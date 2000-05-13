Spicy Pork Sausage

14 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 11
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe spiced up boring breakfast sausage when I spent summers cooking three daily meals for my father and his crew. Lamb can also be used in place of the pork.

By Erika

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a bowl, mix together with your hands Pork sausage, red pepper, cumin, garlic and salt. Form patties. Fry in a skillet over medium heat until well done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 46.6g; cholesterol 77.2mg; sodium 761.9mg. Full Nutrition
