Heavenly Honeydew Juice
We had some amazing honeydew melon juice at a Mexican restaurant and immediately tried to recreate it. We think this is even better than the original!
Refreshing, refreshing, refreshing!!! It is delicious and because the honeydew is naturally sweet I didn't have to add more sugar than the recommended and I neither changed anything to this recipe.
Refreshing and so light tasting! I made with cantaloupe instead, as that is what I had. I also substituted mango juice for part of the water. 5 Star drink for our girl's luncheon!!!
