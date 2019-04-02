Squasage (Sausage-stuffed Squash)
This was a favorite recipe in my family when I was growing up and now that I'm married, it's one of my husband's favorite dishes. A great way to use squash, that abundant, reasonably-priced, and tasty fall veggie!
I can't give recipe 5 stars as is cause I tweeked it...but my tweeks made it 6 stars according to husband. I sprinkled squash with a little salt and pepper before baking as instructed. I pretty much followed basic above recipe but... Subbed plain Greek yogurt for sour cream; added diced green apple to sauted onion, mushroom,celery, & added minced garlic, cayenne pepper, salt, pepper. To the egg, yogurt, and parm cheese I Added 1/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar. Mixed both together and added 3/4 cup cooked brown rice. Scooped out some of acorn squash, to make more room for stuffing but then mixed loose squash into meat mixture. Packed into squash and topped with mixture of panko crumbs mixed, melted butter And parsley. Backed 20minutes then 1-2minutes at broil to crisp/brown up topping. See my photo of yummy end resultRead More
This is so good! I've always had sweet acorn squash, so I wasn't sure what I would think. My husband can't wait for me to make it again. He said it was restaurant quality. DH doesn't like mushrooms, so I left those out and added red bell pepper. The other change I made was how I cooked the squash--I did it my usual way of putting some water in the bottom of a baking pan, put the cut sides down, and baked at 350 for 45 min. When I added the stuffing, I upped the oven to 375 and followed the recipe. It cooked perfectly. Thanks for an excellent recipe!
Delicious!! I added a diced green apple and substituted plain Greek yogurt for the sour cream. My boyfriend said it was the best thing I've ever made!
This was extremely delicious and the best stuffed squash I have ever had! I heated the squash in the microwave for 2-3 minutes to make it easier to cut and scoop out seeds. We actually prepped everything the night before...baked the squash and made the filling, but stored separately in fridge. The next day it was so easy to just put together and warm in oven. We followed the recipe, but threw in some extra mushrooms and added some shredded cheese on top the last 5 minutes of baking. Everyone loved it! I can't wait to make again.
his is an excellent recipe. My wife who is very particular loved it and said it was the best she had ever eaten.I did prepare it exactly as written but I have a suggestion. to make it simpler to prepare. When the squash is cut turn it upside down on a glass plate in the microwave covered with a plastic hood on high for 12 minutes. you need a layer of water on the plate A shorter time might do for smaller squash.( Microwave 900 watts) This will ensure that the squash is perfectly tender and has no uncooked fibrous strands. I have just made this a second time but used a buttercup squash. this squash is a little larger and should be cut in half as with the acorn squash. Each half again is put upside down on a glass plate with I/2 inch of water in the microwave and cook for 6 minutes. ( do each 1/2 separately). then fill each half as in the recipe with the sausage mixture and bake in the oven for 20-30 minutes this cuts the cooking time from the original recipe. the flavor of this squash is excellent.
Had this for dinner and it was great, my daughter really loved it. I halved the recipe since there was only 2 of us. I did of coarse use the 1 egg and I did add a dash of salt & pepper to sausage mixture. I'm use to putting water in my pan when cooking these type of squash and only had to cook for 45 mins, then on the last cooking I put at 350 for 30 mins. Cooked perfectly. Wasn't able to really taste the mushrooms so next time I might add just a little more.
My first review ever, and this dish is worth the honor! One of the best dishes I have ever had. It made me feel as if I was eating in a high class restaurant. Enjoyed every bite. Loved it!
I loved this recipe. It was a good one to make ahead earlier in the day and then do the last bit of cooking before dinner. I did have to bake it more than 20 minutes (almost 30) since it was cold when I put it in the oven. This would be good for a dinner party. The only thing I changed was 1/2 cup onion and put in some ground pepper. I used hot sausage. It turned out delicious and my husband said he would love to have this one again.
