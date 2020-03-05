Pork Chops with Bourbon Tomatoes

Rating: 4.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A great dish I created when I had an abundance of cherry tomatoes. My family loves this dish. This recipe can easily stretch for six. Just cook two extra chops. Make sure to reduce liquids before adding pork, so as not to boil them. Pork will finish cooking very quickly, so be careful not to overcook.

By Natalie Hernandez

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season pork chops with salt and black pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pork chops in hot oil until nearly cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Remove pork chops to a plate, retaining oil and drippings in the skillet.

  • Pour 1 teaspoon olive oil to the reserved drippings and reduce heat to medium. Cook and stir onion in oil mixture until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir garlic into onion; cook and stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove onion mixture to a bowl.

  • Pour remaining 1 teaspoon oil into the skillet and increase heat to medium-high. Add tomatoes to oil and cook until seared on all sides and the skins begin to crack, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle brown sugar over the tomatoes; stir.

  • Pour bourbon over the tomatoes; bring to a simmer and cook until some of the alcohol evaporates, about 2 minutes. Add onion mixture and beef broth to the tomatoes; bring to a simmer and cook until the liquid reduces by half and the tomatoes are soft, about 5 minutes.

  • Return pork chops and juices to the skillet, cook until no longer pink in the center, about 3 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Serve dish sprinkled with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 78.8mg; sodium 203.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

kwallyz
Rating: 4 stars
11/18/2019
It was good and flavorful. I used diced onions instead of minced. I also didn't cook the tomatoes as long as it said and cut back on the sugar and it tasted fine. The tomatoes were tender and the flavor came out. I used more bourbon (why not?) for extra flavor. I didn't taste bourbon in the finished dish but my wife did. We'll make this again. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Sandra G
Rating: 3 stars
04/30/2014
I was rather disappointed. I used less sugar than stated but I found it rather sickly sweet. I couldn't finish it. I am going to make it again but with very little sugar. I never add rum cognac whisky to a recipe without flambeing it. It tastes so much better. Read More
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Randee
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2014
These were very good pork chops! I have basically two recipes for pork chops that my husband doesn't complain that they are dry. I decided to try these on him and he was very happy! I did not change a thing except that I didn't have grape tomatoes only Roma so I quartered them and as they softened I flattened them. I also sprinkled pork seasoning on the chops before cooking. I think the bourbon adds a very nice flavor to them. Thanks so much for sharing Nattygirl will definitely be making again. Read More
Sandra G
Rating: 3 stars
04/30/2014
I was rather disappointed. I used less sugar than stated but I found it rather sickly sweet. I couldn't finish it. I am going to make it again but with very little sugar. I never add rum cognac whisky to a recipe without flambeing it. It tastes so much better. Read More
Robin Raffell
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2014
It came out great but I did have to make some substitutions. I switched the whiskey for vermouth( didn't have whiskey) but other than that it came out amazing! Read More
Advertisement
Natalie Hernandez
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2014
Yummy. This is my recipe and I just made it again. It turned out so well. This time I used tenderloin pork chops. It isn't that much work to brown onions and tomatoes separately. I used chicken broth because that's what I had on hand. It came out really good! My husband loves this dish. Read More
kwallyz
Rating: 4 stars
11/18/2019
It was good and flavorful. I used diced onions instead of minced. I also didn't cook the tomatoes as long as it said and cut back on the sugar and it tasted fine. The tomatoes were tender and the flavor came out. I used more bourbon (why not?) for extra flavor. I didn't taste bourbon in the finished dish but my wife did. We'll make this again. Read More
Cynthia B
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2020
This was delicious! I made it exactly as written, except I only used 2 chops since it was just for hubby and myself, but I made the full amount of sauce as I had many cherry tomatoes to use up. The left over tomato sauce will be excellent on tomorrow’s chicken. This was easy yet would be fancy enough to serve to guests. We will definitely make this again! Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022