Traditional Creamy Coleslaw
A traditional simple coleslaw recipe that's easy to make with creamy mayonnaise and horseradish dressing and a bag of ready-made coleslaw mix.
I loved the zip that this dressing has! A traditional, creamy coleslaw with a kick. Unfortunately, I wasn't paying attention to the ounces on my coleslaw mix (only 16 oz) so it was a bit heavy on the dressing, but otherwise fantastic. I will definitely be making this again.Read More
Way tooooooo much sugar.... "bag of coleslaw mix" If You are not able to chop cabbage and carrots, you should not do coleslaw...Read More
This coleslaw is delicious. The horseradish gives it an extra oomph. Not too runny but just creamy enough.
This recipe was perfect! Just like the old-fashioned coleslaw I grew up with. I didn't have horseradish on hand (alas!), but it was delicious anyway. I'm sure the horseradish would have made it even better. The ingredient portions were perfect, so that nothing overpowered the rest. Very creamy, and easy to make. This recipe is a keeper. I had two bowls for dinner, and I'm going to have another bowl for a snack tonight! By the way, be sure you get the jumbo 28 oz. size of coleslaw mix as called for in this recipe, rather than the standard 16 oz. size. (P.S. I like a hint of onion in my slaw, so I minced 2 Tbs. of onion and added that to the coleslaw mix.)
This was delicious! I didn't have quite enough horseradish so I added some French's horseradish mustard and just skipped the dry mustard. Like another reviewer, I like a bit of onion in my slaw so added some minced onion as well, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. It was a big hit at our "autumn picnic" at work! Next time I make it I will make sure to have enough horseradish on hand for even more zip! Do pay attention to how much slaw is in the package you use (since most aren't 28 oz.) or you will have way too much dressing. I always mix the dressing in one bowl and put the slaw in another and add til I get the consistency I want. Definitely my go to slaw now!
This was definitely a zippier coleslaw than we are used to, but, very tasty! We really liked the slight "heat" you get from the horseradish. It was a tad too tart for our taste. I will make again, but, add a little more sugar next time.
This recipe is a great, basic coleslaw recipe. I used apple cider vinegar because I like the flavor in coleslaw, and left out the horseradish because I knew there would be kids eating it. I made a triple batch (but only doubled the dressing amounts) for 40 people to pile up on top of pulled pork sandwiches. I was asked for the recipe by quite a few. My new go-to!
Really great! I have made several coleslaw recipes from this site, this is by far the best. I have made it exactly as it is written, and I have also made it as it is written +1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper and one teaspoon of poppyseeds. It is great both ways, but I think I prefer it with the extra heat and seeds. Either way, you cannot go wrong! Let it sit for a couple of hours before you eat it.
Used this recipe for the dressing only...dropped the horseradish for personal preference and used cider vinegar instead of rice...de-lish! And, this is coming from someone who is not a fan of coleslaw.
I used about a quarter of a large head of cabbage and one good sized carrot instead of a mix, which seemed perfect for the amount of dressing. I don't care for sweet cole slaw, so reduced sugar to 2 Tablespoons. I think it's one of the best slaws I've ever had. The horseradish really makes this awesome.
This is a great recipe (made better after I tweaked it for personal preferences). I halved everything (just in case we didn't like it ;-) ), I had extra hot horseradish and cut that back just a bit for dh since he's not a fan of it, added 1/8 tsp ground celery seed and 2 dashes of tabasco with everything else as written. I also added some diced onion to the slaw mix. Next time I will cut back a wee bit on the sugar for our liking. Served this on pulled pork sandwiches and had one serving left over that I finished off the next day with a steak. I will definantly be using this for all my slaw! Thank you!
BEST EVER!!!!!! This is the best recipe for slaw I have EVER seen in my life!!! YOU made my cookouts complete!! Thank you for sharing! It's the Prefect blend of sweet and sour! I did, however, use my processor to chop the cabbage more finely, but Amazing recipe!!
this is such a great recipe thanks so much for sharing my family and friends love it.....
I did exactly what the recipe called for and it came out great! I will definitely make it again
The truth is, I'm VERY picky about cole slaw. I rarely like the ones in the deli or supermarkets, but I love this recipe. It has the perfect balance for me - and my family. The dressing is divine and my kids noticed it right away, asking if I had made the dressing. It is worth the few minutes it takes to put it together.
