my taste buds. This recipe is pretty average until you add the chorizo and then, BAZINGA!, flavor overload. I served it between stacked tostadas, layered with "mexican mix" shredded cheese, chopped tomato, sliced avocado, and lite sour cream. An amazingly delicious dinner. Thanks for the great recipe!
Wow! this is delicious!!! Finally found a chicken taco filling my family all agree on. The only change I made was not using jalapenos, red pepper flakes & I only used a half can of chipotle peppers as others suggested. (we're wimps when it comes to spicy) It had just enough spice for us! I liked this before I even added chorizo it had a good flavor, the chorizo (which was the spicy one) made it taste even better
Yes, this is spicy, but so good! Great flavor. If you need to tone down the spice, serve w/ avocado, cheese, or sour cream (or all 3!). I left out the red pepper flakes (just not a fan), but I also did not clean out the seeds from the peppers (way too time-consuming). Just dumped in the whole can of chipotle peppers in adobe sauce and the entire jalapeno (x2). Friends love spicy, and this is super easy to make. GREAT with leftover chicken or a rotisserie chicken that needs dressed up. Will definitely keep this one on file. Thank you!!
Very good and easy! Thought it would be very spicy, but even with the jalapenos and the adobo it was not. Used as quesadilla filling and it was delicious with avocado and cilantro sour cream. Also as soft taco filling. Used leftovers as chili base with black beans and corn. Served with rice, cheese, chips and other toppings. It was GREAT!! Will definitely make again.
Watching the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend and wanted a different Mexican dish than what we're used to. This seems to fit the bill. Agree with some of the other reviewers: this is spicy hot -- although part of it may have been my problem as I did not seed the chipotle peppers. Did not shred the chicken and return it to the sauce, nor did I use the chorizo at all. Served it over brown rice and took recommendations and added sour cream and a simple guacamole. While that certainly tempered the heat considerably, needed to put the dish in the microwave to reheat. (All the cold ingredients made the dish cooler than lukewarm.) That having been said, DH absolutely loved it; suggested next time we use it in enchiladas. To that end, will double the tomato sauce and cut down just slightly on the chipotle peppers, pour the sauce over the assembled enchiladas and top that with cheese before baking. Will still serve with sour cream and guacamole, cuz it's going to be needed. All and all, however, not a bad dish. Thanks, angelosmommy, for an interesting recipe.
I made this today and I really liked the recipe. if you tend to like spicy I recommend you leave the seeds in the Chipotles and maybe add one more jalapeño. over all it was a good recipe and would do again. I substituted the chorizo with my very own "turkey chorizo" that I prepared from scratch. My partner can't eat pork this is why I substituted. Otherwise I would have not, I love chorizo. for low calorie I served it on top of green leaf lettuce and ate it as a lettuce taco.
I didn’t add all of the canned peppers. Everyone in the house enjoyed it. The hardest decision was what to put it on. So we tried flour tortillas and corn tortillas both really great. I think next time we will put it over the top of rice. It was a pleasant change to our diet. We also added refried beans with green chilies and cheese to the the dish. Would also go great with spaghetti squash topped with cheese. Just throwing some more variety to choose from
Very yummy recipe! My husband was very pleased with it. I only used have of the peppers because i was afraid it was gonna be too spicy which wasn't the case but I'm making again fully loaded, I'm sure it will be flavorful! Thanks for sharing it!
I made this pretty much as written. Like others, I was skeptical with the adobe peppers in chile sauce that it would be too hot but it turned out great. I would add more chicken breasts - it was a little too soupy but the flavor was great. I'd definitely make again. Oh - I did leave out the chorizo - not much of a sausage fan.
I love mexican food and decided to try this tinga recipe because it's one of my faves! I love spicy food i swapped out a few things i seasoned the chicken how i usually would with adobo all purpose seasoning , chicken boullion cube and i added a little hot sauce. I added the chipotle peppers and jalapeño peppers and WOAH! This baby is pretty spicy i'm ok with it but it came out a little spicier than i thought, but still super delicious. I served it with baby spinach, pico de gallo and avocado. I omitted the tortillas because im trying to eat healthy, I also left out the chorizo. I will definitely be making this again!
