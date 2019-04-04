Easy Portuguese Kale Soup
An easy and delicious way to impress your family and friends! This recipe has a spin on it by using Polish kielbasa instead of linguica. My fiance cannot get enough of this dish Enjoy!
This is a wonderfully hearty soup. I increase the beans to two cans and omit the pasta. Sometimes I add a few red pepper flakes to turn up the heat. My son asks me to make this soup on a regular basis.Read More
I was recently introduced to kale and wanted to find more ways to use it. This was a great way to incorporate it into a soup! I did make some substitutions/omissions based on what I had. I used fresh kielbasa instead of the smoked, fully cooked kind because I was out (I think mild Italian sausage would probably also be great), and I also was out of potatoes. I sauteed the onions and sausage in the oil, then added the carrots, and then the kale, before finally putting in the broth. Once that came to a boil I added the macaroni and garlic (without letting it simmer 45 minutes), which was cooked in about 9 minutes, and lastly I added the beans. So it ended up being a quick, delicious, nutritious soup, and my husband raved about it all evening. We forgot about the parmesan, but I'd like to try that on it next time.
I was debating between another recipe and this one and am very pleased on choosing this one! Although I did make a couple minor changes, it did not alter the basic flavors that the creator intended, therefore the high rating. Did cut back on the amount of pepper called for, no potatoes on hand so that was omitted, and finally thought a little additional flavor would enhance the broth so i added a small amount of dried crushed rosemary. Will be using this one again for sure!
I tried the recipe, but I should notate here about using kale from recipe. It says one bunch of kale, but bunches can be quite big and it can overpower other ingredients. I would say use 3 big leaves of kale for this recipe and it would do it. I had to add more chicken broth to make it more soupy instead of a stew. Just use a little bit less kale. I am also put less noodles in this soup, I put half a cup of noodles instead of one cup. I totally omitted salt and put a little bit of pepper. Otherwise, it's very hearty and healthy soup.
I have made this many times and everyone loves it and asks for the recipe. I agree with others that the pasta can be swapped out for another bean. I use black beans in the can. Don't be timid with the kale. It really makes the dish.
This is the best soup ever! Easy to make, delicious, and you can freeze it! I use white beans, no salt and low sodium broth, just a little pepper and do not always add the pasta. Doesn't matter, this soup is always a hit! I have even used sweet potatoes.
This is on my Soup List for certain! The only minor changes I made was to "go easy" on both salt & pepper plus I use sweet Italian sausage as that was what I had in my freezer but will definitely try a Polish sausage next time. Thank you rn.leeann for this creation!
This is my new favorite soup recipe. DELICIOUS. You could make this exactly as is and it would be SUPERB! That said, I personally left the pasta & parmesan out and it was still perfect, didn't even miss it, and healthier :) I also used ground italian sausage just cause that's what I have - IF you do this, reduce the salt, or eliminate it all together and add to taste. SUPER flexible - add more of whatever veggie you want and just bump up the liquid if necessary, I'm thrilled I tried this.
my husband and sons love this soup...I use chourica instead of kielbasa, add red pepper flakes, vary the type of beans used, added mushrooms and it is delicious! I also do not add the kale until the last 5 minutes ( that is all it needs) I omit the pasta. the potatoes are enough. also needs less salt...and i vary the other spices that I add
So tasty! I used mixed beans and added barley instead of noodles and it's great! Nice alternative to a stew. Perfect with a tall glass of milk!
I absolutely love this soup. I used authentic Portuguese Linguica sausage (not available everywhere but delicious) and that makes it divine!! I also use only beans and no pasta.
What a great recipe! I made just a couple of changes, mostly out of availability of items. I did use 4 cups of chicken broth and 2 cups of water because we wanted it more soupy. I used some ham in place of sausage, added about 3 ribs of celery chopped along with the carrots and other vegetables, and decreased the salt to 1 tsp and the black pepper to 1 tsp also. My husband could not get enough of it! It had good flavor and is versatile enough to accommodate your personal tastes (bolder, hotter, spicer, etc.) I do have to say the kale is essential to the flavoring of this dish. A wonderful hearty, warming soup or stew (depending on your amount of liquid). Served it with a warm out of the oven crusty bread! Yum! Yum!
We really didn't care for this dish. It was too mushy for a soup and was on the salty side. Maybe the potatoes we used were all too big, but the soup was more like a stew. We had to add a lot more water to make it an appropriate soup. Flavor was OK, but not impressive.
wonderful. was out of elbows so I used quinoa. added saffron and a bay leaf and cut way back on the s&p.
