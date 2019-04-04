Turkey Nuggets (or Chicken)

My mother found this turkey nuggets recipe about 20 years ago. A great find! This is a great recipe for leftover turkey or chicken. You can even use tuna or salmon. My kids love it, especially paired with leftover mashed potato cakes.

MEKELLER

  • Stir water and baking powder together in a bowl (mixture should foam). Mix turkey, flour, egg, salt, and black pepper into water mixture. Form mixture into bite-sized nuggets.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat.

  • Fry nuggets in hot vegetable oil until golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes per side.

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 99.7mg; sodium 250.1mg. Full Nutrition