Great recipe! I did not use the whole can of adobo chiles because my kids don't like it too spicy and it still tasted fantastic! Fried up some corn tortillas for homemade tostadas and topped Tinga with Monterey Jack cheese, lemon lettuce, corn and dollop of sour cream. Husband could not stop eating them :) Tinga Tostada Tuesday's! Thanks for the delicious recipe!
I recovered my ancient AllRecipes account just to review this delicious slow cooker spicy tinga chicken! This stuff is phenomenal and I can definitely imagine adding this to my rotation--it certainly makes Taco Tuesdays much more interesting! I tweaked this recipe by (A) using frozen chicken thighs so I could cook it on low all day instead of on high for 3-4 hours and (B) using half as much jalapeño and (C) a little less red pepper. The chicken was about the perfect level of spiciness for me, and I really love spicy food! I didn't have to add any Valentina extra spicy hot sauce to make this more pungent :) Anyway, really awesome recipe. You should definitely try this, but if you don't like spicy food you'd have to seriously cut back on some ingredients. But, then again, if you don't like spicy food then we probably wouldn't get along.
Absolutely delicious. Once I had all the ingredients minus the chicken, I blended it in a food processor to make a salsa before adding it to the raw chicken. It created a lovely texture to the recipe. I also had chicken tenders on hand instead of whole breasts and it turned out just fine. Will make this again!
I've made this recipe dozens of times over the past few years. Make it as is. However, I would offer the following caveat: Different brands of canned chipotle peppers, jalapenos, and chorizo can have widely different heat levels. De-seeding the chipotles and jalapenos and then adding back in red pepper flakes and chili powder seems a little backwards to me but hey... it's not my recipe and it's great. I'd also suggest the possibility of throwing in a tablespoon or two of fresh lime juice. The extra acidity really can make some of the other flavors pop. This recipe is a 5 all the way. Make it!
I made this as called except did not add the chorizo at the end because we have someone who only eats turkey/chicken and no other meats. Also, I am not really a chorizo fan. It was super good! Everyone loved it! Just served with soft corn tortilla shells and hard taco shells...both were fabulous! Served with fresh cilantro, cotija cheese, chopped onion and avocado. Planned to use the leftover meat to make enchiladas...but I don't think there will be any leftovers!! I'm tempted to try this with shrimp too.
I made this exactly as listed. The chorizo took this filling straight to Mexico! We loved it and I put the chicken on low for almost 6 hours, because I was at work. No worries. These is enough liquid for it to go a long as you need. Will make again!
We really enjoyed this. Only change was adding 1/2 the amount of jalapeno. Was still spicy, but the cheese helped mellow that a little. Served on street taco size flour tortillas with queso fresco and chopped cilantro and onions. Will make again.
I used ancho chili sauce (8oz jar) from Whole Foods instead of the Adobe chili. It was very flavorful but not overly spicy, so my kids loved it. I also added some bell pepper to increase the veggie load.
This is one awesome recipe!!!!! I only used 1/2 can chipolte peppers and it was plenty hot for me. I also omitted the jalapenos and red pepper flakes. Whenever you are making a good spicy recipe like this add a little heat, taste it, add more to your own taste. Everyone enjoys different levels of heat. You can always add heat, but you can't take it out! I made tacos with soft corn tortillas. So delicious! Sour cream will tame the heat a little. I added a dollop on the tacos. Serve this with a good cold beer! Yum!
I didn't make any modifications, and this was WAY too spicy. I love spicy. I love SUPER spicy. The flavor of this is burning. Lip burning, tongue burning. I found another recipe for Chicken Tinga that did not include jalapenos, additional chili pepper, or chorizo that I'm going to try. You can't even taste the chorizo. Just burning. I made this with Ana's Cilantro Cream Sauce (I think that's what it's called and it's AMAZING) on the side to cool down the chicken, and you can't even taste it. Nothing quenches this.
Seeded the peppers and omitted the red pepper flakes...that put this dish at the upper end of my heat tolerance. 4 chicken breasts were barely done after nearly 3 hours on low in the crockpot, so I cranked the heat up to high for that last hour after shredding the chicken. Spicy heat aside, the flavor was amazing and presents so many possibilities. My hubby says it's not hot but he's a jalapeno lover with burned up taste buds! He really enjoyed this as well. Freezing the leftovers for one of those days getting out late from work.
