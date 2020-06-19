This recipe is awesome whether or not you are lactating (though the ingredients are pricey)! I can't keep my husband out of them whenever I make them, he thinks they are the best chocolate chip cookies ever! With no modifications, this recipe is still a 5-star! I did the following just because I had the ingredients on hand to tinker with. The first modifications I did were to sub 1/2 the white sugar with applesauce, add 1 tsp cinnamon, replaced 1/4 C flour with wheat bran (I accidentally ordered it when shopping for wheat germ), doubled wheat germ, used 1/2 C butter and 1/2 C coconut oil. The result was ok but the cookies were too moist for my liking (we still ate them all up since they tasted great). The next time I made them, I reduced white sugar to 1/2 C, did NOT use applesauce, doubled wheat germ, subbed 1/4 C of flour for wheat bran, used 1/2 C butter, 1/2 C coconut oil, intended to add cinnamon but forgot, and added chopped pecans in addition to chocolate chips. I used a 1/4 C measuring spoon to scoop the batter onto my parchment paper lined airbake sheet. I left them in about 13 minutes. The result was AMAZING!!! Crispy on the outside and moist on the inside! Next time I will make the same modifications except I will use dark chocolate chips. These cookies are 1000X better than the 10 for $22 lactation cookies sold at Buy Buy Baby which taste weird and were like bricks! So glad I decided to make these--thanks so much for the recipe, kfwarden!