This is amazing! The only thing I have started doing differently is when I scoop out all the squash, I mix it up in a bowl then put it into a cast iron skillet to bake off. Oh and I will interchange nonfat greek yogurt for the sour cream too. I think it changes a little each time I make it, but I always seem to mangle my squash skins while scooping. Enjoy!
Delicious, and easy. Made it for my picky eater and he loved it. The recipe is very adaptable but you really don't need to change anything. Will definitely be making this again.
This was great! I used 1/2 cup of diced tomatoes and 1/4 cup of bread crumbs instead of celery and mushrooms, just to mix it up based on my food mood that day, and the ratios for the recipe accommodated perfectly. Added a dash of garlic powder, sage, and a pinch of cayenne. Will make again! (And the name of this recipe warrants an extra star.)
This was unexpectedly amazing! I didn't have celery so we swapped it out for green peppers. Also, I mixed all the ingredients together (rather than pre-cooking the sausage and then mixing everything together) and then stuffed the halfway cooked squash--similar to a meatloaf. I did drain the grease off a few times but the flavor was awesome! Oh, and I suggest leaving the green peppers, onions, and mushrooms largely chopped for better flavor also. I highly recommend this recipe!
OMG - Enough said!
Decent "starter" for a stuffed squash. Made exactly as written and I'll make it again at some point. The only changes I plan on making are to substitute some of the celery with perhaps more onions. Tasty beginning though, thank you!
.. I made this dairy free, using lactose free cheese and sour cream.. It came out wonderful. I baked the squash one day, refrigerated overnight and cooked the filling the next morning..following the directions from that point.. The filling in the center of each half of the squash was not fully cooked..the egg mixture was still liquid.. Maybe it was the fact that the squash was cold when it went into the oven.. I ended up microwaving the halves until the centers were fully cooked.. I would suggest maybe bringing the squash back to room temperature before filling and baking..
I'm not a fan of squash, but this recipe was delicious as written! I got everything ready in the morning and then just threw it in the oven for about 15 minutes at supper time. Thank you for a great recipe!!
This recipe is amazing! My husband doesn't normally like squash but he loved this!! Hands down, a winner!
Made this for my husband and we were both blown away. Delicious! And so easy will make it over and over
I substituted the sausage with apple chicken sausage. My boyfriend and I thought it was delicious, but it needed a little salt because the chicken sausage does not have as much flavor and fat as the regular sausage. I paired it with some pan seared brussel sprouts, yum! I will absolutely make this again!
Wish I could give this a 6th star. I'm thinking about cutting the squash into chunks or slices and assembling this into a casserole for a potluck.
Delicious! The only change - I used 1/2 cup of my homemade Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. I use extra rich milk to make my yogurt so it's a good substitute. I love squash - thanks so much for this yummy recipe. Oh, and I added about 1/4 tsp. of salt to filling. Update-this recipe is best with pork sausage. I tried it with chicken Italian sausage and it wasn't as good.
I used greek yogurt instead of sour cream, crumbled in some feta, and added sautéed pepper. It was delicious!
Wow my husband and I thought this was great. I used half the meat as it was just the two of us. Ended up using the full amount of the rest of the stuffing ingredients. Tasted great. I scooped out a bit of the squash to create more room for stuffing. I will definitely make this again.
This is so yummy.I make it at least twice a month,my whole family loves it!!!
I used a celebration squash and it was super tasty:)
Made this several times with a variety of veggies in place of the celery and it had been delicious each time. Tried peppers, cauliflower and broccoli. We like it best with a nice spicy sausage to add extra flavour. Also substituted Greek yogurt for sour cream once and it was delicious.
Very tasty. Nice combination of flavors and textures.
I've made this so many times, and it's wonderful each time! Fall is my favorite time of the year, and I am always for squash to come back into season. Definitely worth making!!! It actually turns out pretty well with vegan sausage and dairy-free sour cream and cheese.
Yummy, easy, healthy family supper. I've put it in my favourites.
