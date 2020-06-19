Broccoli Raisin Salad
A fresh broccoli salad with bacon, raisins, and sunflower seeds.
A fresh broccoli salad with bacon, raisins, and sunflower seeds.
Great recipe so good if left to mellow in the refrigerator I use Splenda instead of sugar and apple cider vinegar The sunflower seeds put it over the top and very healthy great for summer BarbecuesRead More
I was very disappointed. Made this for our 4th of July camping trip. WAY TOO SALTY. Perhaps it should have noted to not use salted sunflower seeds. Between that and the bacon it was almost inedible. I was embarrassed for my friends.Read More
Great recipe so good if left to mellow in the refrigerator I use Splenda instead of sugar and apple cider vinegar The sunflower seeds put it over the top and very healthy great for summer Barbecues
Very good just thought the sugar content was a little high so I reduced it to 1/4 cup and still came out amazing will definitely be making this salad again
This is a great broccoli salad. I've made it with regular and golden raisins; red and white onions...still tastes great! I don't use as much bacon or raisins. I recommend making dressing ahead first to give sugar time to dissolve.
I made this recipe without the sunflower seeds and it was awesome! A great summer salad and fun way to get the kids to eat broccoli! Next time I'll try it with the sunflower seeds. The sauce in this salad is amazing! You can keep adding more broccoli, raisins, and bacon after it gets thinned out and it tastes even better after sitting for a day in the frig. :) excellent!
I recently had this at a cookout. The combo of raisins & red onion was so good but I was told that her recipe was a secret. I'll be making this for a house warming party soon. So glad I found the recipe.
Fantastic. It was a big hit at a luncheon I gave. Thank you.
Really good! I just changed the 1cup of mayo for 3/4 cup mayo and 1/4 cup sour cream and stirred in a few twists of pepper.
I used apple cider vinegar with the mayo and sugar plus, I added some salt and pepper, which always helps in any dressing. I also used slivered almonds mixed in, like the raisins, instead of just sunflower seeds over top. Excellent recipe! Thanks for sharing.
Great Recipe! Have been making same salad for years, but with pecans rather than sunflower seeds, and slightly less bacon. Sunflower seeds are a good substitute for people with nut allergies. The dressing is the key to this salad. I use about half the amount, toss and let chill. Then add a bit more and toss before serving. YUM!
Easy to make, you can use bacon bits to make it even easier.
Made it as is and it was delicious. I've had similar broccoli salads but this is the best. Someone made this for a potluck several years ago and I've been looking for this. Here it is :)
Delicious! Made exactly as written. I wouldn't change a thing. Gets better as it sits.
Great salad! I substitute red wine vinegar for the white vinegar, plus about another 1/2 lb. of bacon!
It's a recipe that I've been doing for years, though mine used 1/4 of a cup of sugar, and apple cider vinegar rather than white vinegar. It gives it different taste. If you make it ahead of time, put the sunflower seeds at the last minute or they get all soft and lose their crunch!
I use golden raisins.
Followed the recipe with only a few minor changes due to what I had on hand (Miracle Whip instead of mayo, etc.). This was good the day we made it and still good a couple days later.
I made the salad following the ingredients listed. It was a hit at our church's Ladies Fellowship. The only spot to place my salad was by two other broccoli salads. I thought bummer, I will end up taking most of it home. Mine was the only one almost completely gone. I have enough left to enjoy a small bowl tomorrow.
The only change I made to the recipe was to use cashews in place of the sunflower seeds, and I used a bit less bacon. What a fantastic salad this is! I used to always buy broccoli-raisin salad at the grocery store, but after moving to Taiwan, I couldn't find it. Who knew it was so incredibly easy to make? Now I can enjoy my favorite broccoli dish whenever I want.
Excellent salad makes eating broccoli enjoyable. Used a little less sauce and raisins.
Just added some shredded cheddar cheese. Tasted just like Market Places deli salad
Fantastic salad that did not disappoint for wine night with friends!! I even substituted dried cranberries for raisins, when I realized I was out! Turned out fantastic and will make it again for a side or a gathering
I've made it 3 times & love it! Haven't added the sunflower seeds but don't think it could be much better. I'd suggest mixing the dressing first then letting it sit about 15 minutes while putting the other ingredients together. Microwave the bacon, plump the raisins in warm rum, pour dressing over mix and refrigerate several hours, preferably overnight. This gets better & better!
Made it exactly as instructed and it was fabulous! Couldn’t be easier to make and it’s even easier to eat!
Quick, simple, and the flavor combinations are spot on!
Our family Liked it especially the kids. I reduced the sugar a bit and used red cooking wine in place of the vinegar. It came out great and even better the next day. Thanks for a great recipe!
Made it as written minus some of the sugar. A favorite in my family for sure! Great to carry for a picnic or family gathering. Have made it several times.
We loved this salad! Added cheese as other reviewer mentioned and used walnuts rather than sunflower seeds. And used almost 1 cup mayo. More like 3/4 cup, plus 1/4 cup sour cream and mango rice vinegar. Yumm!
No changes and yes I will make it again. It is a family favorite.
Great salad with the different textures and flavors interwoven! I used honey instead of sugar and used less. Pairs well with beef(steak).
I make this all the time. The ways I tweet it are the following: first, toasting the sunflower seeds in a pan on the stove for about five mins; second, I use Splenda instead of sugar to cut out the sugar and calories; and lastly, I prefer dried cranberries instead of raisins. I love this recipe and the additions I make to it. Enjoy!!
So good!!! I did not have raisins and used cherry flavored craisins instead. And I stead of sunflower seeds I used honey roasted sliced almonds. Will definitely be making this again and again!!!
This was an easy and inexpensive salad to make for a potluck. Just be sure the red onion is a sweet one or else it will overpower the other ingredients.
