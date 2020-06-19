These lactation cookies are great for breastfeeding mothers. They are moist and super yummy and they help boost and/or maintain milk supply. And yes, husbands can eat them too! I have to hide these from my hubby when I make them. The brewer's yeast, wheat germ, flax seeds, and whole oats are why these cookies help with milk supply for lactating moms. Don't skip those ingredients!
I usually follow a recipe per the recipe whenever it's my first time making it, this recipe being no exception, and really enjoyed the cookies. The second time I made some modifications that made it a bit healthier, but not necessarily less calories. Doubled the wheat germ Used half coconut oil, half butter Added 1 tsp cinnamon Added 1/2 cup coconut flakes (no sugar) Exchanged 3/4 cup sugar for apple sauce The final product: a much softer (10min bake time), less sugar, but still sweet cookie. Also to note, I used beet brewer's yeast, which did not make the cookies bitter. We love this recipe more now! I can also see adding or exchanging the chocolate for walnuts... Yum!
These were okay. The first bite was good, but the aftertaste was kind of bitter. It may be because I know what brewer's yeast taste like on it's own (gross) but I think I'll have to jazz these up quite a bit in order to like them. My husband thought they were pretty good though (although he noticed the aftertaste too.)
These cookies are amazing as far as cookies are concerned! Then add the fact that they help me feed my baby! I couldn't ask for more. I've made it exactly as the recipe says and I liked them a lot. The next time I used coconut oil instead of butter (1:1), accidentally confused the sugar measurements, and used craisins instead. The coconut oil seems to keep the cookies moist longer and the taste doesn't seem to be affected. It seems to be a recipe that is easy to play with, which I love! :)
Really good. I used high quality de-bittered brewer's yeast and followed the recipe as listed, but added a few more chocolate chips (the bag was just over 1 cup of chips). The cookies tasted like non-healthy cookies and it will be hard to limit myself to just 1 or 2 a day! edit-This time I added 1 tsp Cinnamon and that really kicked up the flavor. Yum.
Made these for my wife today, she said they were surprisingly yummy! I did substitute the cream of tartar for baking powder and they turned out just fine. We will see if they help her supply.
I followed the recipe the first time and they were delicious. But, since I really don't have time to actually bake the cookies, I now modify the recipe so I can just freeze the dough and eat them that way! I substituted coconut oil for the butter and used 2Tbs chia seeds mixed with 6Tbs water in place of the egg yolks. They turned out fabulous! Now I don't have to worry about eating the raw dough. Get some vegan chocolate and you've got some vegan lactation cookies :)
Made these and they are seriously very very good. I made them for lactation assistance and thought to hide them but my husband found them and ate most of them. They are now my favorite oatmeal cookie recipe in general (and I have quite a few around). Left out the wheat germ and brewers yeast because I didn't have time to go find some and the grocer didn't have any. Did not have to modify the recipe to accommodate for this.
I loved this recipe! It was so easy and delicious. I used white chocolate chops instead and they were amazing! I saw a milk supply increase within 2-3 hours! The hardest thing about this recipe... Was finding the ingredients.
So I made these cookies several times before I tweaked them and they were super good as is. I recently had a baby and he is EBF so I wanted something to snack on that would also help my milk supply. I don't have a lot of time to bake several batches of cookies so I make brownies instead. I used 1/2 cup of butter and 1/2 cup of oil( I use vegetable oil but it doesn't matter what kind), instead of three egg yolks I used two eggs. Also for anyone who does not know this if you don't have cream of tartar you can use baking powder instead and the end result is the same. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30-40 minutes. So delicious!
WOW, this recipe is simply perfect & amazing! I noticed a difference within an hour after eating them. I added about a 1/2 oz more brewers yeast than recommended and added a little more sugar to level out the taste. Did not have the cream of tartar to use. Left out the chocolate chips as well. In addition, I also consume the raw dough from this recipe as well. Seems to be twice as effective than the cookies. Just a tip for those moms whose supply is extremely low. Still drink the Mother's Milk Tea just for extra extra extra boost ;)
I made a batch but mine were really wet, is there anything I can do to make them less wet so they dont become too thin and burn?
