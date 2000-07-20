Head Cheese

This is a very old recipe handed down in my family through the years. It is almost always made around Christmas. As far as I know, I am the only one left in the family who knows how to make it. It is very time consuming, so be prepared to spend the better part of a day to make it.
Looking forward to making this. In response to a previous reviewer, who memtioned that it cane out cloudy. When making this and even chicken soup, wash the meat with cold water and never bring it to a rolling boil. A nice simmer is all you need to get clear gel or broth.
I tried this recipe and it worked out. Tried others and never set. My mother used to make it but never wrote down how it was done. I cut out the nutmeg and vinegar but added lots of garlic and pepper. One trick I am unaware of though, my mother always had clear gel, my gel on this recipe was cloudy, never the less tasted good and gave me my fix, thanks Don!
Very good receipe! I was not sure it would gell propoerly, but it set fine. My issue was that when unmolded, all of the meat had settled to the bottom. Now when you slice it, the bottom 1/2 inches is chock-full-of-meat, and the rest is gel. My only guess is that I may have cut up the ingredients too fine, all being about 1/8 of an inch.
Kudos to Don. I've been making and eating souse for over 73 years we always made souse and scrapple every time we butchered. My recipe varies slightly from Don's. In addition to the fresh hocks and veal, I boil as many pigs feet as will fit in the kettle without overcrowding. I've never used nutmeg in mine but I'm going to try it next time. I also add some pickling spice, and extra vinegar. Be careful not to boil the kettle hard, just a light simmer until the meat falls off the bone. Occasionally I have to add some unflavored gelatin to get it to set up, not sure why. Like Don, sadly I'm the only one left in my family that likes souse. Just thinking about it is making me hungry, I see a trip to the butcher shop in my future. Dave
My mother's recipe was pickled (brined) pork belly, veal shank and 2lb beef stewing steak. The rest including the process is the same except sometimes it was set in round basins that would be inverted into round plates for serving. Loved it and still do - making some now using lamb foreleg pieces and pork cheeks.
