Turkey Nuggets (or Chicken)

My mother found this turkey nuggets recipe about 20 years ago. A great find! This is a great recipe for leftover turkey or chicken. You can even use tuna or salmon. My kids love it, especially paired with leftover mashed potato cakes.
Husband loved this! I didn't shred the turkey, instead I just cubed the cooked breast in bite size pieces and shallow fried turning with chopsticks. After all the turkey was crispy and golden I tossed with store bought orange sauce and served with sushi rice and spicy Cole slaw. I will definitely be making this one over and over.
I tried this as written, did some baked and some with the outside dipped in panko. The panko added a much needed crunch to these.. The ones without the panko, even fried ones never got crunchy. Make sure you add lots of salt and pepper
This recipe has potential, but it needs a lot of doctoring. It is very bland as written, much like eating plain shredded turkey. I think next time I'll try adding some onion and seasoning salt to the mixture. Maybe some cheese. It's a good base recipe, and I think anyone could have some fun experimenting with different ingredients.
