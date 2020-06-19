Ruby Red Grapefruit Martini
This grapefruit martini is super quick and tasty, made with Ruby Red grapefruit. Serve immediately with a lemon or grapefruit rind garnish if preferred.
This grapefruit martini is super quick and tasty, made with Ruby Red grapefruit. Serve immediately with a lemon or grapefruit rind garnish if preferred.
So good! I love pink grapefruit juice and this was the perfect refreshing drink on this warm Labor Day weekend. My guests really enjoyed it too, well until we ran out of vodka! I made it exactly as written and wouldn't change a thing. By the way, regarding the other review, why on earth would you only give 4 stars because YOU didn't have the necessary ingredients!?!? Wow.Read More
So good! I love pink grapefruit juice and this was the perfect refreshing drink on this warm Labor Day weekend. My guests really enjoyed it too, well until we ran out of vodka! I made it exactly as written and wouldn't change a thing. By the way, regarding the other review, why on earth would you only give 4 stars because YOU didn't have the necessary ingredients!?!? Wow.
So wonderful. I used fresh squeezed Ruby Red and it was delish!
This was refreshing on a HOT summer afternoon! I do not have 'martini' glasses,I also didn't have the triple sec, hence the 4 stars. This was very delicious non the less. Thank you KAC2!
I am not a big vodka person, so I used gin instead! I also added a bit of fresh minced basil just because I had to get rid of the basil and it just added an extra fresh pop to the drink! Thanx for the recipe! I am definitely keeping it in my cocktail line up!
I cannot drink any citrus juice but I can do fresh squeezed. I double this recipe and do not use the sugar rim. It is delicious every time. Reasoning behind doubling: most ruby red grapefruit when squeezed results in 4+ ounces of juice.
Delicious, smooth and refreshing!
I made it with Hendrick's Gin and used Sugar In The Raw with fresh squeezed Ruby Red Grapefruit juice. Wow! It was great! Definitely will be made again.
Very refreshing cocktail for Spring/Summer. If I’m a hurry(or no fresh grapefruits on hand) I use Ruby Red grapefruit juice w pulp from refrigerated carton (Tropicana or similar brand).
Made as written, these were very good. I liked the tartness from the grapefruit juice combined with the sweet of the triple sec and sugar. I plan to make these again.
Tasty! I didn't use the sugar, my triple sec bottle was empty so I used OJ. As good as this was it will be even better with triple sec! Thanks for a great recipe! Update: I made a pitcher with triple sec to take on a camping trip. Vast improvement! Very yummy! Can be made with OJ but triple sec way better!
As described, quick to make and really good.
Love grapefruit cocktails! I didn't really like the sugar on the rim.
Super Fresh. Rimmed the glass with Grapefruit Salt.
This is a delicious drink. There is no reason to change a thing, in my opinion!
Full disclosure- I made it with Sapphire gin and Cointreau b/c I didn't have vodka or triple sec, but I had ruby grapefruit and a hankering for a nice cocktail I remembered having in Bend, Oregon years ago. Yum. Superfine sugar is best to use on the rim. enjoy!
Perfect as is. Is light and perfect for breakfast/brunch
yum, sweet and tart at the same time!
Love it. Just a hint of orange and the right combination of grapefruit juice and vodka.
Very tasty drink. Not a martini at all (more like a descendant of the Cosmo, which is a descendant of the Sidecar) but very good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections