My daughter has been scheduled to deliver a boy in the next two days. She had asked me to make "lactation cookies" for her. Being ignorant of what they were (my experience with lactation was you gave birth, and you started nursing!) I did some research. This recipe looked the most promising. I researched Brewers yeast brands and settled on the Bluebonnet brand, which seemed to impart the least flavor to baked goods, according to reviews. Got some flax meal and I was in business. Finally, a use for the jar of wheat germ that has been languishing in the bowels of the fridge for heaven-knows-how long. I made the dough as directed, and divided in half. Made half exactly as written, but to the other half I added about 3/4 tsp cinnamon, a dash of cloves and 1/2 cup raisins. Both are excellent! They are soft and chewy, and taste like some of the best oatmeal raisin and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies you ever had. There was no trace of bitterness (be sure to seek out the Bluebonnet brand because bitterness seemed to be a recurring theme when reading reviews of many recipes online,) no bizarre flavors, even when warm. They're just a great, hearty cookie-jar cookie, simple, uncomplicated and satisfying. The kind that begs to accompany a cold glass of milk or a cup of tea. The whole family will love them. These are going into her freezer so my daughter can have them as often as she likes or needs. I'm sure the wholesome ingredients will help her and the new grandson get off to a great