Just made this for the 2nd time and I’m pretty sure its my favorite recipe. So good, so easy and makes for great leftovers that are easy to reheat. Great amount of spice and tons of flavor. I used my pressure cooker this time. I cooked the chicken for 25 minutes with pressure, shredded it, added the chorizo and then changed the setting back to slow cooker for about half and hour. It tasted just as great as when I slow cooked it the first time but was ready in an hour. I use half the recommended chorizo and I dice up the chiles before tossing them in. Thanks!!
Delicious! I love spicy food, but I actually omitted the jalapenos and it was plenty spicy. I also used plain Italian sausage instead of chorizo. Finally, I added about 2 tablespoons of tomato paste and salt to taste.
My teens and their friends inhaled this. Very good. I added some cans of black beans and served on flour tortillas. Also used hot italian sausage since that's what I had on hand. Use a glove when slicing those peppers! My hands are still burning. Totally worth it, though!
This was phenomenal. I made it without the chorizo to keep it a bit healthier. I am also a spice freak (I put raw, unseeded habaneros in my morning smoothie) so I doubled the jalapenos (and didn't seed them) and red pepper flakes. My friends told me that was the perfect kick. Next time I'll probably cook it longer before shredding.
great for tostadas! Used about 1/3 of the chipotle peppers, left out jalapenos, chili powder, red pepper flakes and chorizo and it became a kid friendly version! A little less fat by leaving out chorizo if you're going for healthier! I always made this over the stove and never thought about putting it in a slow cooker! Amazing! Thanks for the idea! Time saver deluxe!
Everyone raved about this dish! I removed the chipotle seeds. If you choose to do so, wear gloves! Oil can stay on your hand/under your fingernails even after washing several times ... and burn! Also, I put onion, chipotles, jalapenos and garlic in food processor and pureed. I doublde the garlic and tripled the cumin, chili powder, and oregano. I eliminated the red pepper flakes altogether. I increased the sausage to 1 pound from ¾ pound. This fed four, but could have fed 8. I seal-a-meal’d the rest and gave it to a friend who'd had surgery. We ate this on flour tacos instead of tostadas, and toppings were Mexican cheese, cilantro and sliced avocado. The dish still had plenty of heat, but not enough to visit the next day.
This was delicious! I used two large chicken breasts and chorizo and this turned out really saucy. I think next time I will use 3-4 chicken breasts and skip the chorizo since I didn't notice it very much.We used 1 1/2 jalepenos and skipped the crushed red pepper. Great for tacos and tostadas.
Incredible!!! At first worried that the chipotle and chorizo would make the recipe too spicy for 2 of our children, but they DEVOURED it. The recipe yields a large amount of food, but 5 of us ate all within 36 hours. Small substitute: increased the amount of chorizo, and cooked it until it was crispy, and drained chorizo grease thoroughly before adding it to the slow-cooker. Also deep fried my flour tortillas in a saute pan with 1/2 inch of oil instead of using pre-bought Tostada shells. This is now a 1x per week recipe
I've made this twice and it's always popular. it's very easy to make for a group. I'd be careful with the chipotles en adobo depending on the heat tolerance of your guests. I used fewer chiles, more sauce. I also added some smoked paprika. I did not use any crushed red pepper. If it comes out too hot for some, suggest they cool it down with sour cream or guacamole. It's a very tasty taco filling!
My girlfriend and I enjoyed it, but I am a novice when it comes to cooking and was caught off guard by the heat. Lesson learned: I will definitely read the reviews next time. Next time, we plan to use only a few Chile peppers, half a jalapeno, and throw in some sour cream or greek yogurt at the end.
I did not care for this recipe..neither did my son or husband. I made it exactly as written. I thought it was going to come out spicy and flavorful, but it was not at all....it was definitely bland. I feel like it took a lot of work to make and I got a better taste just throwing chicken breasts in the slow cooker with a can of good salsa.
I make this dish frequently, usually with boneless/skinless thighs. The heat factor can be adjusted to suit and since my husband likes it a bit milder I reduce the cayenne (but don't seed the adobo chiles) to suit both of us. Thanks for the recipe, we love it!
