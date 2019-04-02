Healthy Mexican Chicken Bake

This recipe is really good. I just got it a couple of weeks ago in an All Recipes daily email. I have already made it twice and it's definitely a hit with my husband who even ate it for leftovers. One thing that made it easier for me is to cook the whole thing on top of the stove in the pan. I just seasoned the chicken and browned it as recommended, poured the salsa on top, lowered the heat so it was just bubbling, covered it and cooked it for 15 to 20 minutes. When the chicken was just about done I topped it with cheese. YUM YUM and really quick. BTW I may have used more spices than the recipe calls for. I did not measure them just sprinkled both sides of the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin and garlic powder. I think I used more salsa too, maybe closer to 2 cups. Again, I did not measure just covered each piece of chicken in salsa. I used mild as called for and the second time used the cheddar cheese I had on hand and it was equally good.