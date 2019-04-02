Campfire S'mores in a Cone

These s'mores cones are neater and easier to make than traditional s'mores. We love making them while camping or sitting around the fire pit. The quantity can easily be adjusted to suit your needs.

Recipe by AllieGeekPi

prep:

prep:
25 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place about 1 teaspoon chocolate chips into an ice cream cone, followed by a layer of mini marshmallows. Continue layering chips and marshmallows in cone until full. Wrap each cone tightly in aluminum foil. Repeat this step with remaining chocolate chips, cones, marshmallows, and foil.

  • Heat cones in a campfire until chocolate and marshmallows are melted, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 13.9mg. Full Nutrition
