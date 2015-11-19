Healthy Protein Pancakes

Rating: 4 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

I wanted a delicious pancake breakfast that was also healthy and included protein because I love to lift weights and keep in shape. Looks like I found a keeper, and I hope you enjoy it too. There's no sugar, butter, or wheat, just sweet potato, banana, eggs, milk, oatmeal, and vanilla whey powder. It's great for anyone but especially bodybuilders who are adding mass or even cutting, depending on how you use this. Add a little maple syrup to your pancakes and say goodbye to unhealthy sweet-tooth cravings!

By angelak88

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place rolled oats into a food processor and grind to flour. Place sweet potato into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until very soft, about 20 minutes. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Blend sweet potato, eggs, banana, and milk in a blender until smooth; pour batter into a large bowl. Stir protein powder and ground oats into batter.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over low heat. Drop batter, about 1/4 cup per pancake, into the skillet, and cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 3 to 4 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Cook's Note:

Control thickness of batter by adding or subtracting milk! No oatmeal? No problem. Use less milk, or don't use milk at all.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 30.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (19)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Tom King
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2013
The nutrition info on this cannot be correct. Only 2.5 grams of protein per serving seems low if you are adding protein powder. Most powders have at least 20 grams of protein per scoop and this calls for a 1/4 cup. The eggs alone will give each serving 1 gram or protein. Thanks for submitting it! Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

turner95
Rating: 2 stars
08/04/2013
This batter was basically pure liquid. I had to triple the oats and added some ww flour. They tasted purely like sweet potatoes so I added some cinnamon and vanilla extract. Even after all the additions they were still very soupy but actually able to be made. Will not be making again although it is a very interesting idea to get your protein. I really wish this had worked better. Read More
Helpful
(2)
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Tom King
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2013
The nutrition info on this cannot be correct. Only 2.5 grams of protein per serving seems low if you are adding protein powder. Most powders have at least 20 grams of protein per scoop and this calls for a 1/4 cup. The eggs alone will give each serving 1 gram or protein. Thanks for submitting it! Read More
Helpful
(24)
gelagela7
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2013
I wrote this recipe. (1) The pancake does not need to be cooked brown for a full 3-4 minutes just whenever you see bubbles form. (2) Flip and cook only for between 30-60 seconds (or until however brown it gets to your liking). Cooking the other side for another 3-4 minutes will burn the pancake and make it dry and tough rather than soft and moist. (3) Please peel the skin off the potatoes before use! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Taryntreloar
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2013
Better than most protein pancakes I've had!! Great snack for my little guy. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
turner95
Rating: 2 stars
08/04/2013
This batter was basically pure liquid. I had to triple the oats and added some ww flour. They tasted purely like sweet potatoes so I added some cinnamon and vanilla extract. Even after all the additions they were still very soupy but actually able to be made. Will not be making again although it is a very interesting idea to get your protein. I really wish this had worked better. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Deb
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2014
I really liked this recipe. Instead of 4 eggs, I use 1/2 cup egg whites and it creates a lower calorie, higher protein pancake. My grandson loves them too. Sometimes I don't even put in the protein powder and the recipe works great. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jessica Hatch
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2014
Love the taste....just takes a long time to cook due to the heavy concentrate of liquids. Cook on really low heat to avoid burning before it is fully cooked. Read More
Advertisement
Jess.pro.cos
Rating: 1 stars
12/03/2014
It was far to runny so then we added some whole wheat flour and baking powder Read More
Martha Paris Smith
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2018
So good! I used leftover baby food for the sweet potato. Much more satisfying than regular pancakes and they taste the same! Read More
vanuela williams
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2021
I LOVEEEEEEEEEEEE IT THANK YOUUUUUUUUU Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022