I followed it almost exactly as listed above. The only difference is that I added cinnamon. They came out delicious!! My husband eats as many of them as me! I should also add that I have seen a boost in my milk supply eating 3-4 a day.
I made this as written the 1st time & it was great. This time, I used coconut oil instead of butter & 1 1/2cup of brown sugar & omitted the white sugar. I doubled the amount of flax (omitted water), brewers yeast & wheat germ & added walnuts. These were awesome & I love that I can make the recipe however I like best. Delicious cookies!!
Great for boosting supply! Try to get brewers' yeast that says "mild flavor" or something similar; that will cut down on the possible tangy/bitter taste - which I didn't notice at all. I skipped the chocolate chips and used shredded coconut instead. I also subbed 1/4 C coconut oil for 1/4 C of the butter. They came out tasting like macaroons. YUM. The coconut substitution was mostly to keep my husband out of them. Worked great. You could also use pretty much anything you'd like - nuts, raisins, dried fruit - it would all work fabulously. If your dough comes out a little sticky, toss some more flour or oats in there. These cookies also freeze really well, so might as well make a double or triple batch and be set for a while. :)
I made it the first time exactly according to directions and they tasted great, but the texture was a bit denser than I prefer. Since then, I put in two whole eggs instead of the three egg yolks, bake the cookies for 10 minutes at 375 degrees, and they come out fluffy and soft, just the way I like them.
Amazing! I used coconut oil instead of butter which makes it a whole lot better! I also put coconut flakes and after the dough is formed I roll them into balls flatten them out and put a little Nutella in the middle and close it up and roll them back into a ball and BAM! Deliciousness!!!!!
Excellent...I was hesitant because the batter smelled bad. I did add shredded sweetened coconut to the batter. good! I just ate 2 cookies...lets see if they work! Update: I've had lots of these cookies overnight. My milk supply has increased slightly, however my milk supply has been increasing daily so I'm not convinced it's solely because of these cookies. I have a hospital grade pump. On Tuesday, I was averaging 20 ML's every 3 hours, on Wednesday I was averaging 30 ML's every 3 hours, Today, I got 60 ML in one sitting (but it was because I had waited 5 hours in between pumping) and the rest averaged to about 35 ML's. I'll keep eating the cookies and seeing if they help... For now, I think they are a huge waste of calories...
Did some of the things others suggested. Substituted half of the butter with coconut oil, added walnuts, baking powder instead of tartar, and added cinnamon. Used the mild brewers yeast and you can't taste it at all! Happy lactating!
Super yummy, just made them, just tasted them. I didn't have wheat germ so that got removed from the recipe, I tripled the flax seed meal, doubled the brewers yeast, and added half a cut of oats. I used half a cup of regular semi sweet chocolate chips, and half a cup of mini semi sweet chocolate chips. So far they are light and moist out of the oven.
I've made these so much I memorized the recipe. I've tried them with coconut flakes instead of oatmeal. Turned out well. Today I tried them with shredded cocounut flakes and they turned out toasty and extra crunchy.. They've helped my supply so much. Still EBF my 8 month old.
I tried this after several other lactation cookie recipes. The cookies don't taste as good, but I produce more milk, which is what I really care about. Most recipes I tried had only a couple of tablespoons of brewer's yeast, this one has 1/4 cup. Also, I live at 6500 ft elevation and these cookies turned out fine without making any changes to the recipe. This is now my favorite lactation cookie recipe.
Cookies are fantastic! Like another member, I added a TBSP of cinnamon, but other than that I made them exactly as the recipe called for. And they are GREAT. I love them and so does the hubby and my 2 year old. Only down side is, they may not last long...
This recipe was sooo good. This is the first time I made lactation cookies, I was looking for something to make instead of drinking mamma milk tea all the time. I did half a recipe to try it out and instead of chocolate chips I used dried fruit mix (cranberries, oranges and cherries). It came out great.