I liked it. I didn't have horseradish, but put in everything else and it was good. It only took a few minutes to make, too..
I've made this several times and it's a favorite! I add extra horseradish but that's the only change. It really needs a least an hour or two in the frig for the flavors to mix fully
I didn't change anything and am giving this a 5 because it's a great coleslaw and don't want to ruin the high rating - BUT - I still love Taste of Home's Creamy Coleslaw (on this site) more. In my opinion you can't beat the creaminess in that one but I do love trying new recipes. I will have to make that next week to redeem myself since I did get comments that this was not as creamy as usual.
Very tasty coleslaw! I only had apple cider vinegar, but it was delicious anyway, plus I added chopped apples and chopped celery leaves. Went perfect with BBQ chicken sandwiches!
This coleslaw recipe was very easy and fast to make. I added celery and fennel seeds.
Excellent coleslaw topping. I made this for our family dinner night and everyone really enjoyed. I was a little hesitant about adding horseradish to the mixture but that is what made it so special. Infact, when I make it again, I will add a little more than the 1T. The only change I made to the recipe was to leave out the onion powder. Just don't care for the flavor it adds to a recipe. This is a keeper to use over and over again
Our favourite dressing for cole slaw now.
I make this coleslaw about every three weeks; I especially like it with fish tacos. I use half low fat mayo and half plain greek yogurt to decrease the fat content and add a little extra protein. I also halve the sugar and add about an inch of wasabi paste to kick up the heat a little more. Delicious!
even better the next day
My husband loves coleslaw, but is something of a coleslaw snob. The mixture has to be just right. All I had to do to this recipe was add a bit more sugar and it was a winner.
make half with a bag of slaw
The best coleslaw recipe ever!! I didn't change a thing!! Delicious as written!!! Not to mention a snap to make!!
Yummy! I just made this, and it is very good as it is, so it will probably only get better as it sits until dinner time. Luckily I read a few reviews before I tried it, or I might have made too much dressing, as my bag of coleslaw mix, like another reviewer's, was 16oz, not 28 as the original recipe specifies. I did the math, and cutting the ingredients by half was just shy of what I needed. Since I have found that sometimes coleslaw tends to "weep" and get a little soggy over time, what came out a smidge drier than I might have liked will probably be perfect in a few hours. I plan to make this dressing to keep on hand for regular green salads or maybe potato salads, too. It's that good. I've really been trying to cook with fewer bottle dressings and sauces, and I was able to make this with what I had on hand. Thanks for sharing! Update: I was correct in that you can start this salad with less dressing than you might think. When I went to put the leftovers away after our dinner portions, I poured probably a half a cup of watery liquid down the drain, and there was still a little of the liquid in the bottom of the container. Any more dressing, and it would have been positively soupy.
Made this recipe as-is, and it worked perfectly! Easy to execute, good ratios, great results.
Delicious- subbed apple cider vinegar and cut the sugar down a bit for our taste and it was perfect for us. I also only had a 16 oz bag instead of 28. Halving the dressing didn't make enough dressing for my taste so I upped it all a bit to make more and it was yummy! I like it with lots of creamy dressing, and the adjustments for tastes were easy to fiddle with and still great flavor. Don't think you can miss even if the proportions are off!
Absolutely delicious! More zip than typical coleslaw.
Made this to go with bbq pulled pork sandwiches. Much like the other reviews, the horseradish gives it a nice kick. The taste was approved by my family, and 98 year old grand father. It is also very easy to make in large quantities, I made enough for 20 people.
The best, my sister said I should sell it, because it is better than anything else she has had!
Excellent. Only changes I made was I added chopped parsley, cut sugar in half, cut vegetable oil, used mayonnaise and added pepper. Parsley added a nice touch. I didn’t add onion.
This was my first time making coleslaw and it was very good. I made it exactly as written, except I couldn't find 28 oz bags of coleslaw so I used two 16 oz bags and there was plenty of dressing. Will make it again! No more store bought!
A great change of pace from usual coleslaw. Made as directed except I had to sub cider vinegar for the rice wine vinegar. Made no difference.
I loved this recipe and so did my friends, now they want the recipe in fact. I added a heaping tbsp of horseradish to add a bit more of a zip and it was fine. I also used 4 cups of shredded slaw..the dressing can cover alot I found. Love it....
