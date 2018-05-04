Cantaberry Brandytini

Cantaloupe and blackberries combine with a hint of mint and lime for a summertime flavored drink with a kick!

By Cat Hill

prep:
15 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend cantaloupe, vodka, lime juice, and mint leaves in a blender until smooth; stir in sugar. Freeze cantaloupe mixture until slushy consistency, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Pour blackberry brandy into a martini glass; carefully spoon cantaloupe mixture over brandy, creating a contrasting orange layer.

Cook's Note:

I found the longer the cantaloupe froze the easier it is to make a layer of it in the glass. The first time making this I didn't need any sugar as the melon was perfect so definitely sample your melons to see if you would like to add sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 0.3g; sodium 21.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Dime
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2016
Made this for my mom on Friday night. She said it had a good punch, but the fruit kept it nice and light. The flavor was very good. I did not add the raw sugar to the drink, but I did rim the glass. It turned out to be very pretty. I found the process of freezing the slush to take the full hour, but once it was appropriately slushed up, it layered beautifully. I thought the brandy layer was very small in appearance compared to the orange, but the flavor turned out to be right. Read More