These cookies are delicious! I made them with some modifications...I used 1/2 C. Sugar in the raw, 1/2 C. Brown sugar and 1/2 C. Honey for my sugars. Added 1/4 C. Peanut butter (to get some healthy fat in there). Used 1 C. Whole wheat flour (to make them a little healthier) and 1 C. White flour. And added 1tsp. Cinnamon and 1/4 tsp cloves. Turned out delicious!! And no bitter aftertaste!
this recipe is delicious! I omitted the chocolate chips and added 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder to the butter/sugar mixture. these cookies do boost my milk supply as long as I'm also drinking enough water. I can't get enough of these!
Seriously looove this recipe!! Quadrupled my milk supply an went from a little over 2 oz to 12 oz In one pumping session. Excellent! I added a little more flax than asked for in the recipe. They also taste great. I had to hide them from my three year old
Delicious cookies, and they did the trick! I also had my young stepdaughters help me make them (they were more than happy because the cookies would help me fed their little sister), and, other than an electric mixer incident, it was a pretty kid-friendly recipe too!
These cookies were so delicious. My 5 year old and 16 year old helped because my 8th month old needed to nurse. Great cooking project for the family. I added a pinch of cinnamon per the review but followed the rest of the recipe as stated. Also my milk supply increased . I will definitely make these again.
These are delicious! I added a little extra sugar on my second batch and they were even better. The best part is that they work really well increasing milk supply. I'm feeding twin boys so I'll take all the help I can get!
These were good, but 2nd time I made them I did however make a few changes to this recipe I replaced half the butter with coconut oil, only used half cup of chocolate chips then added half cup of almonds and 1/4 cup sweetened coconut flakes, I used milled flax seed and used wheat flour instead of white flour. Turned out like an almond joy cookie. I liked the modifications much better! I'll try to find the lactation granola bars recipe and post it, they were much better than any cookie I've ate.
I am a working mom and have an EBF eight month old and my milk supply dropped significantly around 4 months. Whenever I need an extra cushion for a baby sitter or to try to build my freezer stash I make these cookies. I pump 3x per day at work and BF when I am with the baby. I usually pump approx 15oz a day, these cookies give me an extra 5-10oz per week. They are very easy to make and tasty!
These really did the job at boosting my supply, although I was a little skeptical. I skipped the cream of tartar since I didn't have on hand and taste fine. I made 1/2 batch and froze the rest since it made a ton of batter. Hopefully the ingredients will still work once thawed.
I am thrilled with the results after making these. I had a notable increase in supply during my work pumping sessions, about an oz increase a session! I did make some substitutions, half coconut oil half butter, steel cut oats, and macadamia nuts and dried cherries instead of chocolate chips. The taste is great considering some of the ingredients, there is a distinct aftertaste but that is pretty unavoidable when using brewer's yeast. I'm making these again today and giving them out to every BF mom I know!
Great tasting I did make small changes but did not change the recipe measurements. Added cinnamon and did half margarine half coconut oil. Cookies came out soft and yummy. Not sure about the increase in milk thing but very yummy cookies :) . I solgar brewer's yeat from amazon. I read to make sure to get debittered yeast or cookies will be nasty
These are yummy and an almost healthy take on cookies. I tweaked it a bit as per suggestions from other reviewers. I used half butter and half coconut oil and used whole eggs rather than separating. Helped boost my milk supply a bit but mostly a good excuse to eat cookies :). Will make again for myself and for friends who are breastfeeding.
Well these cookies would be good but they taste like bitter beer. It must be my yeast even though the package said it was de-bittered. They are awful I can't even eat them. I'll have to add a ton more sugar or eliminate the yeast all together if I make these again - too bad because everything else about the cookie was good. They were soft and chewy and full of good ingredients.
5 stars as is. But I've done a few changes for other batches. 2nd batch I added 1/2 c walnuts for a bit of a crunch. 3rd batch I added 1c peanut butter and 1/2 cup walnuts. All batches were delicious. Not sure if it increased my milk but baby is still growing big.
These cookies are so good & contain lots of great ingredients to get a mama's milk supply up. I added Craisins & I also substituted active dry yeast because I couldn't find brewer's yeast. Calculated the ratio & used 1/8 cup of the active dry yeast.
