Squasage (Sausage-stuffed Squash)

This was a favorite recipe in my family when I was growing up and now that I'm married, it's one of my husband's favorite dishes. A great way to use squash, that abundant, reasonably-priced, and tasty fall veggie!

Recipe by all_He_created_was_good

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet or line with aluminum foil.

  • Place squash, cut sides down, on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tender, about 1 hour. Flip squash halves over and set aside to cool.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Add celery, mushrooms, and onion; cook and stir until celery is softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove skillet from heat.

  • Beat egg in a large bowl; stir in sour cream and Parmesan cheese. Stir cheese mixture into sausage mixture. Fill squash halves with sausage filling.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until filling is cooked through, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 34.9g; cholesterol 132.9mg; sodium 1231.5mg. Full Nutrition
