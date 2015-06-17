Aunt Barb's Spaghetti Pie

Rating: 4.23 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I got this recipe from my aunt a long time ago, and it is still a huge hit with anyone I make it for. Serve with an extra side of hot spaghetti sauce, a green salad, and garlic bread.

By CAMIMCC

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 12 minutes; drain.

  • Toss spaghetti with some of the Parmesan cheese and butter in a large bowl.

  • Layer about 1/3 of the spaghetti in the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Top with layers of sour cream and spaghetti sauce. Repeat layering until ingredients are all included. Top with mozzarella cheese and remaining Parmesan cheese and butter.

  • Bake in preheated oven until top is bubbling and browning on the edges, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 482.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

Rachel
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2017
This was good, but I did add a lb of Italian sausage along with onions and garlic, which is just what I do to almost everything but ice cream. As I read in a novel once, I've never had a good meal that didn't start w/ chopping onions. Very picky son ate it for lunch several days. High praise indeed, or it just happened to include his favorite things. Whatever, he liked it. Oh, yeah, I didn't layer anything, just mixed it all together. Easier. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2015
For me, another shape of pasta would work better than spaghetti. I had to use fettuccine as it turned out I was out of spaghetti noodles. Stirring the sour cream into the pasta seemed to work better than layering. One jar of sauce wasn't enough - this really needs two jars or cut the pasta & sour cream in half. With a few minor changes this makes a hearty family style meal. Read More
Helpful
(2)
silverspoon819
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2016
I added ground beef and some black olives and a bag of Mexican blend cheese to the layers. Read More
Helpful
(2)
mocowgirl56
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2020
Absolutely love this! I added a layer of very lean ground beef sautéed with onions that I needed to use up. it was awesome with the ground beef and onions but it was awesome anyway! Highly recommend this! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Janice Nagle
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2018
We loved it. I made it true to the recipe. I used left over noodles. I warmed them in the microwave with the butter on top. When the butter was melted I tossed the noodles until they were covered with butter. Then I put the parmesan cheese in and tossed again. I used left over spaghetti sauce. I successfully cut the recipe in half and baked it in a 9 by 9 pan. Read More
Margaret Sandefur
Rating: 4 stars
12/19/2019
My family loved it. Very easy to make too. Read More
Lynn Gnocchi
Rating: 2 stars
02/22/2017
Very bland would not make again. Read More
