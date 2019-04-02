Healthy Mexican Chicken Bake

This Mexican chicken bake is a high-protein, low-calorie meal that leaves you full. It's so flavorful. Goes great with cornbread and/or a side of refried beans. You can use whatever Mexican spices you want. We love cumin!

By Joy Mason

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Season one side of chicken breasts with 1/2 of the cumin, 1/2 of the garlic powder, salt, and black pepper; arrange chicken breasts seasoned-side down in hot oil. Fry until chicken is lightly browned on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Season the top of each chicken breast with remaining cumin, remaining garlic powder, salt, and black pepper; flip chicken and cook until other side is lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. If the skillet gets dry, pour in just enough salsa juice to keep it from burning.

  • Transfer chicken breasts to a 9-inch square baking dish; sprinkle with Mexican cheese blend. Loosen drippings from the skillet with a little more salsa juice and pour on top of chicken breasts. Spoon salsa over cheese layer.

  • Bake chicken breasts until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 20 to 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 94.2mg; sodium 703.6mg. Full Nutrition
