Tipsy Fruit

While this fruit salad won't get you tipsy, it is so delicious you might not stop eating it! Variety of fruit in a light margarita-inspired dressing. Will keep chilled for a couple of days. Mango or jicama can be added if you don't feel stuck to the original recipe.

By beccwarnacutt

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix watermelon, pineapple, and strawberries in a serving bowl.

  • Whisk tequila, agave nectar, lime zest, and lime juice together in a bowl; pour dressing over fruit. Toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 0.3g; sodium 2.2mg. Full Nutrition
