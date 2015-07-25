Balsamic Goat Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Wow...this was FANTASTIC! Te only thing I did differently was to add some sundried tomatoes on top of the goat cheese before I folded the breast closed. If you added mushrooms, I think it would be an easy copycat of Carrabbas stuffed chicken breast
My family loves this recipe! I do make some changes. I add mushrooms(rough chopped about 4 ounces fresh button), garlic (about 1 clover per breast) and sundried tomatoes (about 1 tablespoon for 3 breasts) to it. I also add a tablespoon of honey to the balsamic vinegar as it reduces. Sprinkle fresh parsley on top. I serve it with roasted vegetables and mashed potatoes for a meal that even my extremely picky daughter loves.
Two things about this recipe: you need to love balsamic and goat cheese because they dominate equally. I reduced the balsamic to a sweet syrupy consistency which was decadently rich. My chicken breast was HUMONGOUS, so I pounded it out a little, spread the goat cheese on it, drizzled some balsamic, and then rolled the chicken breast which made for a really nice presentation when sliced. I think the goat cheese filling was longing for some other ingredients, so I will try that the next time. Sauteed some mushrooms and topped the chicken breasts when serving. We liked this, but I think it needs a little tweaking (but not much) to reach 5 stars.
Wow, this was so fast and so good. I pounded out the chicken breasts and spread on the goat cheese. Used finely chopped onions and a couple of tablespoons of honey in the balsamic reduction. Used 1/2 cup of balsamic and did not reduce it too far, kept it thin and brushed it on the inside of the breast over the goat cheese. Rolled it up and skewered it, dusted the outside of the breast with seasoning salt. 22 minutes at 350 in a convection oven.
Great flavor and easy to make. But if you don't like balsamic vinegar don't bother.
This was a really good recipe! I made it exactly except for the shallots (used an onion instead) and it was delicious. I have to say if the vinegar flavor is too strong you are probably not reducing it slowly enough or long enough. It does have a great flavor.
I added fresh basil to the cheese stuffing, added chicken broth and brown sugar to the balsamic reduction. Incredibly good!
30 minutes in the oven turned them to leather. Needed like 20 minutes tops. I also found the balsamic reduction to be a bit overpowering.
I used onions instead of shallots added mushrooms to the stuffing mixture and seasoned the chicken with garlic salt and Italian seasoning!!! Turned out great!