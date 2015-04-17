Lime Mayo

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Great dressing for pulled pork wraps!

By Jake176

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir mayonnaise, red onion, lime juice, garlic, and lime zest together in a bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold, about 30 minutes.

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 8g; cholesterol 8.4mg; sodium 162.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2013
WOOT WOOT - Perfect for an artichoke dip. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jason
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2013
Perfect. But I made the mayo from scratch. Fresh squeezed lime juice fit the bill perfectly. pre-minced garlic? (Yeah right) I have to hand it to you...the proportions were dead on. The red onion: perfect. Read More
prilla
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2014
This is a great recipe! I don't care for raw onions in most cases so I initially left that out and eventually subbed in a small dash of chili powder when I realized it needed a little more kick. Not a perfect replacement but it did the trick for me! Read More