I made these simply as a supplement to boost my milk sipply. I'm trying to lose the baby weight so I took out most of the fat and sugar. Instead of butter I used 1/2 cup coconut oil and 1/2 cup butter substitute. Instead of all that sugar I used 1 cup of honey. I also added 1/2 cup applesauce and almost a tbls cinnimon. I sprinkled the tops with pecan pieces, they are actually yummy! You may need milk with them.
Cookies tasted good. I added almond's and chia seeds for an extra boost, as well as doubled the brewers yeast and flax. Took and split it into separate batches so I could have different flavors. Coconut, chocolate chip, cinnamon, and peanut butter. It's been over 10 hrs and no milk boost yet but there's still time.
This was my first time trying the cookies and they turned out great. The only modification I made was using half cup butter and half cup coconut oil. Everything else was used as instructed. I just finished baking them and I've already eaten 5 lol.
I am not a cooking loving person but I had to try these to increase milk supply. My lactation consultant suggested me to try these. I made few changes- 1. Only used 1 cup brown sugar, omitted white. 2. Instead of chocolate chips,used blueberries. 3. Didn't have cream of tartar,so used baking powder as suggested by other reviewers. 4. Doubled the flaxseed for added benefit. Also I couldn't find flaxseed meal. So bought whole seeds, ground them at home and dry roasted it in pan for 5-10 min. This takes away the bitterness of flaxseed and gives better taste. 5. Added walnuts. The result was awesome. Yummy cookies and sugar is enough to my taste. I like it mild. Blueberries and walnuts give a great flavor . My husband loves it too. This is healthy option for anyone ,if you are ok to compromise the butter though. I want to try substitute it with oil, maybe next time. I will have to wait and see its effect on lactation though.
I don't use the wheat germ or cream of tartar but these turn out great! I like that they call for a lot of brewers yeast - some other recipes only use 2-4 tbsp. I use mini chocolate chips (1/2 c) and peanut butter chips (1/2 c) to mix it up. I cook them 12 minutes and they are perfect! I use a mini ice cream scoop to make symmetrical balls of dough.
Made these for the very first time and it turned out delicious! Both hubby and my 3yr old loved it. I substituted the butter for coconut oil and used 2 tsp of vanilla extract, cut down on chocolate chips and added raisins. Brewers yeast was hard to find so I got it on Amazon. Definitely making them again!
This recipe is awesome whether or not you are lactating (though the ingredients are pricey)! I can't keep my husband out of them whenever I make them, he thinks they are the best chocolate chip cookies ever! With no modifications, this recipe is still a 5-star! I did the following just because I had the ingredients on hand to tinker with. The first modifications I did were to sub 1/2 the white sugar with applesauce, add 1 tsp cinnamon, replaced 1/4 C flour with wheat bran (I accidentally ordered it when shopping for wheat germ), doubled wheat germ, used 1/2 C butter and 1/2 C coconut oil. The result was ok but the cookies were too moist for my liking (we still ate them all up since they tasted great). The next time I made them, I reduced white sugar to 1/2 C, did NOT use applesauce, doubled wheat germ, subbed 1/4 C of flour for wheat bran, used 1/2 C butter, 1/2 C coconut oil, intended to add cinnamon but forgot, and added chopped pecans in addition to chocolate chips. I used a 1/4 C measuring spoon to scoop the batter onto my parchment paper lined airbake sheet. I left them in about 13 minutes. The result was AMAZING!!! Crispy on the outside and moist on the inside! Next time I will make the same modifications except I will use dark chocolate chips. These cookies are 1000X better than the 10 for $22 lactation cookies sold at Buy Buy Baby which taste weird and were like bricks! So glad I decided to make these--thanks so much for the recipe, kfwarden!
Made these per recipe one time, they were pretty good but the batter was a little dry and the oats didnt mix in fully. Second time around I had run out of butter so I had to improvise. They turned out DELICIOUS with my variations. The changes I made were: *Replace butter with coconut oil 1:1 *Add 1 full egg *1/2 cup shredded coconut (the oil smelled so good I couldn't help myself The coconut cut the brewers yeast/wheat germ taste. Try it for yourself :) Youll love them.
