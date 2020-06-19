Traditional Creamy Coleslaw

Yummy! I just made this, and it is very good as it is, so it will probably only get better as it sits until dinner time. Luckily I read a few reviews before I tried it, or I might have made too much dressing, as my bag of coleslaw mix, like another reviewer's, was 16oz, not 28 as the original recipe specifies. I did the math, and cutting the ingredients by half was just shy of what I needed. Since I have found that sometimes coleslaw tends to "weep" and get a little soggy over time, what came out a smidge drier than I might have liked will probably be perfect in a few hours. I plan to make this dressing to keep on hand for regular green salads or maybe potato salads, too. It's that good. I've really been trying to cook with fewer bottle dressings and sauces, and I was able to make this with what I had on hand. Thanks for sharing! Update: I was correct in that you can start this salad with less dressing than you might think. When I went to put the leftovers away after our dinner portions, I poured probably a half a cup of watery liquid down the drain, and there was still a little of the liquid in the bottom of the container. Any more dressing, and it would have been positively soupy.