These lactation cookies are great for breastfeeding mothers. They are moist and super yummy and they help boost and/or maintain milk supply. And yes, husbands can eat them too! I have to hide these from my hubby when I make them. The brewer's yeast, wheat germ, flax seeds, and whole oats are why these cookies help with milk supply for lactating moms. Don't skip those ingredients!

By kfwarden

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix flaxseed meal with water in a small bowl and let soak for 5 minutes.

  • Beat butter, white sugar, and brown sugar together in a large mixing bowl until creamy. Add egg yolks and vanilla extract; beat to incorporate. Stir in flaxseed mixture.

  • Mix flour, brewer's yeast, wheat germ, baking soda, salt, and cream of tartar, in a separate bowl.

  • Add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir until just combined. Fold in oats and chocolate chips.

  • Roll dough into walnut-sized balls and place 2 inches apart onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 1 minute before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 30.6mg; sodium 107.4mg. Full Nutrition