I love this recipe! I did not add noodles but added Quinoa instead and used white beans. so good!
My family really enjoyed this dish. I left out the potatoes and used bow tie pasta. Was great!
Authentic or not, this ended up being a very tasty dinner with a nice crusty loaf of bread. Ended up using pinto beans instead of kidney because that's what I had on hand, but it still came out great. I'd probably add another can of broth next time just to thin it out a bit as it was more stew-like
Absolutely delicious! I use chourico & pastina instead of macaroni. Even my 9 year old thinks this soup is delectable! thanks for sharing.
This is an awesome recipe to use up a bunch of kale! I used the whole tablespoon of pepper and almost a whole table spoon of salt, and it's a bit peppery - will probably cut the salt and pepper in half next time. I also omitted the noodles and added a can of diced tomatoes - still great with less carbs!
I've made this countless times with different variations. My family favorite has been to use sausage meat instead of kielbasa. I've also made this Weight Watcher point friendly by using half the amount of kielbasa (or sausage meat) and omitting the pasta. It's about 10 WW points per serving for the original recipe, but by halving the meat portion and omitting the pasta it brings it down to 7-8 WW points per serving.
Omit pasta and use linguisa that is purtugise or cape verdien
This is the 2nd time I am making it because everyone loved it so much, it was requested again. I followed the recipe to a T. Perfect!
Giving this 5 stars with my additions. I used "Better than Bouillon" with water instead of chicken broth. I love this product. I used 1-2 cups more water than the recipe called for. At the very end, I added a can of cream of chicken soup to give it some creaminess. I loved it and so did my family.
One of the best soups I've ever had! I didn't add the pasta though and I think its better that way. It also needed more liquid than the recipe called for, but those are super easy adjustments!
It would have been much, much better if actual Portuguese Sausage was in the recipe. Not Polish sausage....Big mistake by this site. Look up Portuguese Kale Soup on another site (Pinterest) no Polish Sausage at all in it. Either Portuguese sausage is good.
A touch salty but I really enjoyed this.
Great recipie! Exchanged spinach for the kale and orzo for the elbows. Added 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper. This one is a keeper.
Salt not needed. I added more kale so it needed more broth and water. Great way to use the kale from the garden.
Had a bunch of kale to use and was looking for something a little different. Made this tonight for dinner -- YUM! (1) I don't think it matters if you use beef or chicken broth; personal preference wins out (2) Agree that with the polish sausage you can cut back on salt and paper. Did add a bit of rosemary as a previous contributor suggested. Very nice tough. (3) Began the recipe before realizing I was out of potatoes AND the elbow macaroni. Substituted 2 cups of parmesan tortellini . . . thinking I'll make it this way always! Personally, I think any pasta will suffice. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I will make it again!
I use endive in place of kale, white beans in place of kidney beans and sausage instead of linguistic. I made it often, at least once a week
Great flavors. Skipped the pasta since this is a pretty hearty recipe already and it was getting pretty thick. Also half the salt and pepper is advised.
Easy to throw together after work and TASTY! Tried this recipe on a whim and it will be added to our regular rotation!
Portuguese Kale Soup is subjective. It can be made with subtractions & additions based on what you have on hand and your own personal whim. In my opinion the kale and sausage are the only two ingredients that must be included. Tonight, for instance, I completely forgot the potatoes(despite using up potatoes was one reason I choose to make this soup - the other reason was kale. I love kale! I used both chicken stock & broth - no water because ...yum! I sauteed one large onion, added peas, carrots & corn because I needed to use them. Tonight I shredded two chicken breasts I also needed to use and added that to the sausage. I added the beans and spices and simmered slowly until the kale was soft. This made enough that I can freeze some as well. Yum!
I thought it was quite good except the amount of pepper must have been a mistake. I think a tablespoon should be replaced with a teaspoon of black pepper. I had to more then double the amount of broth to make it edible and I like spicy food.
I used sausage from our local store, and used red potatoes which hold up better than white. This soup was wonderful and easy to make. I prepped everything before I started so it went quickly. I will definitely make this often!!
Delicious!! I added double the stock and water came out great
delicious! I preferred without the pasta, so flavor-filled and easy!
Amazing great winter soup!
This soup is absolutely awesome for a cold winter day.. It has so much flavor.. You will enjoy every bite.. I did everything except ad the macaroni .. To much starch with potatoes ... My whole family loved it .....