My husband loved it and went on and on about it.
We loved it! I left out the mushrooms because I don't like them, and I only used about 1/4 cup of sour cream. I will definitely make this again!
It was okay. Wanted to try acorn squash and ran across this recipe.
LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe!! Absolutely perfect as written, but take note - the stuffing is fantastic in about ANY stuffable veggie. We’re doing this tonight but using portobello caps (the big ones) in place of the squash, just depends on what looks good at the store. If you feel particularly extravagant top with some shredded sharp cheddar and WOW. This is now a favorite recipe of my in-laws, my ladies group, my husband (!), pretty much anybody I’ve served it to. THANK YOU for this recipe!!!
Wonderful!!! Even looked like the picture. I am sharing this one with my mom!
Like an omelette inside a piece of squash. Not my cup of tea.
Thought this was really good with no changes to the recipe.
The stuffing was quite good, but the squash itself really needed something. I think next time I will make some hash marks in the squash and add something to flavor it (maybe something nutmegish?)
I made this and followed another reviewer’s advice to add apple, garlic, quinoa, a bit of the squash itself and then I also added some minced sweet peppers. I chopped everything up very small and broke the sausage up into very little pieces so that every bite had a bit of all the meat and veggies. My husband’s ringing endorsement is: “I’d eat that again” (which is high praise)
This recipe has great flavor and just the right ratio of ingredients. Even my husband, who is always reluctant to eat squash, really enjoyed his half. This is a keeper!
Added green pepper. This was a great recipe!
I’ve made this several times and played with it a bit, using different cheeses, and adding spices. So easy and versatile. I cheat a bit by microwaving the squash to save time and then finishing in the oven. Love it.
This was incredible! Definitely on our make-again list. The balance of salty to sweet and flavors was spot on.
This is my wife's new favorite meal!
This is a fall staple in our house and a hit with guests we've served it to.
Delish!!!
Used chicken sausage. Very good!
This was the most delicious squash we had. I mostly made as is but took other reviewers advice and added some green pepper and a panko crust. I added a bit of Parmesan cheese and butter on top and the crispy crust was a nice added to this already amazing and easy recipe.
Restaurant quality dish...absolutely perfect. Lower the ratio of stuffing to squash if you prefer a more "squashy" flavor. EXCELLENT!!!
Grew too many squash in our garden this season so started looking for "different" ways to use it rather the same old boring things. Me, my husband and our son (he's the picky one) gave it two thumbs up and plan to add it to our family recipe list.
Absolutely excellent!!!!
Excellent! My husband raved about it! I added this recipe to my recipe box-this is my go to from now on. I used all the listed ingredients. I did lessen the initial baking time for the acorn squash to 40 minutes and the squash finished perfect. I also added 1 cup cooked rice to the cooked meat/vegetable mixture because my husband likes rice in the stuffing.
the combination of ingredients with the squash smelled awesome as it was baking. However, I didn't enjoy the flavor when it came out.
This was awesome as is. Didn't change a thing. My husband can't wait for leftovers tomorrow!
Very good recipe. After making it verbatim a few times, I decided to make a few changes (not needed, but changed for more our tastes). I substituted sour cream for 2% Greek yogurt. I also added a couple cloves of minced garlic and a tablespoon of Italian seasoning to the sausage while cooking.
Soon delicious! This will be my go to squash recipe.
3 out of 4 of my family really liked this. I will make it again. May use a bit less cheese/sour cream next time.
Very good and easy to make
I usually made stuffed acorn squash with Apples walnuts and Cranberries with a filling more like baked apples. This was the first savory acorn squash I made , hubby and I both agreed it was way more satisfying and flavorful than the sweet version. This will be my go to recipe for stuffed acorn squash. Thanks for sharing
Turned out well. I followed the recipe mostly, used hot Italian sausage, added garlic, and used cream cheese for the sour cream. Took suggestion for buttered cracker crumb topping and it was pretty good! Hubby is good with all the added fat after chemo, so that was a bonus. Made mine with Soy Chorizo, no added cheese, egg, or crumbs but added garlic! Probably will make again because we normally have the ingredients on hand.