Very good recipe I added green onion and cucumber to give it a little more yum to the tum
It was a very good start although I did not use as much sugar, did not add the salt and doubled the pepper. More of a personal preference rather than a flaw in the recipe.
Mmmmm we liked this a lot. Didn't have horseradish but will add some next time. Still delicious.
Delicious! A nice and creamy, and a little bit tangy coleslaw! This will be my go-to from now on.
Wonderful recipe. I substituted agave for the sugar to make it more diabetic friendly.
Very good and easy. Will make it again.
Very good
darn good slaw
This is exactly what I was looking for, the horseradish gives it a nice little bite!
I had half a head of cabbage that needed to be used so thought this was a great idea. I cut the dressing in half because I figured I had close to 12-16oz of finely chopped cabbage. Turned out fantastic! I had no celery salt so I did add celery seed, and bit of finely cut celery(with extra tops) and shredded carrots red onion for color. Also I didn't have rice wine vinegar so just used white wine vinegar. I love the thickness of this version vs. the soupy ones that a lot of places serve. Thank you for sharing!
I thought it is very tasty.
I made this at my work for 40 employees , it’s delicious!
Delicious! I didn't have any horseradish so added a tad more of the dry mustard. I used my own vegetables: half head of finely chopped green cabbage, one grated carrot and about 1/4 cup diced red onion (to add color since I didn't have any red cabbage).
I made it and it was good but seem to be missing something. Will have to try again and add an ingredient or two.
Made as directed. Delicious!
Yes it was great!
Let me start off by saying, I don't even like coleslaw (I made this as a topper for a brioche pork sandwich I was making for my hubby). This recipe is AMAZING! I subbed the garlic, pepper, salt for equal parts of Paula dean house seasoning I had on hand and utilized a broccolini slaw mix- delish!
Yep, just like almost everyone, I made some substitutions. Miracle Whip instead of Mayo, yellow mustard instead of Mustard powder and Celery Seed instead of salt and omitted kosher salt. All I can say is WOW! If I'd had the other ingredients onhand, except for the mayo, I would have made it just as the recipe reads. What a tasty dressing. Serving it with chicken made with our Big Green Egg. Can't wait!
Made for people who do not normally like coleslaw and they loved it!
Everyone loved it!!
Was well loved at our cook out. I used pre shredded cole slaw mix.
I halved the sauce and added chopped fresh tomatoes! Absolutely wonderful slaw!
Husband says this dressing might taste good on fish :)
very good , added Dijon Mustart approximately 2 tablespoons, changed a few things, added a few things, as far as i was concerned too much Mayonnaise! that is why only the 4 stars. Too creamy
This is a great recipe. A couple of additions/modification was some finally chopped sweet onion (chopped fine enough so every bite had a tiny bit but not overpowering) and some bell pepper (any color that you have). I didn’t have celery salt so I used celery seed and just salted as needed. I also use Dijon mustard instead of dried mustard. The horseradish is a must. It is a family favorite.
Very good. I made it as written and we enjoyed it. Different in a good way. We'll make it again.
Tore it up on pulled pork sandwiches.
This is very yummy! Added some sunflower seeds, and it turned addicting.
Creamy and delicious coleslaw! I saw a reviewer mentioned it was too sweet. I did cut back a little on the sugar, and it was fine. I would even halve the amount of sugar. You really have to adjust the amounts of some ingredients to your own tastes. I wouldn't give the recipe a lower rating for that reason, either. Start by adding less and taste-test. Good recipe!
This was so good. I had never put horseradish in coleslaw before today. I bought a spiralizer last week and have been using it almost every day. Made short work of making the cabbage into shreds. I used celery seed instead of celery salt, so added a little extra salt. I will make this again.
Follow this recipe to the "T" and you can't go wrong. When done, taste and add more Cabbage or doll it up with other herbs or julienne veggies for your taste. It's a winner.
As a coleslaw lover, I was extremely pleased with this recipe - - so much so, that I made another batch the day after the first was eaten. I shred a small head of cabbage, omit the horseradish, use a few shakes of celery flakes, sub Lawry's instead of celery salt and use more rice wine vinegar than called for. I also shred a couple medium-sized carrots, as coleslaw isn't coleslaw without them, IMO. To me, it tastes pretty close to a certain famous chain's coleslaw, and that's a good thing! This will be my coleslaw recipe going forward.
