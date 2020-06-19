Traditional Creamy Coleslaw

A traditional simple coleslaw recipe that's easy to make with creamy mayonnaise and horseradish dressing and a bag of ready-made coleslaw mix.

Recipe by JD. Bailey

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, sugar, rice wine vinegar, lemon juice, horseradish, onion powder, dry mustard, celery salt, salt, and black pepper in a large mixing bowl until sugar has dissolved.

  • Fold coleslaw mix into dressing until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 12.3mg; sodium 331.6mg. Full Nutrition
