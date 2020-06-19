Strawberries for Shortcake

16 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This strawberry topping is perfect for strawberry shortcake. Adjust the sugar depending on how sweet your berries are.

By MARMARL

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine strawberries with dark corn syrup in a saucepan over medium heat, bring to a boil, and reduce heat to low. Stir until mixture simmers and strawberries give up their juice, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in sugar and lemon juice until sugar has dissolved. Let cool to room temperature and chill before serving.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 0.3g; sodium 29.3mg. Full Nutrition