Fabulous recipe! Having to be gluten free I omitted the macaroni and added another pototo. I also substituted the kidney beans with sprouted mung beans...SPECTACULOR!!
VERY similar to my MIL recipe but we add linguicia, Portuguese sausage, rather than kielbasa and use beef broth vs chicken. We don't add pasta. The potatoes add enough starch. My husband is Portuguese and himand kids LOVE THIS SOUP! Yummm
It was really good... Only change I would make is to lessen the amount of pepper used...
Perfect dish!!
My substitutions: I used about 5 cups of fresh turkey broth (we'd just made some from leftover turkey bones) and 1 cup of water; used 1/2 lb chicken sausage. The chicken sausage I had on hand was not precooked and wasn't spicy, so I cooked it with some chili powder and red pepper flakes before adding to the the stock pot saute. I skipped the carrots, macaroni and parmesan cheese. I seasoned with extra red pepper flakes. 45 minutes was actually a *little* long - potatoes ended up a little softer than necessary. Otherwise, absolutely delicious!
tasty!....used bulk italian sausage, lima beans & spinach...
Really authentic Portuguese flavors. Excellent hearty soup for cold winter eve.
I made this in my electric pressure cooker. I had bratwurst, so I used that instead of kielbasa. I used dried great northern beans. I threw about a cup in with the broth and sausage, cooked it for 10 minutes, then added the kale and potatoes and cooked it for another 10 minutes, then left it on warm for a couple of hours. I didn't have fresh carrots so I debated using canned, but decided against that as I don't like canned carrots. Turned out tasty.
I made this as written. It was a huge hit!! Everyone loved it even my picky grandson!!! Thank you so much.
I added half a teaspoon of pepper flakes and a teaspoon of chicken bouillon! It's the best!
great hardy soup!
I was given a bunch of kale and chose this recipe. I modified a bit....used Italian sausage for the meat, used 12 oz. of V8 for the water, doubled the potatoes instead of adding the pasta and added a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes as I was really craving these in the soup. Oh, I also added a tsp. of "Greek Seasoning" blend from AR (I had made some and wanted to start using it. It sounds like a lot of changes but I really did stick to the bones of the recipe. I added a bit of salt and pepper but not the full amount. I will season to taste once I am ready to eat it. It just finished cooking and I did a taste test.....delicious!! It did make a big pot but I will have some for dinner this week and freeze some for later for hubby and me and my 2 boys to take with them. Thank you for the recipe!!!!
This is a fantastic recipe! I've made it twice in the past two weeks. Even if I didn't have all the ingredients or substituted, it came out great and my two boys, ages 8 and 11 currently, really liked it! They even said that "they couldn't even taste the kale!" Then again, they both like seaweed salad. Anyway, the first time I used vegetable broth, second time chicken broth--both times just fine. The chicken broth version definitely had a saltier taste. I didn't add the kidney beans or the pasta in either version and didn't seem like it was lacking at all. This soup is going to be a staple in the winter months for sure!
Hearty and healthy. I enjoyed it.
came out great. i used Portuguese sausage, the only thing i would change is make the macaroni separately and add to soup when served.
Yum! I made this pretty much as written - cut down the pepper, added Italian seasoning, and omitted the salt as there was enough in the broth and meat - and it turned out great. Will be making this again.
I had white beans on hand, which worked really well in this recipe, and omitted the potato. Yummy!
Very easy to make. I added a few twists of my own like chopped tomatoes, Saxzon Goya with Achiote and Culantro. I also added garbanzo beans.
Had to add 6 cups of water, but was so delicious
This came out waaaaay better than I expected it to. I was looking for other ways to cook keilbasa sausage so I decided to try it. I expected it to be "ok"/ just something different. It was Really Delicious! I did add some veggie broth that I had on hand and also added a chicken bouillon cube. I didn't have elbow macaroni so I used orzo macaroni. The keilbasa and potatoes gave it so much flavor! and the kale, carrots gave it eye appeal and texture! It's a very "Hearty Soup" and pretty filling!! The only thing I will change next time is not adding the macaroni to the soup. I'll cook it separately and just serve the soup and one can add the macaroni to their taste. I did not like that the macaroni as it sat in the soup... it soaked up all the soup and the soup ended up being kinda like a stew/goopey. It was still DELICIOUS but I personally prefer more liquid in my soup. This recipe is definitely a keeper and pleasantly surprised us!!!
Very disappointed in this soup. It had no flavor. I’ve had others that are much better. I won’t make this again.