Great flavor and so easy to make.
Amazing taste! I have been using this recipe for a few years and always get complements. Recently I started substituting apple vinegar and add any sweet firm apple pieces and cranraisens. Compliments go through the roof! Keeper!
Very good! I just used low fat mayo and celery seed I had no celery salt. No mustard either.
Just the way I love it. Somewhat sweet and very tangy. Didn’t have the vinegar so I used apple cider vinegar. Worked very well. Great recipe
I eyeballed the ingredients and scaled down to 4 servings. The horseradish definitely adds something to the recipe. I have always used horseradish in deviled eggs and potato salad but never thought to add it to cole slaw. Thanks for the recipe.
I had a bag of coleslaw and I chose this recipe cause i had all the ingredients and wouldn't take long to make. I used all the ingredients except I forgot the horseradish. The coleslaw still tasted great!! I did cut the ingredients in half as only had a 14 oz bag. Definitely will make this again WITH the horseradish his time!
Best slaw variation I ever tried. The horse radish added a needed tang that made this a great side with BBQ pork sandwiches.
My hubby is picky about his cole slaw and my cooking my I won 5 stars with this recipe! I omitted the horseradish, celery salt, and onion salt. I used white vinegar. I added about 1/8 cup of onion and used 1/2 head of cabbage, and thinly sliced 1 medium carrot. He absolutely loves it!
great recipe except I don't put that much sugar, 1 TBS ,I prefer a more savory sauce. I cut red and green cabbage also. no bag stuff for me.
So easy and will never buy store bought again, tangy too!
Love this recipe for creamy coleslaw. Absolutely amazing!
Lovely, I added a bit of dill and only had red wine vinegar, was awesome!
Love the flavor! Has a slight "bite". That, coupled with the crisp cabbage is so refreshing. I will use this again.
I love this classic coleslaw recipe, it tastes just like how my grandma made it. I cut the recipe in half because I had a smaller coleslaw mix(14 oz). I also omitted the mustard and horseradish because I don't like it.
I loved it. I had to adjust the ingredients because I made the 14oz bag of cole slaw. It came out great my fiancé and I enjoyed it.
Awesome recipe when made with vegan ingredients. Great as is, but add more horseradish for an even bigger kick. I shredded half a head of a medium large cabbage with about ¾ cup of matchstick carrots to equal the 28oz coleslaw mix. Perfect ratio of sauce to slaw. Love it; will be my new slaw go-to!
Absolutely ! Nice kick with the horseradish.
Delicious!!!!
Awesome!! Even my mom Loves it and she says she hates Horseradish. We did not tell her it is our secret ingredient! :)
He still thinks he eats no mayo... :)
Very good! I mixed up ingredients without horseradish and thought it tasted bland so I added horseradish and boom it made all the different. Thank you for posting this recipe:)
Loved this - didn't have rice vinegar, used white balsamic. Used celery seed instead of celery salt - didn't add any salt at all.
The horseradish added just the right amount of extra kick to this coleslaw. I substituted Splenda for sugar in this recipe to make it more diabetic-friendly and shredded my own cabbage and carrots rather than using a packaged coleslaw mix. The result was very tasty. Edited to add: This is my new favorite coleslaw recipe. I made it again tonight and added both red onions and red pepper to it. Yummy!
My go-to! I usually double the black pepper based on our family's preference. Wonderful!
This is excellent coleslaw. I use apple cider vinegar.
I really like the tangy taste of this cole slaw.
I substituted horseradish with cider vinegar as one of the reviewers suggested and it was very good. Creamy and tangy and seasoned well. I substituted 1/8 of the mayonnaise with Greek plain yogurt and still was very creamy yet ever so slightly less fattening.
Very tasty!!! I was a little nervous about the horseradish, but it was worth putting it in! The only coleslaw recipe I'll be using from now on.
Fantastic! Made a couple changes no Dry Mustard so I used a squeeze of Dijon. Instead of Rice Vinegar I used Apple Cider Vinegar and no horseradish. When I followed everything else I only need 1 16 oz package of Slaw and it was perfect Anyways.... Everyone loved this recipe!