Amazing cookies and especially good considering they help with milk production. Added cinnamon (1 tbsp). Husband and kids enjoyed as well. I could not taste the milk enhancing ingredients at all. Will be making again as think they helped me (currently at 10 days post partum).
I did my best but I couldn't get brewer's yeast, so I subbed with active yeast. I also used whole wheat flour and dark chocolate chips, they were DELICIOUS! I haven't noticed an increase in milk yet, but my supply is extremely low so it may take more time.
I really liked this recipe, but I felt that the oats could be reduced in quantity. When incorporating the dry ingredients and the oats, I got a good work out from it, it's very hard to get the ingredients to mix properly. I added half a cup of walnuts for a boost in flavor.
This recipe was EXACTLY what I was looking for!! Made a couple mods: Coconut Oil for Butter, same amount. Reduced Flour to 1 1/2 cup and kept Oats at 2 cups. Added 1 tsp Cinnamon (would have used two but wanted to make sure it wasn't too much) and reduced sugar a tiny bit. 1 cup white but went with 1/4 cup brown (ran out but I always reduce 1/4-1/2 of the sugar). They were perfect at 10 mins, crisp edges but chewie and gooey :) Definitely using this recipe again and again! I've heard how well they work with another recipe I tried but this made the perfect cookie texture and flavor. They spread when baking and taste amazing! I also used nutritional yeast ( it's not exactly the same but still worked in my last recipe). Yum!!!
Excellent! Per other reviewers suggestions, I substituted coconut oil for the butter 1:1 and added a dash of cinnamon. Other than that, I followed the recipe as written. I can see how adaptable this recipe is. I would like to try adding nuts and dried fruit next time. Also curious about cutting some sugar by using apple sauce. I am going to have a hard time not eating them all at once!
Just made them with half coconut oil and half butter. I used steel cut oats, adds a good texture. Ive already eaten quite a few. Hoping to see an increase so i can start pumping extra. I'm going to bake them all, then portion them and freeze so i can pull some out when i need them :)
Made these last night, ate 3 and when I woke up for a middle of the night feeding I was engorged! They taste amazing and really bring up your supply, and my husband loves them as well. Definitely will be keeping these around the house :) will say I can taste the Brewers yeast however it isn't over Powering..
I’ve made this recipe several times. I’m not certain it really helps lactation but there’s no harm in trying. Last time I made these cookies they were too crumbly, but highly likely my own mistake. I substitute half of the butter with coconut oil and add cinnamon and raisins to mine.Just to ensure they came out OK this time I added a few extra tablespoons of coconut oil and I also did two yolks and one whole egg. They taste great.
These cookies are super delicious even if you are not lactating lol but I am and these are my go to cookies when I feel like my supply is going down!but my hubby and daughter love them as well and can't have enough!it was even worse when I sub'Ed half butter for applesauce?it was so moist?it was too delish with chocolate chip so I made it with raisins and it stopped them a bit but thanks for sharing this recipe!
My daughter has been scheduled to deliver a boy in the next two days. She had asked me to make "lactation cookies" for her. Being ignorant of what they were (my experience with lactation was you gave birth, and you started nursing!) I did some research. This recipe looked the most promising. I researched Brewers yeast brands and settled on the Bluebonnet brand, which seemed to impart the least flavor to baked goods, according to reviews. Got some flax meal and I was in business. Finally, a use for the jar of wheat germ that has been languishing in the bowels of the fridge for heaven-knows-how long. I made the dough as directed, and divided in half. Made half exactly as written, but to the other half I added about 3/4 tsp cinnamon, a dash of cloves and 1/2 cup raisins. Both are excellent! They are soft and chewy, and taste like some of the best oatmeal raisin and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies you ever had. There was no trace of bitterness (be sure to seek out the Bluebonnet brand because bitterness seemed to be a recurring theme when reading reviews of many recipes online,) no bizarre flavors, even when warm. They're just a great, hearty cookie-jar cookie, simple, uncomplicated and satisfying. The kind that begs to accompany a cold glass of milk or a cup of tea. The whole family will love them. These are going into her freezer so my daughter can have them as often as she likes or needs. I'm sure the wholesome ingredients will help her and the new grandson get off to a great
I made these today for my daughter and grandson who is in the nicu. I added a tsp of cinnamon to the recipe which really enhanced the finished flavour. also used 2 cups of chocolate chips . My son ate one and pronounced it delicious. I plan on adding cut- up dried apricots, which are also good for lactation, to the remaining batter. I also will use "quick oats" rather than "old-fashioned rolled oats", which are a little chewy for my taste, to the next batch. This is an excellent cookie for all! I just made up the rest of batter and added the apricots. I found that the oats had softened some from sitting in batter in the frig-next batch I will let sit for 24 hours before cooking.
