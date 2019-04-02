Fast and Easy Chicken Tetrazzini
Super-easy chicken tetrazzini. Uses rotisserie chicken to save time.
I cut back on the milk in this recipe and added a few mushrooms that I had in my fridge. When you are putting this together, make sure you check to be sure that there is enough seasoning in this because I thought it was a little on the bland side. This was easy to make and would be a good dish for a busy night! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
I was looking for a quick recipe using rotisserie chicken and this recipe was perfect! As a disclaimer, I made a couple of changes because I didn't want to make a trip to the grocery store. I used a can of cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic and a combination of shredded cheddar and swiss cheeses. I also used whole wheat linguine for the pasta. As several others had suggested, I reduced the amount of milk to 13/4 cups, and I found that amount to be perfect for the amount of chicken and pasta. My husband really enjoyed it and I will add the recipe to my growing list of AR favorites. I think the next time I'll add some frozen peas and a small can of mushrooms. I also think the recipe would work with chopped ham or turkey.
This turned out great. I didn't have the bell pepper but had some corn on hand. I had made beer can chicken the day before. The family loved it and will definitely make again. Great flavor.
I made this with linguine and TONS of veggies (broccoli, carrots, celery, onions). My husband asked for more AND requested more veggies next time! It turned out great! !
This was a good, quick and easy dish that I modified based upon what I had on hand, and I cut the recipe in half. I had fresh portabella mushrooms so I added almost a whole 10oz. package of those but left out the celery. I also added 1 large clove of garlic. I used canola oil to cook the veggies instead of butter. The milk seemed like too much so I cut that in half. I didn't have enough cheddar cheese so I substituted with Swiss for half of the cheese and sprinkled some parmesan on top before I baked it. My only disappointment was that it had too much pepper, but that may have been my own mistake when I cut the recipe down. I would make it again but leave out the pepper.
I did as many others, reduce the milk in half. I also added 1/4c sherry and added garlic powder. To increase the vegetables I also added broccoli to my onion and green peppers. It turned out great.
Excellent. Added garlic for enhanced flavor.
I made this exactly as instructed except no celery because I had none. Came out excellent. Two 13 yr old boys darn near ate the entire 9x13. With oven baked garlic breadsticks on the side, it was a winner for sure. Oh yeah, I did sprinkle some Panko on top of the cheese after it had cooked for awhile. Just because I like a little crunch on a cream casserole.
I used leftover chicken thighs to make this! It was awesome. The only thing I added was 1/2 tsp. of Italian seasoning. I served it with garlic bread.
This was delicious, will definitely make again
So, so, good! Didn't have cream of mushroom soup so I used cream of celery soup with a few fresh mushrooms sliced. What a great easy meal that tasted awesome! Thanks
True to its name, this was an easy recipe, and my family enjoyed it. I didn't have cream of mushroom soup, so I subbed cream of chicken soup. I added with the milk (didn't change the amount) a small can of mushrooms (rinsed, drained), a can of diced tomatoes (rinsed, drained), 1 TBSP of green chilies, a bit more pepper, and 1 tsp garlic powder. I also used whole wheat penne. While my boys loved it and had seconds, I thought it was a little bland. I'll make it again, but I will probably add some Italian seasoning and maybe a hit or two of hot sauce or a sprinkle of cayenne.
I made it per recipe. Gave it to a friend for her gathering and they loved it.
I love to cook but this one was a last minute surprise. I came home from work and my wife was sick and nothing planned for my family of 4. I made this recipe with 2 chicken breasts and a package of sausage that was in the fridge. Yeah, it is not mac and cheeze but when you are tight on ingredients it works. Came out great. Tweek it to your liking, it is basically a casserole, use what you have. I did, the kids loved it and i had lunch for the next day.
The only modification I made to this awesome recipe was to add 1 cup of chopped mushrooms to the onions and red bell pepper as I sauteed them.
Added roasted garlic and baked it on my RECTEQ Bullseye pellet grill. The slight Smokey flavor made it even more awesome.
I replaced the suggested pasta with standard spaghetti & used cream corn instead of cream of mushroom. I think next time I'll again change the type of pasta I use. I believe next time I will use Fusilli (Curly Q's) instead. Also, not cut my onion so small.
This dish is so tasty and easy to make! My family and I loved and it requires minimal prep time. I highly recommend this recipe!
This was DELICIOUS after i tweaked it a little after I read the reviews.I followed the directions... I added green pepper, a can of cream of chicken, a can of corn drained, 1 tsp. celery seeds, 1/2 cup of milk I also used chicken breast in place of the rotisserie chicken and 2tbls. olive oil instead of butter I mixed everything in one bowl then sprinkled with Italian bread crumb baked 30 minutes... I cooked it tonight no leftovers at all I had to give it a shoutout due to happy hubby and kids.Thanks for sharing it is a keeper.
I added peas & garlic too. Also thicken the sauce a bit with flour. Very good.
I’ve made this twice, one of my wife’s favorites, a do-over!The first time I made it with egg noodles and second time with rotini as it was called out in the recipe. We both liked it better with the egg noodles.
