Strawberries for Shortcake
This strawberry topping is perfect for strawberry shortcake. Adjust the sugar depending on how sweet your berries are.
I tried this with angel food cake and topped it with a mixture of cool whip (16oz) and cream cheese (8oz). The flavors blended well.
The lemon juice ruined it for me.
Made exactly as stated. And this is delicious. I will use this from now on for topping my shortcake with. Thank you so much for this recipe.
I thought it would be better with molasses rather than the corn syrup.
Great and easy to make
Very good! I was afraid it would be too sweet with the corn syrup but it wasn't. I used light corn syrup as it was all I had and it was fine. This recipe is a keeper!
Man, that's GOOD! Thanks for sharing!!
Yummy!! Made it just like directed.Put it on top of Angel food cake,whipped cream,& chocolate chips.One of my favorites.Ty
followed the directions to the letter it was perfect
Made it as recipe instructed. Very good.
Yum.
This was great!! Served it on angel food cake with whipped cream. When first made, it seemed icky sweet, but as it sat in the fridge a few hours, it settled down and was just right. The citrus gives it a sweet and tangy flare, but not bad. Diffenetly a crowd pleaser. I too am curious how it would be with molasses.
I didn’t care for the taste of this at all. My kids liked it but I wouldn’t use this recipe for strawberry shortcake again.
Extremely simple and turned out delicious! Use it on anything! Ice cream, Pond cake, angel food cake, etc
