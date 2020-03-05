Easy Pickled Mushrooms

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a recipe I have made for years and it is as popular now as it was the first time I made it. Using canned mushrooms allows it to be made ahead and kept in the fridge.

By Jan S.

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring onion, vinegar, oil, sugar, and Dijon mustard to a boil in a saucepan. Add mushrooms and simmer until liquid is slightly reduced, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer mixture to a covered container and chill. Drain before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 9.3g; sodium 373.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

1REFine
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2016
Delicious! I made it exactly as the recipe instructed. I did halve the recipe as I only had one can of mushrooms and I sprinkled dried parsley over it at the end just because I like the green color. It tasted even better the next day. Will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/27/2015
I ended up doubling the mustard but only due to personal preference. These are great and get better the longer they sit! Read More
Jo Rodgers
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2020
This was easy to make and tasty but seemed to be lacking something so I added garlic salt, red pepper flakes and a small amount of fresh ginger. Read More