Wonderful recipe. Followed it exactly. My whole family loves it! I've made it 4 or 5 times this summer and it is always a hit!
Cut back on dressing, both in quantity and sugar. Too sweet. I substituted mayo with plain yogurt and tasted the same.
I used apple cider vinegar and cashews, DELICIOUS! It is really best if you make it the day before and make sure to mix the mayo, sugar, vinegar separate so the sugar can dissolve....
I have made this for 3 occasions this summer and everyone loved it.
Always a party favorite!! I reduce the sugar by half, kept everything else the same, great recipe!!!
Fabulous. I substituted grapes for raisins as I knew our guest didn't like raisins. (He didn't like grapes either...oh well). Sprinkled with roasted salted almonds instead of sunflower seeds. Can easily be made a day ahead. Yum!
Made the recipe with no changes. My husband and I LOVE it! You can buy a broccoli salad very similar in the local grocery store, but it's about $5-6 per pound. This is so much better--and more econimical. Thanks for sharing!
Wil make again.
My favorite recipe of all times! EVERYONE loves it. And, we belong to a special, 4 couple, Bourbon, Beef & Bacon group and this is our "go-to" side dish. LOL
Love this salad. I made it as written.
I make this for Thanksgiving as an easy do ahead dish. I chop all of the broccoli and onion and mix up the dressing the day before. Thanksgiving morning I add the sunflower seeds (I’ve also substituted almond slivers) and raisins. One year I had forgotten to buy raisins so I used dried cranberries. Cranberries are now my go-to! This is so easy to double or halve. Definitely a family favorite.
Very simple recipe on its own. Great taste. I added 2tsp. Dijon mustard; making it my own recipe.
My guest can get a enough of this recipe
Just like I remember from childhood....perfect!
Made this to serve with Easter dinner and absolutely LOVED it! My family gave me rave reviews of this dish! My Aunt had made this for many years and I haven't been able to find her recipe after she passed. This is so close and delicious that I will be making it again!
this salad tastes good, but I will make a few changes the next time I make it. When I read the recipe it felt like a whole cup of raisins and a whole pound of bacon was an awful lot for just six cups of broccoli which is about one whole head of broccoli. it also felt like a half of cup of sugar was an awful lot for only one cup of sauce. I felt like it was too sweet. next time I make it I will only use half a cup of raisins, half a pound of bacon, and 1/4 cup of sugar. that way the taste of the broccoli won't be completely canceled out by the other three ingredients and it will taste more like a salad instead of a desert.
My co-worker made this and it was really good.
Yum!!
Made it exactly as indicated but used my home made mayo!
I like to add cauliflower and kale to this already delicious salad. Also, the dressing is a scoche too sweet for our taste, so I cut it back by about one half. Nevertheless, it's a family favorite!
This is the second time I've made it, the first time it was a hit and I don't expect today to be any different! I use golden raisins instead of the regular ones because I like the color it gives the salad
I was very disappointed. Made this for our 4th of July camping trip. WAY TOO SALTY. Perhaps it should have noted to not use salted sunflower seeds. Between that and the bacon it was almost inedible. I was embarrassed for my friends.
Just made this salad without the sugar (added a bit of honey-who the heck wants so much in their salad anyway?),used apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar and replaced the raisins with fresh pomegranate seeds.Also,I toasted the sunflower seeds. Delicious! 4 stars due to the amount of sugar this recipe calls for.
This was bomb as heck. I am a big fan. As someone who loves broccoli and bacon, this was the closest I will ever get to heaven.
Added shallots instead of onion for a bit milder taste and added chopped dates for a sweeter taste and chopped up gouda cheese and added it. Wonderful! I also use Vegenaise instead of Mayo as my husband hates Mayo.
Added a little milk to the mayo to thin it . Used 1 packet of stevia instead of sugar for the dressing and kombucha for the vinegar because thats what I had. Was so good. Next time I will add some grated zucchini and carrot.
Great recipe. Very fresh and refreshing. I used plain Greek yogurt for mayo and substituted sunflower seeds for almonds. Will definitely make again
I made this for a family party, and for a ladies luncheon, and it was enjoyed by all. I used xylitol in place of sugar once and seemed the same. I don't eat raw broccoli myself, but in this salad , the dressing softens it enough that it was great. I did make it the night before both times. I think the marinating is beneficial. I will make this again.
absolutely love this recipe with a few changes. I use Hormel real bacon bits to save time, use Splenda due to being diabetic, prefer apple cider vinegar and use low fat mayonnaise to reduce fat. Have been trying to adapt some of our favorite recipes to a healthier lifestyle, this one is very successful.
I made this for my sons graduation party exactly as the recipe is written. It was a huge hit! I wouldn't change a thing.
It is definately OK to reduce the sugar to a 1/4 cup. I may add pecans for a slight change next time I make this salad. I added 3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese for a tad bit more flavor. No better way to eat broccoli than with little bit of bacon! :)
Did not make any changes and it was awesome!! Will be making this again and making it often. It was really, really good!!
Great salad. Everyone loved it. I omitted the bacon for a healthier version.
Fabulous. I've made this several times, and it's always all gone!
Tasted great! another recipe I had tried almost identical but did not add the sugar I did not like that one too well it tasted to Mayo
So delicious! I used a thin, good bacon, cut into small pieces before frying. The mayo, sugar, white vinegar combination is perfectly balanced to produce an amazing flavor.
It is delicious!! I do agree, though, that the dressing is a little sweeter than I like, so I would reduce the amount of sugar in the dressing next time. I also added 2 cups of cauliflower to the salad, just because I had it on hand, and it made the salad look really pretty. Also, I used dried cranberries instead of raisins, because we like them better than raisins. Thanks for a good recipe!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections