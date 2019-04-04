Kale and Cabbage Soup

I made this kale and cabbage soup recipe as a spin-off of Portuguese kale soup. I liked it so much! I like to serve this with freshly squeezed lemon juice or grated Parmesan cheese (but not both).

Recipe by GinaG

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, butter, dried minced onion, salt, and black pepper in a small saucepan over medium heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a stockpot over medium heat. Add celery, onion, garlic, and bay leaves; cook and stir until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add tomato mixture; cook and stir another 5 minutes.

  • Remove and discard bay leaves; add water, green cabbage, beef base, herbes de Provence, and red pepper flakes. Partially cover the pot and simmer until cabbage is very tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Stir in kidney beans and kale; partially cover the pot and continue cooking until heated through, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 3229.2mg. Full Nutrition
