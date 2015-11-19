Healthy Protein Pancakes

1 of 19

Rating: 5 stars The nutrition info on this cannot be correct. Only 2.5 grams of protein per serving seems low if you are adding protein powder. Most powders have at least 20 grams of protein per scoop and this calls for a 1/4 cup. The eggs alone will give each serving 1 gram or protein. Thanks for submitting it! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I wrote this recipe. (1) The pancake does not need to be cooked brown for a full 3-4 minutes just whenever you see bubbles form. (2) Flip and cook only for between 30-60 seconds (or until however brown it gets to your liking). Cooking the other side for another 3-4 minutes will burn the pancake and make it dry and tough rather than soft and moist. (3) Please peel the skin off the potatoes before use! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Better than most protein pancakes I've had!! Great snack for my little guy. Helpful (4)

Rating: 2 stars This batter was basically pure liquid. I had to triple the oats and added some ww flour. They tasted purely like sweet potatoes so I added some cinnamon and vanilla extract. Even after all the additions they were still very soupy but actually able to be made. Will not be making again although it is a very interesting idea to get your protein. I really wish this had worked better. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I really liked this recipe. Instead of 4 eggs, I use 1/2 cup egg whites and it creates a lower calorie, higher protein pancake. My grandson loves them too. Sometimes I don't even put in the protein powder and the recipe works great. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Love the taste....just takes a long time to cook due to the heavy concentrate of liquids. Cook on really low heat to avoid burning before it is fully cooked.

Rating: 1 stars It was far to runny so then we added some whole wheat flour and baking powder

Rating: 5 stars So good! I used leftover baby food for the sweet potato. Much more satisfying than regular pancakes and they taste the same!