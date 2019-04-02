Slow Cooker Chicken Tinga

A spicy chicken and chile dish. A good friend of mine from Guadalajara who works hard to make this on the stove inspired me to make my own version in the slow cooker. Serve on tostada shells and garnish with chopped cilantro and onions.

Recipe by angelosmommy

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 45 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix chicken, onion, tomato sauce, chipotle chile peppers in adobo sauce, jalapeno peppers, garlic, oregano, cumin, chili powder, and red pepper flakes in a slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low until chicken is no longer pink in the center, 2 to 3 hours. Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred using 2 forks; return to the slow cooker.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir chorizo sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 10 minutes; drain and discard grease. Stir chorizo into chicken mixture.

  • Cook on Low for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

Cooking times are approximate. My large slow cooker cooks very fast and the chicken only takes 2 hours. Your cooking time may vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 30.2mg; sodium 418.4mg. Full Nutrition
