Ruby Red Grapefruit Martini

4.8
21 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This grapefruit martini is super quick and tasty, made with Ruby Red grapefruit. Serve immediately with a lemon or grapefruit rind garnish if preferred.

Recipe by KAC2

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour sugar onto a small plate. Wet the rim of a martini glass with cold water, then dip into sugar to coat.

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, then pour in grapefruit juice, vodka, and triple sec. Cover shaker with lid and shake. Strain and pour mixture into the prepared martini glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.8mg. Full Nutrition
