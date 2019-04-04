Quick Fideo

This is a delicious Mexican variation of fideo, Mexican spaghetti.

Recipe by Mindy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef, 1 tablespoon dried onion, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, salt, and black pepper in the hot skillet until beef is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Transfer beef to a bowl.

  • Heat canola oil in the same skillet over medium heat; cook and stir fideo noodles in the hot oil until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add ground beef and enough hot water to cover the noodles; stir in tomato sauce, 2 tablespoons dried onion, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, cumin, onion powder, beef bouillon, green bell pepper, salt, and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 34.8mg; sodium 295.9mg. Full Nutrition
