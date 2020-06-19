Mocha Coffee Cooler

This is so wonderful on a hot summer day (or any time of year, for that matter). You can have your favorite coffee taste in a refreshing cooler. And it's easy to change a little bit to accommodate your favorite flavors, like by using flavored coffee creamers, or different types of coffee. I like it because, unlike other recipes, it's dairy-free. It may have some unusual ingredients, but trust me, they're necessary to make it all bond together and have the great cooler texture.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour coffee into a blender and add creamer, sugar, cocoa, vanilla extract, and ice. Pour vegetable oil over ice cubes and spray cooking spray into blender. Blend until smooth, about 1 1/2 minutes.

Cook's Note:

We sometimes like to add crushed candy canes or Starlight mints near the end of the blending. The mint flavor is fabulous! You can also try substituting almond extract for the vanilla to have an amaretto cooler. Or add cinnamon for a Viennese treat. There's so many ways to change it up and make your own specialty!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 20.2g; sodium 71.8mg. Full Nutrition