They taste pretty good. I got a brewers yeast from a store called whole foods along the flax seed meal and wheat germ. The store carries a less bitter brewers yeast made by the company named ( now). just had a couple cookies so I hope to notice the increase in milk products soon.
I made it! it's really tasty. My milk supply is way more than what I started with. My son use to want the bottle all the time, now he only takes one bottle a day :) but does anybody know how many calories are in one cookie? I know it says there are 36 cookies made per batch, 158 calories... but what is the serving amount? 1,2,3 cookies?
These turned out good from the recipe as written. After I added cinnamon and coconut they were great. I didn't experience much increase in milk and believe me I ate plenty for it to work if it was going to ????.
I made mainly for lactation, so I used just under a half cup of Brewer yeast and removed half cup of flour and added an extra half cup of oatmeal. Doesn't taste as great as original version but it does a good job of masking taste of Brewer yeast and definitely helps with lactation!
Made these last night and I must say these are some of the best cookies I've ever had--no joke! I will make these even after I am done nursing! I didn't experience any of the bitter aftertaste or problems with the cookies flattening as others have suggested. The only thing I modified was I used Wheat Bran instead of Wheat Germ because that is all my store carried.
This didn't really work as well as I would have liked but I am giving it four stars because it helped a little and because I didn't really follow the recipe to the T. I used the short cut that one reviewer posted and mixed the oatmeal, brewers yeast, flax seed meal, and wheat germ with kroger's brand macadamian nut cookie dough. I then baked it normally. Another reason this may not have worked as well as I would have liked may be because I didn't use old fashioned oats. My grocery store didn't have them so I used regular oats (not the quick oats).
They were really good. BUT, if you are prone to hypertension, do not put in the brewer's yeast! There's something in it that can spike your blood pressure. I found this out the hard way. Just thought I would share!
Great cookies! very tasty! all the family loved them. I'd make them even if I wasn't breastfeeding. In terms of helping with the supply, I'm not sure. Now, I have little supply. I've tried pretty much everything to make it increase and nothing has worked. A lactation consultant told me that my type of breast don't produce much milk and I guess she was right =( . Anyway, if my milk supply increased after the cookies was little (a couple of onz). I followed the recipe exactly as it shows. I shared the cookies with another friend who's breastfeeding as well and her supply is normal and she did feel the boost after the cookies. So there you go. I'll probably make the cookies again just in case they work more and because they are good! Good luck mommas!
I made this for my wife after we had our baby 2 months preemie. Because he joined us so early we were trying everything we could to get "things moving." I would say that the cookies helped with that, and were delicious! I added about a tablespoon of extra brown sugar, a bit of additional vanilla extract, and wasn't stingy with the chocolate chips. Amazing! Even for someone not trying to produce milk Don't try and overcook to get crispy, with the edges golden brown it leaves an amazing, chewy, moist cookie! Enjoy!
Tasty recipe, I did make a few modifications though. I added a tablespoon more of flaxseed & brewer's yeast, 1/2 cup more of oats, 1/4 cup peanut butter & 1 tsp cinnamon. I took them out sooner & let them sit. Chewy goodness!
These cookies are amazing! My husband even likes them too! I followed the recipe as it was written. I think these come out better when you bake them closer to 12 minutes. I was able to make 62 cookies with this recipe and my cookies were average sized. So it definitely makes more than 36 cookies. My milk supply has increased too! Pumping 6 oz in a session and my baby is one month old.