Great recipe for acorn squash. I added brown rice and reduced sausage by about half and a splash of half and half. Will definitely make this again.
This was SO yummy! I took out the mushrooms and cooked the sausage and onion together. Came out tasting so great and this was the first time I have made a dish with squash. I will definitely be making this again!
Baked squash with cut side down in a baking dish with water at 350 for 45 min. I used mushrooms, celery and green peppers chopped. No onion but did use onion powder. My husband doesn't like squash so I scooped it out, mixed all together and baked like a casserole for another 20 min. This was really good. Simple and easy.
First time I have ever eaten acorn squash and the whole family loved it!!! I left out the celery and used a bit more onion and mushroom than called for, also used homemade sausage that I had made the night before. I will be making this again, probably in the near future.
I substituted kale for mushrooms. Everyone loved it!
This is soooo good - the whole family loves it!
This dish has some Thanksgiving vibes! My favorite part was the filling. It has some serious potential to be turned into a stuffing. I did sub out for a meatless sausage but it turned out wonderfully (phew)!
I did not cook the squash for the entire hour. I don't like 'mushy' veggies and it had already gotten pretty hot in 350 for 35-40 mins. It came out awesome! I did also use beef, instead of sausage. And I used Light sour cream. I will do it again with the sausage and possibly cook the squash for even less time. Yum Yum!
Love this recipe! I cut down on the cheese and sour cream some. I salt and pepper the squash before cooking.
We loved these, definitely tasty and filling. Marked this one with a YUM!
This recipe arrived in my e-mail and I immediately wanted to make it. I didn't have acorn squash but had a couple nice small butternuts. No sausage but some fresh ground pork. No sour cream but some fresh buttermilk. I microwaved the squash and wrapped it in foil to finish cooking. Cooked the pork and seasoned it with salt, pepper, garlic and sage. I had only a couple stalks of celery, which was only about half what the recipe needed, but I had lots of baby bellas, so my recipe had half the celery and twice the mushrooms. I added an extra egg to accommodate the more liquid buttermilk. There wasn't as much room in the butternut halves as there would have been in the acorn ones, so I just heaped up the sausage mixture. Got it all put together and could already tell it would be not just good, but great, and it was. Such a delicious combination of flavors! The fresh, delicious squash played off the richness of the pork and vegetables. It's always a joy to find something reasonably healthy that we will want to eat again. Really good food.
This was rather bland. I made it exactly as written and it turned out beautifully. However, I had to add salt, pepper and creole seasoning to give this some flavor. The squash turned out perfect and it was a yummy dish with the seasoning addition.
This was good! I had to make several substitutions, because I live in South Korea, and not all American groceries are available here. I used a Korean squash called hobak instead of acorn squash. It has a similar flavor, but is shaped like a pumpkin, and somewhat bigger, I think. That might be why the squash turned out a little tough--I probably should have baked it for longer. The filling was delicious, though. The grocery store didn't have sausage as-such, either, so I got unadulterated ground pork and added a lot of seasonings. (Garlic, black pepper, salt, parsley, basil, oregano, rosemary, thyme, and red pepper.) Like a lot of people on here seem to be saying, I also used plain yogurt instead of sour cream. I think it turned out very well. My husband said he would give it a 7 out of 10, and it could have been a 9 if the squash was peeled and more thoroughly cooked. I don't know how I feel about peeling the squash, though. Would it fall apart? I think it would at least look less interesting that way.
I followed several of the suggestions and added half a red apple. I didn't have any celery or mushrooms, so I doubled the onions, added salt, paper, cayenne to egg mix and some chopped garlic to the sausage. Lastly I topped with Italian bread crumbs. We had 2 small squash and we had quite a bit of stuffing left over, so we put it in a lunch sized casserole dish. We will definitely be making this again!
