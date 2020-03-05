Autumn Stuffed Acorn Squash

Rating: 4.5 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I only make this recipe in autumn since the flavors are so fall-like. The hint of maple syrup and warm cranberries really sets it off. This is nice enough for company and pairs wonderfully with crusty bread and a full bodied white wine. My hubby starts asking for it as early as late August!

By CleopatrasCat

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 halves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange squash halves, cut-side up, in a roasting pan. Run a fork through the meat of each half, creating grooves. Sprinkle with brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, and pepper; dot with butter pieces.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until meat is tender enough to puncture with a fork, 30 to 40 minutes.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Add wild rice, cranberries, and chicken stock; cook and stir until rice and cranberries have absorbed the chicken stock, about 5 minutes.

  • Spoon the sausage filling into each squash half. Return stuffed squash to oven and bake until flavors have blended, 5 to 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If maple-flavored sausage is not available, use regular flavor sausage and add 1 tablespoon maple syrup to sausage during cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 72.6mg; sodium 1084.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

David Douthett
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2021
I've made this a couple times. This time I had no sausage, so I used ground turkey that I seasoned with caraway, minced onion, a wee bit of garlic, and thyme. Didn't have any crans, either, so used raisins, and I added some chopped walnuts to the stuffing, too. Again, the cooking time and/or temp was a bit low, but we got there. Glad we did, too, because it was so good! Whole family enjoyed it. The combination of the savory and sweet is just about perfect. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Cheryl King
Rating: 4 stars
10/15/2014
I made some changes due to taste and what I had on hand. I used Johnsonville Italian Sausages in place of the breakfast sausage, different spices and white rice. I also added a trinity (red onion, red bell pepper and celery). This was YUMMY, either way. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Sunshine
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2013
I thought brown sugar with onion and garlic would be wierd but this was very yummy. I wanted to add pecans but I did not have any so I added some homemade whole cranberry sauce to the stuffing. This was a nice meatless meal. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Janice Nagle
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2017
Very good and easy! I made the recipe as written. The kitchen smelled wonderful! It is very fall like. Don't skip the maple.....it adds something delicious to this dish! A little food psychology.....my family doubted that this was the whole dinner and not just the vegetable! I told them it was a casserole baked in a vegetable instead of a dish. I plated it with my lettuce salad on the plate to make the plate look full. Everyone was happy! The second time I made it I substituted brown rice for the wild rice and used dried cherries for the craisins. Less fall like but we thought this rated 5 stars too. Read More
Helpful
(1)
bebe
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2016
Very good. Used white instead of wild rice. Also used regular sausage and added maple syrup as suggested. Did have to cook longer than suggested. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Heather Savage
Rating: 4 stars
10/15/2017
This was good. At first after tasting the filling I thought the dish would be OK but I wasn't anticipating making it again. After putting it completely together I loved it. The nuttiness of the squash offset the saltiness of the filling. I added more cranberries. I also think it would benefit from a little extra cinnamon added to the filling as well as being sprinkled on the squash. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Flint
Rating: 4 stars
10/18/2014
This recipe was good and very easy. I followed the recipe except that I used quinoa instead of rice added walnuts and melted a little cheese on top. The combination of ingredients was tasty but the flavor was just a little flat to me maybe it was the sausage I used? Next time I'll experiment with added spices but otherwise a nice fall dish. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Susan M
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2014
My family liked this fall dinner! I used regular bulk sausage and didn't add any maple syrup. I used about a cup of cooked brown rice. Instead of using chicken broth I added a can of cream of mushroom soup. No other changes.. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ellen N
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2018
I made this with the maple sausage but tonight I am just using the mild pork sausage. Delicious. I just cut back on the sugar. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022