Pork Chops with Bourbon Tomatoes

Rating: 5 stars These were very good pork chops! I have basically two recipes for pork chops that my husband doesn't complain that they are dry. I decided to try these on him and he was very happy! I did not change a thing except that I didn't have grape tomatoes only Roma so I quartered them and as they softened I flattened them. I also sprinkled pork seasoning on the chops before cooking. I think the bourbon adds a very nice flavor to them. Thanks so much for sharing Nattygirl will definitely be making again.

Rating: 3 stars I was rather disappointed. I used less sugar than stated but I found it rather sickly sweet. I couldn't finish it. I am going to make it again but with very little sugar. I never add rum cognac whisky to a recipe without flambeing it. It tastes so much better.

Rating: 4 stars It came out great but I did have to make some substitutions. I switched the whiskey for vermouth( didn't have whiskey) but other than that it came out amazing!

Rating: 5 stars Yummy. This is my recipe and I just made it again. It turned out so well. This time I used tenderloin pork chops. It isn't that much work to brown onions and tomatoes separately. I used chicken broth because that's what I had on hand. It came out really good! My husband loves this dish.

Rating: 4 stars It was good and flavorful. I used diced onions instead of minced. I also didn't cook the tomatoes as long as it said and cut back on the sugar and it tasted fine. The tomatoes were tender and the flavor came out. I used more bourbon (why not?) for extra flavor. I didn't taste bourbon in the finished dish but my wife did. We'll make this again.