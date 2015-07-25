Balsamic Goat Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: 4.43 stars
100 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 67
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 3

I made this up and my husband and kids loved it!

By Amber Maechler

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir shallot until translucent, about 5 minutes. Pour balsamic vinegar into skillet and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until balsamic vinegar mixture is reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Stir often.

  • Cut chicken breasts from one side through the middle horizontally to within one-half inch of the other side. Open the two sides and spread them out like an open book.

  • Spread half the goat cheese onto one half of each chicken breast and drizzle 1/3 of the reduced balsamic vinegar mixture over the goat cheese. Close the chicken breasts over the goat cheese and secure with toothpicks. Arrange chicken into a baking dish. Drizzle with remaining 1/3 of the balsamic reduction.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the chicken is no longer pink inside, the filling is hot, and the juices run clear, 30 to 35 minutes. An instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the center of a filled breast should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

You can also add sautéed mushrooms if you like them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 83.2mg; sodium 229.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (92)

Most helpful positive review

Cabinluvn
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2013
Wow...this was FANTASTIC! Te only thing I did differently was to add some sundried tomatoes on top of the goat cheese before I folded the breast closed. If you added mushrooms, I think it would be an easy copycat of Carrabbas stuffed chicken breast Read More
(37)

Most helpful critical review

BeepBeepB0p
Rating: 2 stars
08/13/2014
30 minutes in the oven turned them to leather. Needed like 20 minutes tops. I also found the balsamic reduction to be a bit overpowering. Read More
(4)
Cabinluvn
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2013
Wow...this was FANTASTIC! Te only thing I did differently was to add some sundried tomatoes on top of the goat cheese before I folded the breast closed. If you added mushrooms, I think it would be an easy copycat of Carrabbas stuffed chicken breast Read More
(37)
Dana Levy
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2016
My family loves this recipe! I do make some changes. I add mushrooms(rough chopped about 4 ounces fresh button), garlic (about 1 clover per breast) and sundried tomatoes (about 1 tablespoon for 3 breasts) to it. I also add a tablespoon of honey to the balsamic vinegar as it reduces. Sprinkle fresh parsley on top. I serve it with roasted vegetables and mashed potatoes for a meal that even my extremely picky daughter loves. Read More
(26)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/24/2013
Two things about this recipe: you need to love balsamic and goat cheese because they dominate equally. I reduced the balsamic to a sweet syrupy consistency which was decadently rich. My chicken breast was HUMONGOUS, so I pounded it out a little, spread the goat cheese on it, drizzled some balsamic, and then rolled the chicken breast which made for a really nice presentation when sliced. I think the goat cheese filling was longing for some other ingredients, so I will try that the next time. Sauteed some mushrooms and topped the chicken breasts when serving. We liked this, but I think it needs a little tweaking (but not much) to reach 5 stars. Read More
(18)
Quarter_32
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2016
Wow, this was so fast and so good. I pounded out the chicken breasts and spread on the goat cheese. Used finely chopped onions and a couple of tablespoons of honey in the balsamic reduction. Used 1/2 cup of balsamic and did not reduce it too far, kept it thin and brushed it on the inside of the breast over the goat cheese. Rolled it up and skewered it, dusted the outside of the breast with seasoning salt. 22 minutes at 350 in a convection oven. Read More
(10)
Cynda Baker
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2013
Great flavor and easy to make. But if you don't like balsamic vinegar don't bother. Read More
(10)
LBI215
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2014
This was a really good recipe! I made it exactly except for the shallots (used an onion instead) and it was delicious. I have to say if the vinegar flavor is too strong you are probably not reducing it slowly enough or long enough. It does have a great flavor. Read More
(9)
LAM
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2014
I added fresh basil to the cheese stuffing, added chicken broth and brown sugar to the balsamic reduction. Incredibly good! Read More
(9)
BeepBeepB0p
Rating: 2 stars
08/13/2014
30 minutes in the oven turned them to leather. Needed like 20 minutes tops. I also found the balsamic reduction to be a bit overpowering. Read More
(4)
Rbphillips84
Rating: 4 stars
03/29/2014
I used onions instead of shallots added mushrooms to the stuffing mixture and seasoned the chicken with garlic salt and Italian seasoning!!! Turned out great! Read More
(4)
