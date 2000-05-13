Spicy Pork Sausage
This recipe spiced up boring breakfast sausage when I spent summers cooking three daily meals for my father and his crew. Lamb can also be used in place of the pork.
This was awesome. I made some for supper one night. The kids thought it was a little spicy, but the hubby loved it! I'm fixing some for him to take to work and share with the gang!Read More
I reduced the amount spices, as suggested by other reviewers, and used a food processor to mix the ingredients together in the morning; allowing the sausage to 'cure' until evening before using it in Tanya Belt's recipe for Ranchers Beans, also posted on AllRecipes.com. The best thing about this recipe is that I can control the fat and salt content.Read More
This was a quick easy recipe. The cumin was a little over powering so I will use less next time.
The recipe was fine. I experimented with it to satisfy a taste for less pepper and by adding a tsp of corriandar and a tbs chili powder it makes a fair chorizo. I added a little sage and dropped the cumin and reduced the pepper for my wife who doesn't like it spicy. Basically I made a batch leaving out the red pepper and cumin, split it into 4 parts, added the cumin and pepper back into 1; added the cumin, oregano, red pepper and chil powder into 1, added sage into one and voila, sausage to suit everyone.
I really liked this recipe, but thought it needed something a little more to make it a 5 star so I rating it a 4 star.
Very good taste for bland ground pork. I love it!??
I as others decreased the amount of cumin I used only 1 Tbs I also added about 2 Tbs onion and to round out the flavor I added 1 1/2 Tbs light brown sugar as for the salt I used 1 Tsp. This made a spicy sausage that still had a very distinct taste of cumin but we like cumin at our house
Instead of forming into patties I crumbled this so that I could make breakfast burritos. Honestly when I first saw this recipe I was like why not just buy spicy sausage? I suppose you still could BUT the addition of cumin puts this one over the top. It was a little potent and maybe overbearing to some some but it was the perfect balance for me. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing!
I MAKE THIS SAME RECIPE BUT USE BOB EVANS HOT SAUSAGE (IN TUBE). AWSOME WHEN YOU HAVE A LOT OF GUESTS TO FEED.
I had a bunch of ground cumin to use up, and ran across this recipe. I made it exactly as written, and I found it to be pretty tasty. I had half of it (2 patties) for breakfast, and the other half for lunch - when I gobble a recipe down, it's always a good sign. It's quick and easy, and I think I'll make this again soon. I'm sure it could be better, but still I think it merits a 4-star rating. Thanks for a great recipe!
