Quick Fideo
This is a delicious Mexican variation of fideo, Mexican spaghetti.
Fideo is vermicelli pasta. A much thinner spaghetti pasta. Cooks faster than spaghetti. The recipe calls for 2 measurements of minice onion when there should be only 1.. I prefer to use fresh chopped onion . I cook it at the same time I brown my meat. (ground beef or whole steak diced in bite sized cubes) I don't measure just toss in a handful. When the meat is cooked I add the box of vermiceli and cook the noodles stirring until brown. Cover with water. Add tomato, spices , salt and pepper to taste and cook on low until pasta is tender. about 10 minutes. I don not use green bell pepper in my recipe. On occasions I add a small potato cut in small cubes and add it to the fideo when I add the water. Cook until fideo and diced potato are done. Do not over cook fideo.Read More
I'm not sure what to compare this with because I've never had Fideo before. I wasn't sure what Fideo noodles were but what I could find on the internet said that it was spaghetti, so that is what I used. I followed the recipe, but I had to add about 4 cups of water to get the noodles completely cooked. It was kind of strong on the onion and garlic flavor for me. I think I would cut the onion and garlic powder in half if I make this again.Read More
This turned out pretty good and far better than I expected honestly. I used ground venison in place of beef but that was the only change I made. I am a little confused by the "mexican spaghetti". Fideo as I know it is soup which is what I originally had when I turned the stove off but the noodles absorbed so much of the liquid within a few minutes that "mexican spaghetti" is what ended up on the dinner table. Regardless, the flavor was good. You'll just need to add more liquid (I chose spicy V-8) if you want the more soup consistency.
This was really tasty! I tweaked this a little using fresh shallot and garlic. Browned the GB, removed and sauteed 1 chopped shallot and a large garlic minced. Removed and fried the fideo in olive oil until brown. I used chicken broth instead of water, cut the cumin to 1 Tbl and added one 8 oz can of V-8. I think the recipe either needs more liquid or less fideo because it sucked up all the juices and I even added another cup of broth! Other than that - It was quick and very tasty. My 23 yr old ate 3 huge bowls! It's a keeper.
It’s pretty good. I used angel hair pasta and adjusted it for two people. Added a couple of different spices (don’t remember what) and next time maybe I’ll follow the recipe more closely 😏
Great recipe! Loved it! Thanks
I love it!!! Instead of 16oz fideo I used the 7oz. Still game out good and plenty !! Thanks for the recipe!!!
Good recipe to use as a basis for my first time making fideo! I only used 8 oz. of fideo noodles, used chopped onion and garlic rather than dried or powdered, left out the green pepper because I didn't have it, substituted diced tomatoes and half a can of tomato paste for the tomato sauce, and used beef broth to cover instead of beef bullion and water. My husband and I both thought it turned out great! I'll make it again, and will probably include green bell pepper next time.
This is a quick and easy dinner for a week night. I made it a bit differently (but rating on the as is recipe). For one, I added frozen corn and some black beans (my kids not green pepper fans). I also use more cumin and less salt as the boullion has plenty. But that’s the joy of this recipe - doctor it as you would like!!!
Substitute real onion for onion flakes and added some sofrito. My daughter had seconds, no leftovers.
Good, easy recipe. Will definitely make again.
Too much cumin. Easy otherwise. Unfortunately, I didn't have tomato sauce so I subbed paste. Probably a big part of the problem. Also subbed chicken cubed boullion, no beef. I will probably try again but with correct ingredients.
I liked the recipe made some adjustments. The only thing is I remember they way my grandma used to make it and It was kinda of soupy. After I made it it's like the water evaporated and it was just meat and fideo