So easy! Will make again.
I halved the sausage and and doubled the veggies to make it a little lighter, and I had a TON of filling. I love leftovers I also used cream cheese instead of sour cream and skipped the parm as the sausage was plenty salty. With my changes, 5 stars!
I used turkey breakfast sausage instead of pork and added plenty of herbs. It was delicious!
I used Greek yogurt instead of sour cream and I didn’t regret it
Great flavor, easy to make!
It turned out excellent. The only problem now is my wife knows that I CAN cook. I did make one substitution with red and green peppers in place of the celery.
LOOOOOOOVE!!!! This was awesome and everyone in the family enjoyed it! I didn’t change a thing as I like to follow a recipe once and make adjustments the second time around , but this will not need any adjustments. Thank you for a great recipe!
I've made this with acorn squash and butternut squash. They're both terrific!
Everyone loved this. Will definitely make again.
This was exceptionally good. Only change was that I added a pinch of salt & pepper.
Will not make again! Had to throw out leftovers.
This was my first time cooking/eating acorn squash. This recipe is delicious, such a pleasing presentation, and we will definitely be making it in the future. If you stab the squash all over with a paring knife (vent holes) and microwave each for 5 minutes, it is much easier to cut in half. Then you can microwave them a few more minutes until tender and proceed with stuffing them. Next time I will season the squash before stuffing, and add a little milk to make the stuffing more creamy.
I made this tonight for the first time, and it was actually the first time I ever cooked acorn squash. I like it, but my husband absolutely loved it. He said it was one of the best meals I've ever cooked. It's definitely going into my rotation.
So savory. Comfort food kicked up a notch. Love me some squash and another great way to enjoy it!
I had to bake it a good deal longer than 20 minutes. Also, I didn't roast the squash first. Instead, I microwaved the halves face down in a bit of water till soft. It saves time and I didn't want oven heating up my house too much.
Made this for my husband and me tonight, and we will make it again! Left out the celery. Next time I will probably add a little salt and pepper and olive oil to the squash before baking it. My squash may have been a little small, but we had some stuffing left over that we served on the side.
Will definitely make again. Have to keep in mind the squash is sweet
Added Jalapenos and served it tonight. Everyone loved it.!! Yummmm
The stuffing is amazing.
This is a delicious meal. The sauce adds just the right amount of moisture and flavor. Squasage is such a clever name for the dish!
Yum. Will definitely be making this again. Didn't have any celery but still came out delicious.
This is an excellent recipe. Made it as written and loved it. Very simple, easy to do with very good flavor. Definitely a keeper! Also, would probably be easy to change up if you like by using a different type of sausage, like Italian sausage, just for a bit of a different flavor.
Oh my goodness, this was awesome! But I am a big fan of acorn squash and have a lot of sausage in my freezer to use up (as my husband is a hunter), so this was perfect. Nothing I would change honestly, but I did use a maple infused sausage for this recipe adding to the sweetness of the squash. Thank you all for sharing this recipe; can't wait for the fall to roll around again to have this dish!
My very fussy husband said it looked like barf. He then proceeded to eat it all! Lol! If I was to make it again I would use a bit less Parmesan as it was just a tad salty as we use very limited salt. I used more mushrooms then called for but more would have been better. I used smaller squash and the filling was mounded very high! I cooked the squash for the recommended time. I could have cut it down by 10 minutes.
I made this for supper tonight, we really liked it. I will be making this again. Edit: Yes it was altered slightly, I shredded some Cheddar cheese and added some to the sausage mixture. I forgot to add the sauce to the meat mixture so I poured it right over the top. It was fabulous, leftovers we reheated in the oven and served with sour cream... wickedly good! I am going to make this again tonight, going to mix the sauce in to the sausage mixture this time (like I was suppose to lol)to see if it make a big difference Lol I will post a picture of each try :D
Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great! Will absolutely make again!
