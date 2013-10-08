Tuna Pita Melt

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A great twist to a tuna melt sandwich!

By hannah

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 sandwich
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Lightly toast pita bread.

    Advertisement

  • Break tuna chunks into small pieces in a bowl; stir in pickle, mayonnaise, olive oil, garlic powder, and rosemary until evenly blended.

  • Place Swiss cheese into the pocket of the toasted pita bread and spoon in tuna mixture.

  • Heat pita sandwich in the microwave on a microwave-safe dish until cheese is melted, 15 to 20 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 49.4mg; sodium 482.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

pomplemousse
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2013
Not bad. I didn't have pockets in my pita so I just made it an open faced sandwich and toasted it all at the end since I prefer not to melt cheese in the microwave. Since the recipe is just for one and I decided I wanted tuna salad for later I basically quadrupled this recipe. I like the addition of rosemary but am on the fence about the olive oil--not sure I'm a fan but I'm glad I tried it as is. I have never tried tuna salad with olive oil. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
pomplemousse
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2013
Not bad. I didn't have pockets in my pita so I just made it an open faced sandwich and toasted it all at the end since I prefer not to melt cheese in the microwave. Since the recipe is just for one and I decided I wanted tuna salad for later I basically quadrupled this recipe. I like the addition of rosemary but am on the fence about the olive oil--not sure I'm a fan but I'm glad I tried it as is. I have never tried tuna salad with olive oil. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
tonnie
Rating: 4 stars
07/18/2017
Turned out great! The only change I made was that I put it in the oven instead of the microwave. I preferred to be golden brown and crispy. Read More
lilacdreams
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2015
Awesomely tasty and so easy! I had small pitas (6 in.) so it actually made 2 servings. I also used some lettuce as garnish. Will definitely make again! Read More
Advertisement
misstoni
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2014
I would agree. Next time I would skip olive oil and just go with mayo. I did like the rosemary. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022