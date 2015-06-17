Aunt Barb's Spaghetti Pie

This was good, but I did add a lb of Italian sausage along with onions and garlic, which is just what I do to almost everything but ice cream. As I read in a novel once, I've never had a good meal that didn't start w/ chopping onions. Very picky son ate it for lunch several days. High praise indeed, or it just happened to include his favorite things. Whatever, he liked it. Oh, yeah, I didn't layer anything, just mixed it all together. Easier.
We go to a restaurant nearby for their spaghetti pie. I always wondered how to make it. I think this is it! It turned out great, but I think I'll add more sour cream next time.
For me, another shape of pasta would work better than spaghetti. I had to use fettuccine as it turned out I was out of spaghetti noodles. Stirring the sour cream into the pasta seemed to work better than layering. One jar of sauce wasn't enough - this really needs two jars or cut the pasta & sour cream in half. With a few minor changes this makes a hearty family style meal.
I added ground beef and some black olives and a bag of Mexican blend cheese to the layers.
Absolutely love this! I added a layer of very lean ground beef sautéed with onions that I needed to use up. it was awesome with the ground beef and onions but it was awesome anyway! Highly recommend this!
We loved it. I made it true to the recipe. I used left over noodles. I warmed them in the microwave with the butter on top. When the butter was melted I tossed the noodles until they were covered with butter. Then I put the parmesan cheese in and tossed again. I used left over spaghetti sauce. I successfully cut the recipe in half and baked it in a 9 by 9 pan.
My family loved it. Very easy to make too.
Very bland would not make again.