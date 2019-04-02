Mushroom Cream Gravy Sauce

4.6
38 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

An ambrosial sauce that is irresistible! This is excellent atop smashed potatoes or as a sauce for long, flat pasta. Adjust seasonings for a variety of complex flavors! Common substitutions include paprika and cayenne in lieu of the Italian herbs used here!

Recipe by Amber D Marcu

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat butter in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat until foamy; cook and stir shallots and garlic in the melted butter for 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and rosemary; stir to coat, 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • Pour 1/4 cup white wine into mushroom mixture; cook and stir until mushrooms are golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high; add cream and 2 tablespoons white wine. Cook and stir until gravy is creamy and thick, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 69.9mg; sodium 118.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/28/2022