THIS SOUP WAS GOOD. I USED LINGUESA INSTEAD OF SAUSAGE. A KEEPER FOR SURE.
I loved this soup although it really is more of a stew. I added an extra can of beans and no pasta. I also only used a pinch of pepper and salt . Loved the kale , but my husband didn't care for it. Will definitely make this again.
My family said that this soup is definitely a do over!! I changed it up and used linguica which is a Portuguese sausage, no Parmesan cheese, no kidney beans and I only used a little salt because the linguica and chicken broth are already salty! I also included the carrots in the sauté with the potatoes. Delicious!!
Cut the salt and pepper in half, use linguica (for authenticity) and this is a tasty winter soup. Don't overcook any of the ingredients in order to avoid mushy pasta. That said, there is no way I could "brown" the cubed potatoes in 2 minutes on top of all the other ingredients. No need to anyway.
WOW!!! This was delicious. I used Soyrizo & Vegetable broth. I added some smoked paprika and oregano & white beans.
I really liked it, and my husband absolutely loved it! It was thick enough for us without the pasta, but will add next time to experiment. This recipe will definitely be added to my "favorites" file.
Great hardy winter soup. The recipe is vague as far as the amount of kale. How much is a bunch? I used lots of kale, and it was really good. Onion, carrots and potatoes all vary in size, considerably. I found that the 2 cups of broth called for are not nearly enough. Today's pot needed about 7 cups to make this anything like a soup. Be sure to have plenty of broth on hand.
This is a really good, hearty soup that can be adapted to your own personal taste. I like spicy food, so I used a hot pork sausage instead of the kielbasa and added a few chopped jalapenos during the last step. It’s also the kind of soup that will keep well in the fridge for re-heating the next day or two.
I used one potato, a can of black beans in place of the pasta, and chopped up spinach instead of kale as it’s what I had on hand. Delcious!
It's good
Especially good with Andouille sausage.
Easy to make and great tasting. Next time I will tweak it a bit. It was looking great until I added the elbows. They soaked up all the juice so it wasn’t a soup anymore. Next time I will eliminate the elbows and add an extra can of beans. I will also replace the linguica with chourico to add a little spice. Didn’t need the cheese. Scali bread with butter was perfect.
My best friend always calls it a”hug in a bowl” it’s so yummy!
Love this recipe! So easy and such a hearty fall soup. It’s my new Go-To recipe when I get a bunch of kale in my CSA basket. It’s also plenty to have a meal and share a meal.
Phenomenal soup. I added some extra garlic and chicken broth. It’s so good!!
Since I devoured this delicious homemade soup in a restaurant in Siesta Key, FL, I modified this recipe to mimic the restaurant's authentic soup. Instead of kielbasa, I used linguica sausage (which I was surprised to find in our local grocery store, Marianos) and a mild ground chorizo sausage (I couldn't find the Portuguese version, chourice). I cooked the chorizo first, removed the meat to drain the fat, then sauteed the onions. Since there were lots of good meat bits stuck to the pan, I used a couple tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to deglaze the pan. I left it on the heat a bit to steam away the vinegar "taste". As others did, I left out the pasta since the soup already has potatoes. And I like more broth and wanted a richer taste so in addition to the chicken broth, I added a can of beef broth. My three year old daughter ate this up!
Holy salt! Holy pepper! I knew it looked like too much, so I cut the amounts in half and it was still wayyyyy to much! I even used low sodium sausage, broth, and beans and it was still way too much. My kids were complaining that the soup was too spicy from the pepper. Everything else tasted good though. I would highly recommend only using 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper instead of 1 tablespoon.
One of my favorite soups family and friends love it !!
needs half of a cabbage sliced
I grew up eating Kale soup - usually using a soup bone for flavor and linguica (Portuguese sausage) other than that - this recipe is pretty close to what we made. I also don’t think we had macaroni in it. I plan to make it again soon
This is a wonderful tasting, easy to make soup! Wanted to use up some baby kale and other things in the fridge. Happy to find this! It turned out thick, almost like a stew. Sooooo yummy. Used four small Yukon potatoes, rough chopped the baby kale, and followed recipe other than throwing in leftover fire roasted chilies a cup or so of chopped celery, and cut back on salt and pepper. I didn't have macaroni so threw in 1.5 cups of leftover cold rice in the end. I do love a forgiving soup. This is going to be a regular for me, especially this winter. Had to freeze it to keep from eating more!
