Tuna Pita Melt
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 393.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 28.4g 57 %
carbohydrates: 20.7g 7 %
dietary fiber: 1.4g 6 %
sugars: 1.4g
fat: 21.6g 33 %
saturated fat: 7.1g 36 %
cholesterol: 49.4mg 17 %
vitamin a iu: 373.9IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 16.1mg 124 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 24 %
vitamin c: 1.1mg 2 %
folate: 40.2mcg 10 %
calcium: 273.5mg 27 %
iron: 2.4mg 13 %
magnesium: 41.9mg 15 %
potassium: 264.5mg 7 %
sodium: 482.2mg 19 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 194.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved