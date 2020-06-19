Broccoli Raisin Salad

A fresh broccoli salad with bacon, raisins, and sunflower seeds.

Recipe by ed smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on paper towels and cool. Chop bacon.

  • Mix broccoli, bacon, red onion, and raisins in a bowl.

  • Whisk mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar together in a bowl; stir dressing into broccoli mixture until evenly coated. Cover bowl and refrigerate for flavors to blend, about 1 hour. Sprinkle salad with sunflower seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 407.9mg. Full Nutrition
