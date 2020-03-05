Low-Fat Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

1 of 35

Rating: 5 stars I made these yesterday and my family really enjoyed them. We jut started eating vegan for my husband's heart health, so I'm looking for new recipes to replace old favorites. These were moist and yummy and were a very nice addition to our Sunday brunch. I used 1 cup ww flour, 1 cup ww pastry flour and it worked nicely. Thanks for sharing, Mallow1! Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars These muffins had a good flavor, but you could tell by their appearance and texture that they are a lower fat type muffin. They don't have that smooth, slightly moist top most muffins have. The interior is soft, yet extremely dense. The exterior is slightly hard and has more of a crusty texture. The batter is very thick and the way it is spread is the way it bakes up. So consider that, if not spreading smoothly on top. Only change I made was using mini chocolate chips, pumpkin spice for the nutmeg, and King Arthur white whole wheat. These would fit most diets. The calories are also quite low for a muffin. Might be good with some coffee. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars These turned out great. I only had white flour on hand so I used that instead of the whole wheat. I also used apple cider instead of water to boost those fall flavors. They did stick to the paper but that doesn't really bother me. The fact that it's not full of added fats more than makes up for it. Great recipe! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Really good! Didn't even notice missing egg. Used 1/2 white flour and 1/2 white whole wheat 1/2 pumpkin and 1/2 no-added-sugar applesauce and also used almond milk instead of water. My son ate 6 of these right out of the pan. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Great healthy breakfast muffin for the kids. Not too sweet which I appreciate. I did add an egg because the mixture was extremely dry before baking and I wasn't necessarily looking for a vegan recipe. I agree with the other reviewers that if you leave out the chocolate chips you need to add raisins diced apple cranberries or something for a little extra sweetness Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars This was a wonderful recipe! Super easy to make and it tasted great. It was a hit with all of my friends (who are all meat and dairy eaters some scoffed at the "Vegan" name first saying vegan foods don't taste the same). They all LOVED it. The only thing I would add is to add some oil in the muffin liners. The muffins got stuck to the liners themselves and wouldn't come off. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars These muffins are fantastic! To make the batter more moist I added an egg (which isn't vegan but really helped the recipe!). I also substituted 1/4 teaspoon of the nutmeg for pumpkin pie spice. I would recommend using foil cupcake liners because the muffins don't stick to them. Overall this was a great recipe. I will definitely be making these again! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I was so surprised by how good this turned out. I used all brown flower which added a nice grainy texture to it and made a cake instead of muffins. So yummy! And I agree that the chocolate chips are worth it- but if you skip them you would want to put some sort of added something (nuts dates raisins) to add sweetness. Helpful (1)