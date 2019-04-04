Kale and Cabbage Soup
I made this kale and cabbage soup recipe as a spin-off of Portuguese kale soup. I liked it so much! I like to serve this with freshly squeezed lemon juice or grated Parmesan cheese (but not both).
I really liked this soup a lot and will definitely make it again. I originally tried it because I felt the need for some greens and all that kale and cabbage fit the bill! Like the previous reviewer, I was surprised to find it a tad bland considering all the garlic and spice, but I added some tumeric for colour and then a little onion powder and just under a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and it really gave it that little kick I felt it needed. I wanted to try some ginger in it, but didn't have any on hand. And finally, I grated a generous amount of old white cheddar on top, and it tasted just great. Even my husband and my toddler loved it! Thanks much for the recipe!
Followed recipe, just tasted bland. Maybe leftovers might taste better tomorrow. I'll save it in my recipe box, just incase.
I really like this soup. We have made it twice now, and enjoyed it both times. It is a little bland, although the flavor seems to get stronger as time goes by. I might play a little with different spices in the future, but overall, it is yummy and very filling. My whole family likes it!
Good hearty, healthy soup. Changes made: added 3 Italian sausages, 2 chopped potatoes, eliminated beef stock, used 1 litre chicken broth for part of liquid, used 28oz canned tomatoes instead of fresh tomatoes. Made in crock pot evening before using and continued cooking in crock pot the day it was served.
Surprisingly good. Nice way of getting healthy vegetables in a simple dish. Even my children loved it.
Not sure why it calls for dried onion with the tomatoes, esp. when raw onions go into the stock pot. As for taste, I added enough spices so it would have flavor, but it was still not that interesting. So I put a boatload of parmesan on it, and in subsequent bowls I added some half and half. That worked for me.
I like that it is meat free, and so simple. The only snag in the original recipe is the 1/2 cup of beef base. What I have is a powder, and even 3 TBSP was too much. Still, it's one for the recipe box.
Tasty soup, and I'll likely make it again when I have the ingredients on hand. I did make two changes, I substituted a can of diced tomatoes for the fresh, and I added six ounces of diced leftover roast beef. I think the beef pieces put it closer to a 4.5 on our rating scale, as we do like actual meat in the soup. The "beef base" I used was a homemade concentrate. It may have been more concentrated and with more seasonings than others might have used and that may be the reason we didn't find it lacking in flavor, as some other reviewers did.
Had added 3 tsp salt, a shake of hot pepper flakes and 3 shakes pepper for seasonings. Was bland, but served it with nutrional yeast and tex-mex cheese. Was very good!
making right now and it smells fantastic! I only had 3 tomatoes so i added a can of diced tomatoes too. per other reviewers i decided i would add some tumeric for color and a little apple cider vinegar and a little ginger. I thought i may have put too much, got a little worried but i tasted it and it was very good. serving with cheddar bread tonight! thanks for the recipe
I really liked this soup after making a couple of small adjustments, including replacing the beef base with 2 veggie cubes, using thyme and rosemary instead of herbs de provence and, using chopped onion in place of minced onion.
Made this when my husband had a bad cold...added some leftover chicken....a keeper! Hopefully a cure!
