Autumn Stuffed Acorn Squash

Rating: 5 stars I've made this a couple times. This time I had no sausage, so I used ground turkey that I seasoned with caraway, minced onion, a wee bit of garlic, and thyme. Didn't have any crans, either, so used raisins, and I added some chopped walnuts to the stuffing, too. Again, the cooking time and/or temp was a bit low, but we got there. Glad we did, too, because it was so good! Whole family enjoyed it. The combination of the savory and sweet is just about perfect. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I made some changes due to taste and what I had on hand. I used Johnsonville Italian Sausages in place of the breakfast sausage, different spices and white rice. I also added a trinity (red onion, red bell pepper and celery). This was YUMMY, either way. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I thought brown sugar with onion and garlic would be wierd but this was very yummy. I wanted to add pecans but I did not have any so I added some homemade whole cranberry sauce to the stuffing. This was a nice meatless meal. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Very good and easy! I made the recipe as written. The kitchen smelled wonderful! It is very fall like. Don't skip the maple.....it adds something delicious to this dish! A little food psychology.....my family doubted that this was the whole dinner and not just the vegetable! I told them it was a casserole baked in a vegetable instead of a dish. I plated it with my lettuce salad on the plate to make the plate look full. Everyone was happy! The second time I made it I substituted brown rice for the wild rice and used dried cherries for the craisins. Less fall like but we thought this rated 5 stars too. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. Used white instead of wild rice. Also used regular sausage and added maple syrup as suggested. Did have to cook longer than suggested. Will make again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This was good. At first after tasting the filling I thought the dish would be OK but I wasn't anticipating making it again. After putting it completely together I loved it. The nuttiness of the squash offset the saltiness of the filling. I added more cranberries. I also think it would benefit from a little extra cinnamon added to the filling as well as being sprinkled on the squash. I will make this again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was good and very easy. I followed the recipe except that I used quinoa instead of rice added walnuts and melted a little cheese on top. The combination of ingredients was tasty but the flavor was just a little flat to me maybe it was the sausage I used? Next time I'll experiment with added spices but otherwise a nice fall dish. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars My family liked this fall dinner! I used regular bulk sausage and didn't add any maple syrup. I used about a cup of cooked brown rice. Instead of using chicken broth I added a can of cream of mushroom soup. No other changes.. Helpful (1)