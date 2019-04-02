Healthy Mexican Chicken Bake

This Mexican chicken bake is a high-protein, low-calorie meal that leaves you full. It's so flavorful. Goes great with cornbread and/or a side of refried beans. You can use whatever Mexican spices you want. We love cumin!
We really liked this recipe! I did substitute a few items and used green salsa Verde with 1/4 c. fresh chopped cilantro in place of the salsa. We had a side of Quinoa and roasted asparagus and it was a DANDY meal!
I have made a similar tasty and easier recipe. Mix 3/4 cup salsa ( what ever heat you like) 3 tbsp of brown sugar and 1 tbsp of Dijon mustard. Pour over the chicken and bake for 45 min at 375 or 400. Sauce is awesome over rice or couscous . No need to sauté or add oil. Chicken is ALWAYS juicy.
It was really good. I wish I would have doubled the rub and made twice as much. After spreading the rub on my steroid enhanced chicken breasts I saw that there was nowhere near enough. I compensated for my lack of rub by sprinkling on some chili powder. Be sure to use a flavorful salsa (Herdez medium slasa is what I used) this was quick and easy and my family loved it.
Simple, quick, and delicious! I needed something easy for a weeknight meal and this was a great way to enjoy Mexican without all the guilt! I sprinkled both sides of the chicken with the garlic powder and cumin plus a little chili powder. Since there's no need to brown the chicken first and opting out of the oil cuts back on the fat I sprayed an 8x8 baking dish with Pam and put the chicken topped with a 16 oz. jar of salsa in the oven and baked 350 for 45 minutes. The last 5 minutes I grated low fat Colby Jack cheese over top to melt. To make the presentation a little better to serve, I topped it with chopped green onion and sliced black olives. This was wonderful served with fat free plain greek yogurt (instead of sour cream),brown rice, and black beans. This has to be one of the easiest low fat meals ever!
I made this just as written with a quick salsa that I made myself. It was wonderful with melted cheese and some sour cream on top. My husband said to put it into rotation so that means it's a good one. The only thing I would change, and this was just if you're using fresh salsa, is to cook the salsa a bit before pouring it on the chicken and baking it. Mine tasted a little TOO fresh. I was fine with it, but my husband thought the salsa needed to be cooked.
This recipe is really good. I just got it a couple of weeks ago in an All Recipes daily email. I have already made it twice and it's definitely a hit with my husband who even ate it for leftovers. One thing that made it easier for me is to cook the whole thing on top of the stove in the pan. I just seasoned the chicken and browned it as recommended, poured the salsa on top, lowered the heat so it was just bubbling, covered it and cooked it for 15 to 20 minutes. When the chicken was just about done I topped it with cheese. YUM YUM and really quick. BTW I may have used more spices than the recipe calls for. I did not measure them just sprinkled both sides of the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin and garlic powder. I think I used more salsa too, maybe closer to 2 cups. Again, I did not measure just covered each piece of chicken in salsa. I used mild as called for and the second time used the cheddar cheese I had on hand and it was equally good.
Definitely will make again. I had some chicken sitting in a homemade marinade of olive oil, lemon juice, and spices, then prepared it this way, just trading out the seasonings for what I had in the marinade. Then I fried it in the same marinade and baked it according to the directions, and it was top notch.
This was sooo good and filling! I made a few changes. Used canola oil instead of vegetable oil. Doubled the amount of seasoning. Used natural seasonings instead of salt and pepper. Used two breasts instead of four. Used half the amount of cheese and half a cup of salsa. Would definitely make again! Served it with Mexican style corn (added rotel peppers and butter) and refried beans .
Made as is, (well with a little extra cheese) and it was EXCELLENT! My man and child loved it as well... Made some jasmine rice on the side...cooked with a little salt, pepper, cumin and garlic. Went perfect as an accompaniment.
I just found and made this today! It's such a easy dish to make, I made a few changes, instead of cumin, I used smoked paprika and in place of olives for garnish, I used green chilli peppers. I also made this in a convention oven ( cuts down heat in the house ). You ought to try it!
