Fast and Easy Chicken Tetrazzini

Super-easy chicken tetrazzini. Uses rotisserie chicken to save time.

Recipe by busymom

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a 13x9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook the rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain. Pour rotini into prepared baking dish.

  • Melt butter in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir onions, celery, and bell pepper in melted butter until softened, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir milk, cream of mushroom soup, poultry seasoning, salt, and black pepper into the onion mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low and bring to a simmer; about 5 minutes. Add chicken and 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese to the milk mixture; remove immediately from heat and pour over the rotini. Top pasta and sauce mixture with remaining Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted and beginning to brown, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 43.6g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 93.1mg; sodium 524mg. Full Nutrition
