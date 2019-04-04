Easy Portuguese Kale Soup

4.6
109 Ratings
An easy and delicious way to impress your family and friends! This recipe has a spin on it by using Polish kielbasa instead of linguica. My fiance cannot get enough of this dish Enjoy!

Recipe by rnleeann

Credit: m.leeann
prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a stock pot over medium heat. Cook and stir onion and garlic in the hot oil until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add kielbasa; cook and stir until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir potatoes into kielbasa mixture, season with salt and pepper, and continue to cook and until the potatoes begin to brown, about 2 minutes.

  • Pour chicken broth and water into the stock pot; add kidney beans, carrots, and kale. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook at a simmer for 45 minutes.

  • Stir macaroni into the soup; continue cooking until the macaroni is tender yet firm to the bite, about 15 minutes. more. Top each bowl with 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
580 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 60.5g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 57.4mg; sodium 2718.1mg. Full Nutrition
