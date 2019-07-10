8 8 16 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/232334/homemade-pesto/ ... Is it just me or is pesto a difficult recipe to rate? It's so "to taste" or "as needed." I love pesto & I'd love to find a great one, but I think it will have to be without a recipe - a taste & add type. Meanwhile, ;D, I followed this recipe kind of. I tried to. I used the 4c basil, 2 cloves garlic, half cup walnuts (all I had), only half cup parmesan.juice of 1 lemon (about 1 1/2T), a t salt. 'Ended up adding a cup & a quarter olive oil. I used a blender & that wasn't a good choice. Food processor when I go for this again. It's not super thick or thin, but I'll go for 2T less oil. It thickened up considerably after refriging. Noticed 1t salt is too much after refriging, too. Not insanely too much, though - or could have been the pretzels I was dipping with. :o :D It's good, but I don't have the best recipe down - yet! :)