We made a this and put it in the freezer for a ready meal.. We used Sweetfire Salsa from Benton Harbor MI. Followed it exactly. Last night we got home from a trip and decided to thaw enough for the two of us (one breast) and had it with a salad. Poured some extra sauce on the chicken and immediately clicked it into our favorites. Can’t wat to have company and make it for them. Nice to have such a great make-ahead meal that freezes so well. Thanks Joy!
Healthy Mexican Chicken Bake Haiku: "Needed more flavor. But points for ease & healthy. Use a good salsa!" As noted in a different review, using a quality salsa is pretty much key here. The recipe really didn't require the browning on the stovetop 1st, which could've cut out a step and made it even easier. I thought it was just OK, but needed more salsa, cheese and olives when I plated mine. The leftovers were nice sliced over a salad though!
I prefer to cut the chicken into bite size pieces, season then cook. Add the salsa and some cheese on top. Place the skillet in the oven at 350° for about 15 minutes. Served over brown rice. It's perfect for our weekly meal prep. Delicious!!
This recipe is a nice change of pace. The combination of salsa and spices is very flavorful! Cumin is the standout for me; it adds a nice warm spicy note to the dish. It didn’t last long in my house, was gobbled up quickly.
Exactly what the reviews promised. Easy and mainly healthy. Used Rotelo can along with salsa since had purchased 6 big chicken breasts. In addition to adjusting for the larger number of chicken breasts, increased the ingredients the spices (except no added salt) as suggested by several All Recipe reviewers. Thank you all for an easy and tasty dinner :-)
Wow, we like spice, so more spices were added, and it turned out great. With a large family I have to double recipes, so this was quick and delicious. Served with aspanish rice and black beans. Awesome!
I have had to start a VERY low salt diet, and this chicken dish really had the flavor and variety that we like. I live in Guatemala and it is hard to find store-bought salsa that isn't filled with salt, so I make my own from roasted tomatoes, onions, garlic and cilantro. I followed the recipe except for adding salt, and we had a very satisfying, hearty dish for dinner. Next time I will add a bit more heat to it, but it was fast and delicious. thank you for a great recipe.
I made this basically the same, except for adding cayenne to the rub. I'm frustrated by the all the water that comes out of chicken (seems to always happen) even after sautéing in oil. It dilutes the sauce to a watery finish. Cooking out the water ahead of time can overcook the chicken.
I doubled the amount of spice and split each chicken breasts in half or quarters. I then took a few peppers; 1@ Cubanelle, 1@ Poblano and 6@ Jalapeno and cut each pepper in half and deseeded to create a boat for each chicken breast half. I had to split the breasts once or twice again when working with the smaller Jalapeno peppers. A little different twist that was enjoyed by all.
We loved this recipe!! It will be a regular. Used my own homemade salsa that has less vinegar because I pressure cook it. I think if I were to use store bought, I would add a bit of sugar. My husband was still raving as he left the kitchen.
We enjoyed this very much. I used a taco seasoning blend that I keep made up in place of the rub here, but it’s very similar in ingredients. Served it with cilantro lime rice and sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, asparagus and onion. Very colorful and nutritious plate!
I substituted minced garlic in place of garlic powder and added a little chopped fresh cilantro at the end but otherwise I fixed it the same. I have been fixing this for my family for years and they love it!!
I changed it a little, used chicken thighs, turned out great!! just put the thighs in a pan, tossed some santa Barbara medium salsa and baked for approx. 1 hr. used rice on the side, could have used corn bread, maybe next time...was fantastic!! the thighs were great left overs, not like breasts, that dry out so quick.
I fixed this tonight for dinner. Reduced the serving size for 2 - it's just me and my husband. It took very little time, effort, and expense, but came out AMAZING. I've got plans to take this recipe and "run" with it by changing it up from time to time just to keep hubby on his toes!! We both really enjoyed it and cleaned our plates. I served it with fresh, steamed green beans and corn-on-the-cob. He thought I'd slaved hours on what he called a "gourmet meal." This is a keeper!
Very good and easy! I used a small jar of On The Border salsa (which we love!) instead of just one cup. Also waited and added the cheese the last 5-10 mins of cooking time so that it wouldn't burn. Will make again!
absolutely delicious, taste like an expensive mexican food dish (especially if you make it with authentic salsa) the chicken was so juicy and flavorful. we had refried beans and cheese quesadillas with it!
