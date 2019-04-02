Campfire S'mores in a Cone
These s'mores cones are neater and easier to make than traditional s'mores. We love making them while camping or sitting around the fire pit. The quantity can easily be adjusted to suit your needs.
These are good - I added more marshmallow and I actually wish I'd used more. I didn't have a campfire handy, so I wrapped it in foil and put it in the toaster oven for a few minutes at 350 degrees and it came out great.
This is a basic start to a good idea. We've tried & I sent a couple of variations over to the neighbors & kids for some input. Everyone liked, but needed to tweek . Everyone liked the adding graham cracker, don't have marshmellow on top because it sticks to the foil. We just put in the oven, but would suggest a low temp like maybe 250 & maybe then the marshmellow wouldn't puff up & stick. Will make again.
I add reeses peanut butter cups instead of the chocolate chips. About half marshmallows and half peanut butter cups. Everyone loves it once there! No cleanup or prep work while at the campsite!
I made mine in a microwave and it was a hit. Just constantly watch it -- as soon as the marshmallows puff up, take the cones out.
We got the flat bottomed cake cones and the taste as part of the overall dessert was only ok. Not too much fits into the cone but it was fun for the kids and easy to eat.
Tested out before Girlscouts camping trip.they tasted great, i used the toaster oven, for some reason it made my microwave Spark. And make noises. I used semiswet chips and they tasted wonderfully rich.
Not quite the same as the s'mores taste but love the no mess! It contained the mess with the little, little ones and they can come back and eat it later too. Next time I will try to add other things in as well. Nuts, cookie pieces, other kinds of chocolate.... mmmm ~ Alex
Not a bad idea. It was quite fun to make though patience while cooking will return a better product. Highly recommend waffle cones for this dessert. Standard cake cones did not taste well in my opinion. We added Reese’s peanut butter cups for some extra flavor. All in all, this was fun to make and watch my littles eat, ha. Thanks for the idea!
well we put it in the microwave for one minute and it was not good. don't suggest doing it like that.
Loved these! Little kids can make their own and clean up was SO easy!
Fun to do but it takes a long time so patience is required.
