Easy Portuguese Kale Soup

This came out waaaaay better than I expected it to. I was looking for other ways to cook keilbasa sausage so I decided to try it. I expected it to be "ok"/ just something different. It was Really Delicious! I did add some veggie broth that I had on hand and also added a chicken bouillon cube. I didn't have elbow macaroni so I used orzo macaroni. The keilbasa and potatoes gave it so much flavor! and the kale, carrots gave it eye appeal and texture! It's a very "Hearty Soup" and pretty filling!! The only thing I will change next time is not adding the macaroni to the soup. I'll cook it separately and just serve the soup and one can add the macaroni to their taste. I did not like that the macaroni as it sat in the soup... it soaked up all the soup and the soup ended up being kinda like a stew/goopey. It was still DELICIOUS but I personally prefer more liquid in my soup. This recipe is definitely a keeper and pleasantly surprised us!!!