I made this and admittedly made some changes and it still turned out fine. Instead of the seasonings, I coated the chicken with taco seasoning. I cooked the chicken completely in the pan, topped it with the cheese and covered the pan to melt the cheese. I warmed some salsa in the microwave and topped the chicken with the warm salsa when plating. I garnished the chicken with chopped green onion tops, sliced back olives and added a dollop of sour cream. Skipping the oven made this a really quick and easy recipe. I’ll do this one again!
Like previous review - I would either double or triple spice recipe. I added lemon pepper seasoning as well. Also sautéed medium sized yellow onion and 3 large mushrooms (all sliced somewhat thick) with chicken breasts. Next time I would add seeded jalapeño slices to sauté (unless using a hot salsa). I would also bake it covered with foil as the chicken was a bit dry. The spice mix (although I know I said to triple it) the cheese and the salsa all made the sodium content kind of high.
Really enjoyed this one! Finding something tastey and healthy do do with chicken gets difficult because there's not many options but this was great! I used half regular salsa and half green salsa verde. And also had avocado to serve on the side, yummy!
With a recipe that sounds so simple you'd expect that it would be very tasty, but this one really is. The salsa combined with the other ingredients takes on more of a marinara flavor but with a kick. It's really good.
This was much better than I thought it would be since Mexican blend cheese is fairly bland as is. I used a medium salsa and used chili powder instead of cumin as I didn't have any cumin on hand and it came out great! The juices were perfect and this would go very well over a bed of rice. Definitely try this one for a quick and tasty meal!
Great! Followed recipe pretty closely. Had an empty spice bottle. Made the mix of suggested spices except salt and added a little poultry seasoning. Have extra for future use, or to add as desired. Mixed shredded Colby Jack and Mozzarella, that’s what I had. I used Green Mountain Gringo Hot Salsa. It’s low salt and my favorite! Put the deglazed sauce on the top and bottom of the chicken before the cheese and salsa. Placed chicken apart on a large sheet pan to avoid getting too much broth in the pan. To keep the deglazed sauce on better. Had butternut squash for the side. Will make again!
This really surprised me! It was so good, lots of flavor! I did double the seasonings and used it as a rub. I may have used a little more cheese than called for, but I don't think it even needed the cheese. So delicious! I will be using this recipe again..maybe in the slow cooker to use for burritos.
I made this as written with the exception of using Colby Cheese instead of Mexican Cheese Blend. The chicken breasts were moist and had a lot of flavor. This has definitely made it to my make again list. Thanks for sharing.
This is the easiest recipe. I made it even easier by browning the chicken in an oven safe skillet. Then there is no need to transfer so only one pan to clean! If you like crunch you can top it with crushed tortilla chips or strips the last few minutes of baking. I served it with pre cooked Spanish style brown rice, canned beans and salad. Doesn't get any easier than that. If you want to keep it low carb just skip the beans and rice and serve Mexican style green beans, squash, and/or cabbage instead. My grandmother's Recipe was to sauté fresh garlic which had been crushed in a molcajete with Mexican spices. Add fresh cut vegetables, continuing to sauté for a few minutes. Then add canned tomatoes with green Chilis, cover, and simmer until tender. Of course if you don't have a molcajete, which is a Mexican mortar and pestle made out of basalt stone, you can use a regular mortar and pestle. To make it easier I usually just use garlic paste in a tube and already ground spices. Not quite as flavorful, but still pretty good.
I followed this recipe exactly but added a few steps at the end... I shredded the chicken and made soft tacos. For toppings I used Salsa, Plain Greek Yogut (instead of sour cream) & lettuce. It was amazing!
The only addition was some celery ( I needed to use it up) I also cooked up baked potatoes (needed to use these up too) and used the extra sauce along with sour cream over potatoes and this was just delicious! I did cut down on cumin as I thought it would be to strong. Only used half of the amount. This is fast and so good!
Super good! My only problem was that the chicken came out a little dry. I probably baked it too long, since I'm always afraid of undercooking chicken. I will definitely make this again, but probably bake a little higher (375) for 20 minutes only.
Good easy recipe. The flavor will depend on the salsa you use. Since many store bought salsas are very salty I recommend doing half diced tomatoes and reduce salt on chicken breasts. With the yummy melted cheese you will have plenty of flavor!
