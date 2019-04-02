Squasage (Sausage-stuffed Squash)

his is an excellent recipe. My wife who is very particular loved it and said it was the best she had ever eaten.I did prepare it exactly as written but I have a suggestion. to make it simpler to prepare. When the squash is cut turn it upside down on a glass plate in the microwave covered with a plastic hood on high for 12 minutes. you need a layer of water on the plate A shorter time might do for smaller squash.( Microwave 900 watts) This will ensure that the squash is perfectly tender and has no uncooked fibrous strands. I have just made this a second time but used a buttercup squash. this squash is a little larger and should be cut in half as with the acorn squash. Each half again is put upside down on a glass plate with I/2 inch of water in the microwave and cook for 6 minutes. ( do each 1/2 separately). then fill each half as in the recipe with the sausage mixture and bake in the oven for 20-30 minutes this cuts the cooking time from the original recipe. the flavor of this squash is excellent.