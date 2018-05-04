Cantaberry Brandytini
Cantaloupe and blackberries combine with a hint of mint and lime for a summertime flavored drink with a kick!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
I found the longer the cantaloupe froze the easier it is to make a layer of it in the glass. The first time making this I didn't need any sugar as the melon was perfect so definitely sample your melons to see if you would like to add sugar.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 0.3g; sodium 21.9mg. Full Nutrition