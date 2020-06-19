Heavenly Honeydew Juice

We had some amazing honeydew melon juice at a Mexican restaurant and immediately tried to recreate it. We think this is even better than the original!

By cricky87

10 mins
10 mins
6
  • Scrape flesh from honeydew melon quarters into a blender; add ice cubes, water, and sugar. Blend until smooth and sugar has dissolved. Serve immediately.

159 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 0.5g; sodium 68.7mg. Full Nutrition
