Mushroom Cream Gravy Sauce

An ambrosial sauce that is irresistible! This is excellent atop smashed potatoes or as a sauce for long, flat pasta. Adjust seasonings for a variety of complex flavors! Common substitutions include paprika and cayenne in lieu of the Italian herbs used here!
This is good, it's just needs more time to cook down to a sauce consistency. It'll take more like 15 minutes rather than 5, so just give it some time, rather adding a roux affecting the delicate flavor of the creamy sauce. I made this and put in a double boiler on simmer to wait for the meat to cook. I did add a splash of sherry, but otherwise followed the ingredient listing. Forgot to add the parmesan, but it was good even without it.
As written this sauce is too lose for me (you could cook much longer to reduce the cream, but I prefer a roux), and too much rosemary (I reduced to one teaspoon of fresh so it wasn't like a pine branch), also needed other adjustments and additions to make a really good sauce. Add flour equal to butter after sautéing vegies to make a roux, add one cup rich beef broth then heavy cream and wine, simmer till thickened and serve.
I make this as a base for a gluten free green bean casserole, and it never fails to delight. I add just a little sage into it when I make it, but that's just a personal preference. I also fry onions in olive oil to top off the green bean casserole. This recipe is one of my all time favorite finds on allrecipies.
I didn't have heavy cream or white wine or shallots. lol So, I used a yellow onion instead. I did use a Hungarian Green duck wine. For the cream, I used a combo of whole milk, yogurt and 1 tblsp cornstarch (thickening agent). I needed to use more pepper than usual, to counter-act the sweetness from the Green Duck, as well as a 1/2 tsp of roasted garlic. After adding the milk/yogurt, I turned it down to med-low after it started to boil at medium high, so it wouldn't scorch. I let it simmer for about 10 minutes and it has a nice, rich consistency.
Excellent recipe, didn't have heavy cream so I used half n half. I also decreased the garlic to 1/2 clove fresh minced rosemary to about 1/2-1 tsp. I did have to let it simmer about 10 min or so in order to thicken.
6 out of 6 family members ate this tonight so I consider that a great success! I did double it since we were having it atop pasta rather than meat or potatooes. It definitely needs much more than 5 minutes to cook down and in the end I added a little cornstarch to thicken it. I didn't have any fettuccine on hand, so I opted for bow tie and it made for a good substitute.
This was fabulous! Since we're not gluten-free, I added a few tablespoons of flour after the mushrooms, and that helped thicken it beautifully. I also added half a cup of beef-broth (hot water with a vegetarian beef broth bullion) after the wine. I served the sauce over mushroom cheese tortellini with a sprinkling of grated cheese and my daughter proclaimed it restaurant-worthy.
This should be called "OMG Sauce" - my husband actually found this recipe and made it first. WOW, blew me away! We had it with a yummy steak. I have raved about this recipe to others. One thing I would warn about it using dry herb at the correct ratio when NOT using fresh. I enjoyed the strong rosemary flavor when my hubby made this, but using dried rosemary he should have used 1 teaspoon instead of 1 tablespoon. Hope you give this a try!
My husband is gluten intolerant, so I was looking for a sauce to use in a gluten-free Thanksgiving green bean casserole. This was perfect. I used it once for Thanksgiving dinner and am now using it again in a similar dish, but I am adding leftover turkey to make a complete meal. I briefly steamed fresh green beans, added the mushroom sauce with leftover cooked turkey, and then topped it with lightly fried onions. I'll bake it in the oven tomorrow until the onions are crispy. Can't wait! This is a very versatile and tasty sauce.
I ended up adding a teaspoon of beef base to this recipe and it really made all the difference, otherwise I think it may have been a little bland. It thickened up perfectly, so not sure why others had issues.
I use this sauce for everything. As a pasta sauce, over chicken, on mashed potatoes. So delicious. The only thing I do differently is use extra garlic in place of shallots because I can never find them. and since the parmesan is optional, I don't use it.
I was looking for a mushroom sauce to do a deconstructed green bean casserole for Thanksgiving. I was skeptical, but this was great. Enjoyed by all, including my son who does not like mushrooms. I roasted green beans and red onions and topped with this gravy - so much better than the standard dish.
I use this recipe often. Its does take more time to cook down or just add a little flour the the mushrooms before the wine, that works also. Its also good with a spoon of mascarpone added to it! Delicious over any steak!
I made this sauce tonight and it was absolutely delicious! I tried to follow the recipe as best I could, but I had no shallots so I used onions. I also used 1/2 tsp of dried rosemary as I didn't have fresh. I also didn't have cream or half and half so I used 2% milk and cooked it a little longer until it reduced. I will definitely use this again and again. My next try will be for a pasta dish.
I followed the recipe exactly as is and it was awesome. Poured the sauce over pork chops. Some other reviewers said to heat it for 15 minutes but i disagree.. At med-high after u stir in the heavy cream, 5minutes gives it the perfect consistency.
Incredible! Served over grilled pork chops. Yum! And pretty easy! Only change was one shallot vs cuz I’m not a big fan of shallots and wanted to enjoy the other flavors of this sauce - like the rosemary! I also needed to simmer on med-low heat for closer to 10-12 min to get the sauce to thicken before adding the Parmesan but it worked out since I wanted my chops to rest a bit before plating. 5 star recipe Amber!! So glad I have it now too. Thank you!
Amazing recipe! I used this as a cream sauce for my mushroom ravioli. I only used a few tablespoons of wine and the rest subbed with vegetable broth. Used little more parmesan than recipe asked for. This is high end restaurant quality delicious!
Absolutely love this recipe exactly as written! The consistency and flavor is fabulous. I’ve been looking for a gluten free cream of mushroom recipe for quite some time. I’ve found it in this one so now I can stop looking.