ACK. SO SPICY. Even without the jalepenos and the chili flakes! I think with 1/3 of the chilis in adobo, this would have been really good. As I made it, it was so spicy as to be practically inedible without a lot of sour cream and cheese.
I removed most of the chipotle seeds and omitted the jalapenos (didn't have them on hand) and my husband is completely hooked. He is a very picky eater but this is now one of the most requested meals in our house. He told me he doesn't think he can "go back" to eating regular ground beef taco meat. This recipe makes a lot too. It's so easy and perfect for reheating at work for lunch.
Loved it! I made it without the chorizo sausage. I love spicy foods and I did not find this at all too spicy. The flavor was great. I took the seeds out of the chili peppers but left about 10 seeds from the jalapeño in. I served it on a wrap with brown rice, black beans, corn, and avocado and it was so good!
I left out the jalapeños and used only a half can of anchos. It would have been too spicy for my kids otherwise. Also I doubled the recipe and used a combo of breasts and thighs. It was incredible! The flavor and aroma were perfect.
This was an EXCELLENT recipe! The only change I made was that I used chourico (Portuguese sausage) instead of chourizo because it's easier to find where I live. I don't believe it made much of a difference - it was still awesome! Even my brother-in-law who doesn't like chicken had seconds. Thanks for a great recipe!
I did'nt add the chorizo sausage . I used six chicken breast. You must love spicy. I could use some suggestions. On how to serve this dish. I served it on tortillas. It was very messy. I will would fix it again.
Oh how good and sooo easy. I put frozen chicken breast in this morning along with the seasonings, kept it on low and it was beautiful when I came home. I did accidently spill a little more chili power and cumin in by accident but it just added to the flavor. It's good without the chorizo but if you want something magnificent, add the chorizo. Great for big parties!!!!
I LOVE this recipe. I will say, I am glad I didn't put in the red pepper flakes. With the jalapeños, chipotle peppers, and adobo sauce, it probably would have a bit too spicy for me... and I really dig spicy things. This is definitely a recipe that will stay in my repertoire.
This was tasty overall! I've never tried adobo sauce before, so I wasn't aware that it has a smoky and Chipotle flavor. When I make this again, I will cut that sauce and pepper out, as my husband doesn't care for that flavor. I added pinto beans, lots of extra garlic and a can of diced tomatoes with chilies. I have to mirror another review and mention that the chorizo adds so much to this! I've never mixed chicken and chorizo, but it was really good! I'll make this again and tweek the recipe some. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
This was really good. I used cooked chicken and shortened the time by a lot. Kept it in the slow cooker on low for about an hour, shredded the chicken then on high for another half hour, then added the chorizo (cooked earlier in the day and refrigerated) and let it all heat up. It was a bit salty so I added some heavy whipping cream. Make a sort of Mexican pizza, tortilla on top and bottom, some refined beams and Mexican rice, guacamole, and sour cream. Pretty tasty and really easy.
This was delicious. I used Cajun seasoning instead of chili powder and cumin. And had pickled chipotles in my pantry and they were great in it. Still spicy but with a little tang. We will make this again and again. My husband loved it. Served on tostadas with lettuce, cheeses, sour cream, guacamole and pace.
This is an awesome recipe. I reduced the oregano to 1/2 teaspoon since I didn't have Mexican oregano. Added coriander equal to the cumin. Used one large jalapeno and increased the garlic. I also added 1 cup of chicken broth. I just returned from Mexico and enjoyed the Chicken Tinga there so much that I was determined to come home and make it. Thank you, this is a great dish I will enjoy making for a long time.
Oh. My. Gosh. This is the best thing I've ever made. I omitted the jalapeños because I forgot to buy them, but it was plenty spicy without them. I layered it by spreading sour cream on a warm tostada, then the chicken mix, cheddar, and finally shredded lettuce on top.
I made this. ..yum! Sooo I omitted the jalapeño peppers and had to add about 1/8 cup of brown sugar to cut the heat for my husband but everything else the same. It is so easy and sooo good!:I made tostadas and some makeshift taquitos with it and combined with some sour cream. Excellent!!
